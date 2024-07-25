Champion Venture Partners Joins Forces with 5 Acre Holdings - Sports Asset Class Management
Champion Venture Partners and 5 Acre Holdings have formed Champion Management Company to build out sports asset class investments.
Building a new paradigm in sports asset class investments”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5 Acre Holdings LLC, a premier business management and development consulting firm, has officially partnered with Champion Venture Partners (CVP), the largest private capital sports asset class fund, to create Champion Management Company. This strategic alliance is set to enhance CVP's capabilities by leading its internal management company, reinforcing their mission to provide more than just capital to their investments.
Champion Venture Partners, renowned for its robust portfolio in the sports sector, is poised to roll their fund into an interval fund, transforming investment opportunities and allowing individuals from all walks of life to hold meaningful ownership stakes in sports entities. The partnership with 5 Acre Holdings is a critical step towards realizing this vision.
A sports asset class interval fund operates by focusing on investments within the sports industry, such as ownership stakes in professional teams, sports leagues, or related businesses. These funds allow investors to gain exposure to the potentially high returns associated with the growing and dynamic sports sector while managing liquidity through scheduled share repurchases. By investing in this type of fund, investors can diversify their portfolios with unique sports-related assets, benefiting from the industry's growth trends while balancing liquidity needs through periodic redemption opportunities. www.championpartners.co/
The model is similar to what the Atlanta Braves have built with The Battery and Truist Park. the Braves’ model exemplifies the future of the sports asset class—one where teams are not just tenants but owners of expansive, multi-purpose developments. This strategy is being mirrored by other teams and organizations, signaling a significant shift in the industry. This integrated model isn’t just about owning a stadium—it's about creating a thriving ecosystem that enhances the fan experience and drives economic growth. The Battery Atlanta features restaurants, shops, office spaces, residential units, and entertainment venues, making it a year-round destination.
Champion Venture Partners (CVP) has developed an investment thesis centered on emerging sports teams and leagues, securing meaningful ownership stakes in emerging and major sports leagues such as the NFL, MLB, NHL, NWSL, PBR, and others. In addition to their investments in these teams and leagues, CVP strategically deploys capital in growth-stage companies within the sports asset class. Their investment portfolio also extends to the technology, real estate, medical/wellness, and hospitality sectors, demonstrating their commitment to fostering innovation and growth across a diverse range of industries.
5 Acre Holdings boasts a formidable management team comprising of former executives and advisors from industry giants such as Amazon, Nike, NFL, MLS, Comcast, and Netflix. This team will collaborate closely with CVP and their investment holdings, driving growth and development across companies, products, brands, and revenue streams.
Kyle Auffray, former NFL player and founder of 5 Acre Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Champion Venture Partners marks a significant milestone for 5 Acre Holdings. Our combined expertise and shared vision for innovation and growth will propel our investments to new heights, delivering unparalleled value to our stakeholders."
Marques Colston, former NFL star and New Orleans Saints legend, and co-founder and partner of CVP, echoed Auffray's sentiments, adding, "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing not just financial backing but also the strategic leadership necessary for sustained success. With 5 Acre Holdings at the helm of our management company, we are confident in our ability to transform the landscape of sports investments."
Together, 5 Acre Holdings and Champion Venture Partners are set to redefine the standards of sports asset management, fostering an environment of innovation, growth, and opportunity with Champion Management Company.
