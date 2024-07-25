PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release

July 25, 2024 Tol commends disaster responders, media amid super typhoon Carina's onslaught: "we are deeply grateful for your dedication, sacrifices" Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Thursday (July 25) commended disaster responders and members of the media who risked their own safety to rescue lives and keep the public informed 24/7, as floodwaters ravaged Metro Manila and neighboring provinces like Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Batangas at the height of supertyphoon Carina and heavy monsoon rains. "Despite knowing the dangers, first responders, rescue volunteers, and members of the media did not hesitate to go into areas submerged in flood, risking their own safety in the line of duty, to come to the aid of our kababayans trapped in their own homes, and share timely information to the public," Tolentino said. "We are deeply grateful for your hard work, dedication, and sacrifices," he stressed. The senator noted that round-the-clock reports from the media gave citizens and public officials timely information on which roads were already impassable, and which communities needed urgent help and rescue efforts due to heavy flooding. "Reliable information is the first key to safety in times of disasters. When people are aware of what's happening around them, they can prepare ahead and be ready to move to safer grounds when necessary. Since Tuesday, members of the media have been communicating timely updates from concerned agencies to our people, and also sending feedback to public officials like me through their live news reports from the ground," he pointed out. Tolentino also took the opportunity to thank first responders, including uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). He likewise acknowledged local government unit (LGU) executives and their respective disaster rescue teams and volunteers, and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA). "The most difficult times bring out the best in us. It is the Bayanihan spirit that binds us and defines our distinct character as Filipinos," said the senator, who also has extensive experience in disaster risk reduction and management as former chairman of the MMDA and former mayor of Tagaytay City. "Our tasks are not yet done. Many communities need help, and no one should be left behind. Please continue to support our disaster responders, LGUs and community volunteers, and the media," he concluded.