NANO Nuclear Energy Joins Leading Nuclear Industry Participants as a Sponsor of East Tennessee Economic Council’s 2024 Annual Nuclear Opportunities Workshop

NANO Nuclear senior leadership will be in attendance, including the newly appointed Head of Nuclear Regulatory Licensing, David Tiktinsky

New York, N.Y., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear”), an emerging vertically integrated microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company developing proprietary, portable and clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it is a proud Plutonium Partner sponsor of the upcoming East Tennessee Economic Council’s 6th Annual Nuclear Opportunities Workshop (NOW) to be held in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 30 and 31, 2024.

The NOW Conference is a premier platform for public and private nuclear industry professionals, as well as students, to explore the latest nuclear industry developments, business opportunities, and advancements in research and technologies.

NANO Nuclear is one of several nuclear industry businesses and governmental organizations who are sponsoring NOW, including the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Oak Ridge National Laboratory, United Cleanup Oak Ridge, Centrus Energy and Westinghouse, who will participate alongside representatives from U.S. Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration. NOW participants will have the opportunity to network and engage with industry leaders and showcase a diverse array of cutting-edge projects and technologies like those under development by NANO Nuclear.

NANO Nuclear will be represented at NOW by members of its senior leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer and Head of Nuclear Reactor Development James Walker, Head of Nuclear Regulatory Licensing David Tiktinsky and Founder and Chairman Jay Yu.

“Tennessee has been very vocal and proactive in their support for the nuclear energy renaissance, and it is our pleasure to sponsor this event as a way of recognizing the state’s initiative,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “The Nuclear Opportunities Workshop arrives at a perfect time for NANO Nuclear, as this gathering of leaders from top companies, national laboratories, universities, and regulatory bodies will serve as an important opportunity for us as we continue to make our presence known in the industry and as we diligently build a solid foundation for our comprehensive regulatory licensing strategy. We are particularly pleased that David Tikinsky, our recently appointed Head of Nuclear Regulatory Licensing, who had a four-decade career at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, will be in attendance.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to be a Plutonium Partner of East Tennessee Economic Council’s 6th Annual Nuclear Opportunities Workshop (NOW) Knoxville on July 30 and 31, 2024.

“The Nuclear Opportunity Workshop is a great opportunity for attendees to have direct exposure to some of the top minds and leaders in the nuclear industry,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear. “We are delighted to witness the increasing opportunities and renewed excitement within the nuclear energy industry. The industry has long lacked impetus and drive, but dynamic and engaging events like NOW are a testament to its revitalization, and we are honored to participate in what we believe is the nuclear energy renaissance in the U.S.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to be the only business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

