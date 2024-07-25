AmpliTech Group's Division, AmpliTech Inc, Unveils Quantum Computing Cryogenic Power Supplies

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, as well as a global distributor of integrated circuit assembly packages and lids, has announced the latest product releases from its AmpliTech Inc. division. The new Cryogenic Power Supplies are specifically designed for the quantum computing industry. Available in two models with adjustable low-voltage outputs (two-channel and three-channel), these ergonomic bench-top power supplies are ideal for reliability testing, laboratory instrument testing, and cryogenic amplifier testing. They are now available for purchase individually or as a set with AmpliTech's line of cryogenic amplifiers.



"We are excited to announce the launch of additional products to the market," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group. "These cutting-edge cryogenic power supplies perfectly complement our existing line of cryogenic low noise amplifiers used in quantum computing. This release highlights our ongoing commitment to advancing state-of-the-art solutions for critical industries as part of our growth strategy." Furthermore, Mr. Fawad stated, “These new products are immediately available for sale at our newly released On-line Store at https://shop.amplitechinc.com/.”

AmpliTech Group remains committed to driving innovation in telecommunications, leveraging its deep industry knowledge and technical prowess to deliver superior connectivity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital-first world. Please visit our website at www.amplitechgroup.com.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ﬁnancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the new cryogenic power supplies will be accepted and purchased by customers. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

