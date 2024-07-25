Digital Media Solutions CIO Matt Goodman Named 2024 Tampa Titan 100 Honoree

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Media Solutions, Inc., (DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, is proud to share that Matt Goodman, Co-Founder & Chief Information Officer, has been named a 2024 Tampa Titan 100 honoree . This prestigious accolade recognizes Goodman as one of Tampa’s top C-level executives, celebrating his exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence in the digital advertising industry.



The Titan 100 award, presented by Enavate, highlights the top 100 executives in Tampa who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their respective fields. Honorees are celebrated for driving forward their organizations, making a positive impact on the business landscape and for their commitment to excellence.

"Since the beginning, our people have set DMS apart, and Matt’s hard work and vision are a testament to that," said Joe Marinucci, DMS CEO. "We are thrilled to see Matt recognized among Tampa’s most influential leaders. His dedication and strategic insights continue to drive our company forward."

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Tampa business community. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Tampa business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

"I am honored to be named a Titan 100 honoree. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our incredible team at DMS. I look forward to continuing our journey of innovation in the digital marketing space," shared Goodman.

Goodman oversees the technology infrastructure and cybersecurity measures that protect the company’s operations and client data. Named 2018 CIO of the Year by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, Matt has been instrumental in driving the company's technological advancements and securing its position as a leader in the digital marketing industry.

About DMS:

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) drives better business results by connecting high-intent consumers with advertisers across our core verticals; Insurance (auto, home, health), Education and Consumer/Ecommerce. Our innovative solutions help consumers shop and save, while helping our advertisers achieve above average return on ad spend. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com .