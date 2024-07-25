Catalyst Funds and Welton Investment Partners Launch the Catalyst/Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy Fund

Designed to Provide a Stronger Alternative to a 60/40 Portfolio or Equity-Only Strategy

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Funds, a provider of alternative investment solutions, and Welton Investment Partners, the alternative investment manager focused on the pursuit of returns across market environments, today announced the launch of the Catalyst/Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy Fund (CWEIX). The Fund utilizes multiple asset classes and an active investment strategy that aims to provide diversification and potential advantages over equity investing alone. CWEIX is also Welton's first single- advisor mutual fund offering, providing financial advisors and their clients direct access to Welton's 30 years of institutional research and trading experience.



Catalyst is an investment manager whose mission is to help investors achieve their financial goals through distinctive strategies for dynamic market environments. Catalyst seeks to be the market leader in providing strategies with a decidedly different approach to educating, informing, and potentially solving challenges faced by investors. Catalyst is committed to excellence with a culture centered on innovation, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit that encourages a client-service mindset focused on positive outcomes.

“This new partnership with Welton is another example of our proud relationships with respected, intelligent, and proven managers,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Funds. “The Fund’s strategy and approach fits well into our lineup and reinforces the philosophy that we can offer investors something that not all advisors can – access to institutional investment managers in the retail space. Similar to other products we offer, we believe the use of multiple non-correlated asset classes in this strategy should lead to an attractive risk/return profile.”

CWEIX trades a portfolio that generally holds more than 300 positions across multiple asset classes and sectors. The Fund implements a fully systematic investment process using quantitative, macroeconomic, statistical, and neural network technologies.

“Our collaboration with Catalyst further democratizes the alternative investing landscape by providing financial advisors and their clients with a strategy that is highly diversified and seeks to stand up to the current, unpredictable macroeconomic environment,” said Dr. Patrick Welton, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Welton Investment Partners. “The traditional 60/40 portfolio strategy is no longer

sufficient for meeting many investors’ goals. Our partnership presents an opportunity for forward-thinking advisors who are looking to build more resilient portfolios while boosting returns, especially during periods of market volatility.”

CWEIX will be sub-advised by Welton Investment Partners. The Fund’s objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will trade under the tickers CWEAX, CWECX, and CWEIX. For more information on this Fund and Catalyst’s offerings, please visit: https://catalystmf.com/ .

About Catalyst Funds

Catalyst Funds currently offers 18 distinctive funds that provide various strategies with the goal of producing income- and equity-oriented returns, while seeking to manage risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in meeting the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on Catalyst Funds and its various offerings, please visit: https://catalystmf.com/ .

About Welton Investment Partners

Welton Investment Partners is an established alternative asset manager that seeks to generate returns by identifying recurrent market themes across various market environments. The firm seeks to deliver absolute returns with a low correlation to the broader markets. Welton believes its investment edge derives from an advanced capital allocation process applied to quantitative strategies across multiple asset classes. Welton manages assets for institutional and private investors, with offices in NY, CA, and an investment research center based in Paris, France. More information is available at www.welton.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at CatalystMF.com.

Risk Considerations

Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. ETF’s are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the fund. These risks could include liquidity risk, sector risk, as well as risks associated with fixed income securities, real estate investments, and commodities, to name a few. Fixed income investments are affected by a number of risks, including fluctuation in interest rates, credit risk, and prepayment risk. In general, as prevailing interest rates rise, fixed income prices will fall.

There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses.

Derivative instruments involve risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

The adviser’s judgments about the growth, value or potential appreciation of an investment may prove to be incorrect or fail to have the intended results, which could adversely impact the Fund’s performance and cause it to underperform relative to other funds with similar investment goals or relative to its benchmark, or not to achieve its investment goal.

The Catalyst Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, Welton Investment Partners, Jerry Szilagyi, and Patrick Welton are not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

