Sharps Technology Enters Into a Five-Year Sales Agreement with Strategic U.S. Medical Products Company Creating +$5O Million in New Revenue for EU Facility

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class prefillable and disposable syringe products, has successfully concluded negotiations and signed a contract with a prominent U.S.-based supplier of medical saline and water products to supply them with customized 10mL SoloGard syringes manufactured at Sharps’ facility in the EU. The customer initiated an evaluation of Sharps’ SoloGard product in light of the recent FDA recalls and tariffs imposed on Chinese supplied syringes. Their successful evaluation of the SoloGard syringes led to the execution of a five-year sales agreement that completely sells out the currently available manufacturing capacity for the 10mL SoloGard product. This transformative syringe program will drive the need for near-term expansion to support the current customer projects slated for the Hungary plant.

“Creating a strategic partnership with the customer and selling out production capacity at the Hungary plant for the next five years is a historic accomplishment for Sharps and the future success of the Company,” stated Robert Hayes, CEO of Sharps Technology. “The collaboration creates a five-year sales agreement for at least 500 million syringes and essentially consumes the current available manufacturing capacity for Sharps’ 10mL SoloGard disposable syringe. This project also provides a clear path for near-term revenue for our company beginning in Q4 2024, with a phased ramp up into 2025.”

Filippo Filippi, General Manager of the SafeGard manufacturing facility, is pleased that his plant is delivering on commitments made by Sharps leadership in 2022. “We have been driven to bring our innovative syringes to the U.S. healthcare market,” says Filippi. “After two years of dedicated efforts, I am excited for this five-year commitment for the 500 million units, starting with the 10mL SoloGard shipments in November of this year. Equally as important, this sales agreement will help provide a solid foundation for the continued expansion of Sharps’ European division in Hungary.”

The Company believes that the need for innovative injection solutions continues to grow rapidly as injectables are the first choice for therapies as diverse as vaccines, biologics, weight loss and maintenance, ophthalmic and cosmetic applications, gene therapies, and diabetes and inflammatory disease management. As a result of this market growth and the impact of the tariffs, recalls, and quality issues with Chinese supplied syringes, Sharps is seeing increasing levels of interest and potential demand for its high-quality smart safety syringe products. Specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems, Sharps’ SecureGard and SoloGard product lines focus on low waste and ultra-low waste syringe technologies that also incorporate active safety features, as well as World Health Organization accredited re-use prevention measures.

