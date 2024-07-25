Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,837 in the last 365 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 include:

  • Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 25.3% and 25.7%, respectively, over second quarter of 2023;
  • An increase in tangible book value per share of $2.71 (16.5%) over the second quarter of 2023;
  • Net growth in core deposits of $53.3 million (or 4.8% annualized) from March 31, 2024;
  • Net growth in loans of $11.9 million (or 1.2% annualized) from March 31, 2024; and
  • The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 13, 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2024 net income of $18.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, versus net income of $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased with our second quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet. Overall loans increased 1.2% (annualized), despite a higher-than-normal level of commercial payoffs and paydowns, while core deposits are up 4.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest margin expansion, increasing to 3.40% from 3.30% on a linked quarter basis and net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. Our credit metrics continue to be excellent, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals drove good growth in both our earnings per share (26%) and tangible book value per share (16%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these growth trends for the second half of the year and into 2025.”

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2024 and 2023 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended June 30, 2023.
  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.02 million ($0.00 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to an expense of $3.3 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • Gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after tax) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, attributable to the exchange of our Visa Class B-1 common stock. No gain or loss on equity securities at fair value was recorded for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $41.3 million during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.0 million, or 7.8% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.9%, from the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.40% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.24% in the year-ago period, and 3.30% in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.89 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.76 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.91 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues and gain on equity securities at fair value.

Gain on equity securities at fair value totaled $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2024. This gain is the consequence of the exchange of our shares of Visa Class B-1 common stock on May 6, 2024 into a combination of Visa Class C common stock and Visa Class B-2 common stock. With the completion of this exchange, we were able to record the fair value of the Visa Class C common stock through income (as it is convertible into publicly traded Visa Class A common stock) while the Visa Class B-2 common stock continues to be carried at zero.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $1.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an decrease in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $2.1 million and $3.7 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  6/30/2024   6/30/2023   6/30/2024   6/30/2023
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:              
Revenue, net $ 2,214     $ 2,193     $ 4,433     $ 4,415  
Fair value change due to price   911       2,443       2,176       1,808  
Fair value change due to pay-downs   (1,034 )     (962 )     (1,793 )     (1,823 )
Total $ 2,091     $ 3,674     $ 4,816     $ 4,400  
 

Non-interest expenses totaled $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2024 relative to 2023.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

  6/30/2024   12/31/2023   6/30/2023
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 312     $ 28     $ 33  
Mortgage   4,819       6,425       6,149  
Installment   843       970       694  
Sub total   5,974       7,423       6,876  
Less - government guaranteed loans   1,489       2,191       2,882  
Total non-performing loans $ 4,485     $ 5,232     $ 3,994  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.12 %     0.14 %     0.11 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.10 %     0.11 %     0.09 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans   1253.98 %     1044.69 %     1351.13 %
                       

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.02 million and $3.32 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses in 2024 compared to 2023, is the result of a decrease in net newly allocated losses in the commercial loan portfolio primarily driven by a large specific reserve in the prior year as well as a decrease in loan growth and a decrease in the adjustment to allocations based on subjective factors. We recorded loan net charge offs (recoveries) of $0.09 million and $(0.10) million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $56.2 million, or 1.46% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.28 billion at June 30, 2024, a increase of $13.8 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.85 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits totaled $4.61 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $8.6 million from December 31, 2023. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $214.3 million at June 30, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $592.0 million at June 30, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity was $430.5 million at June 30, 2024, or 8.16% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $400.4 million at June 30, 2024, or $19.16 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 6/30/2024   12/31/2023   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets   9.34 %     8.80 %     5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets   11.70 %     11.21 %     6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.70 %     11.21 %     8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.95 %     12.46 %     10.00 %
                       

At June 30, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.00 billion and $438.5 million, respectively. We also had approximately $787.4 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $732.5 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first six months of 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 459632). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/697238975.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 287261). The replay will be available through August 1, 2024.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 54,910     $ 68,208  
Interest bearing deposits   159,438       101,573  
Cash and Cash Equivalents   214,348       169,781  
Equity securities at fair value   872        
Securities available for sale   591,974       679,350  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $305,654 at June 30, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023)   344,220       353,988  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   16,099       16,821  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value   15,935       12,063  
Loans      
Commercial   1,732,353       1,679,731  
Mortgage   1,501,377       1,485,872  
Installment   618,159       625,298  
Total Loans   3,851,889       3,790,901  
Allowance for credit losses   (56,241 )     (54,658 )
Net Loans   3,795,648       3,736,243  
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net   945       569  
Property and equipment, net   35,041       35,523  
Bank-owned life insurance   53,821       54,341  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value   44,406       42,243  
Other intangibles   1,746       2,004  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets   134,145       132,500  
Total Assets $ 5,277,500     $ 5,263,726  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 1,049,625     $ 1,076,093  
Savings and interest-bearing checking   1,926,065       1,905,701  
Reciprocal   925,828       832,020  
Time   585,561       524,325  
Brokered time   127,249       284,740  
Total Deposits   4,614,328       4,622,879  
Other borrowings   50,012       50,026  
Subordinated debt   39,548       39,510  
Subordinated debentures   39,762       39,728  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   103,391       107,134  
Total Liabilities   4,847,041       4,859,277  
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,899,358 shares at June 30, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023   317,676       317,483  
Retained earnings   183,611       159,108  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (70,828 )     (72,142 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   430,459       404,449  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,277,500     $ 5,263,726  



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
    June 30,
2024		       March 31,
2024		       June 30,
2024		       2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)
Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $ 56,786     $ 55,043     $ 47,679     $ 111,829     $ 91,973  
Interest on securities                  
Taxable   4,713       5,251       5,919       9,964       11,803  
Tax-exempt   3,400       3,391       3,283       6,791       6,366  
Other investments   1,439       1,441       1,067       2,880       1,742  
Total Interest Income   66,338       65,126       57,948       131,464       111,884  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   22,876       22,810       17,461       45,686       31,221  
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures   2,116       2,119       2,137       4,235       3,872  
Total Interest Expense   24,992       24,929       19,598       49,921       35,093  
Net Interest Income   41,346       40,197       38,350       81,543       76,791  
Provision for credit losses   19       744       3,317       763       5,477  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   41,327       39,453       35,033       80,780       71,314  
Non-interest Income                  
Interchange income   3,401       3,151       3,355       6,552       6,560  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,937       2,872       3,134       5,809       5,991  
Net gains (losses) on assets                  
Mortgage loans   1,333       1,364       2,120       2,697       3,376  
Equity securities at fair value   2,693                   2,693        
Securities available for sale         (269 )           (269 )     (222 )
Mortgage loan servicing, net   2,091       2,725       3,674       4,816       4,400  
Other   2,717       2,718       3,134       5,435       5,863  
Total Non-interest Income   15,172       12,561       15,417       27,733       25,968  
Non-interest Expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits   21,251       20,770       20,602       42,021       39,941  
Data processing   3,257       3,255       2,891       6,512       5,882  
Occupancy, net   1,886       2,074       1,845       3,960       4,004  
Interchange expense   1,127       1,097       1,054       2,224       2,103  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   948       954       929       1,902       1,855  
FDIC deposit insurance   695       782       749       1,477       1,532  
Advertising   788       491       431       1,279       926  
Loan and collection   699       512       620       1,211       1,198  
Communications   499       615       635       1,114       1,303  
Legal and professional   544       486       473       1,030       1,080  
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments   (137 )     (652 )     100       (789 )     (375 )
Other   1,776       1,809       1,919       3,585       3,756  
Total Non-interest Expense   33,333       32,193       32,248       65,526       63,205  
Income Before Income Tax   23,166       19,821       18,202       42,987       34,077  
Income tax expense   4,638       3,830       3,412       8,468       6,296  
Net Income $ 18,528     $ 15,991     $ 14,790     $ 34,519     $ 27,781  
Net Income Per Common Share                  
Basic $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.70     $ 1.65     $ 1.32  
Diluted $ 0.88     $ 0.76     $ 0.70     $ 1.64     $ 1.31  




INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                  
Net interest income $ 41,346     $ 40,197     $ 40,111     $ 39,427     $ 38,350  
Provision for credit losses   19       744       (617 )     1,350       3,317  
Non-interest income   15,172       12,561       9,097       15,611       15,417  
Non-interest expense   33,333       32,193       31,878       32,036       32,248  
Income before income tax   23,166       19,821       17,947       21,652       18,202  
Income tax expense   4,638       3,830       4,204       4,109       3,412  
Net income $ 18,528     $ 15,991     $ 13,743     $ 17,543     $ 14,790  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.66     $ 0.84     $ 0.70  
Diluted earnings per share   0.88       0.76       0.65       0.83       0.70  
Cash dividend per share   0.24       0.24       0.23       0.23       0.23  
                   
Average shares outstanding   20,901,741       20,877,067       20,840,680       20,922,431       21,040,349  
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,105,387       21,079,607       21,049,030       21,114,445       21,222,535  
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets   1.44 %     1.24 %     1.04 %     1.34 %     1.18 %
Return on average equity   17.98       15.95       14.36       18.68       16.29  
Efficiency ratio (1)   61.49       60.26       64.27       57.52       59.26  
                   
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                
Interest income   5.45 %     5.34 %     5.29 %     5.10 %     4.89 %
Interest expense   2.05       2.04       2.03       1.87       1.65  
Net interest income   3.40       3.30       3.26       3.23       3.24  
                   
Average Balances                  
Loans $ 3,849,199     $ 3,810,526     $ 3,764,752     $ 3,694,534     $ 3,567,920  
Securities   944,435       999,140       1,027,240       1,071,211       1,111,670  
Total earning assets   4,893,367       4,910,669       4,928,697       4,892,208       4,763,295  
Total assets   5,181,317       5,201,452       5,233,666       5,192,114       5,044,746  
Deposits   4,531,917       4,561,645       4,612,797       4,577,796       4,447,843  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,611,972       3,627,446       3,635,771       3,554,179       3,415,621  
Shareholders' equity   414,549       403,225       379,614       372,667       364,143  

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio   7.63 %     7.41 %     7.15 %     6.67 %     6.75 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss   8.76       8.57       8.31       8.20       8.09  
Average equity to average assets   8.00       7.75       7.25       7.18       7.22  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   14.21       13.85       13.71       13.58       13.66  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   12.01       11.65       11.50       11.37       11.42  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   11.09       10.73       10.58       10.44       10.46  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)   9.59       9.29       9.03       8.94       8.97  
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 20.60     $ 19.88     $ 19.41     $ 17.99     $ 17.91  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock   19.16       18.44       17.96       16.53       16.45  
Total shares outstanding   20,899,358       20,903,677       20,835,633       20,850,455       20,943,694  
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $ 3,851,889     $ 3,839,965     $ 3,790,901     $ 3,741,486     $ 3,631,114  
Securities   936,194       963,577       1,033,338       1,043,540       1,092,703  
Total earning assets   4,979,555       4,949,496       4,954,696       4,884,720       4,830,185  
Total assets   5,277,500       5,231,255       5,263,726       5,200,018       5,135,564  
Deposits   4,614,328       4,582,414       4,622,879       4,585,612       4,487,636  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,694,025       3,677,060       3,676,050       3,573,187       3,501,280  
Shareholders' equity   430,459       415,570       404,449       374,998       375,162  

(2) June 30, 2024 are Preliminary.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")              
               
Net interest income $ 41,346     $ 38,350     $ 81,543     $ 76,791  
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment   175       232       355       520  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 41,521     $ 38,582     $ 81,898     $ 77,311  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)   3.39 %     3.23 %     3.33 %     3.26 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.40 %     3.24 %     3.35 %     3.28 %

(1) Annualized.


Tangible Common Equity Ratio

  June 30,
2024		   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $ 430,459     $ 415,570     $ 404,449     $ 374,998     $ 375,162  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,746       1,875       2,004       2,141       2,278  
Tangible common equity   400,413       385,395       374,145       344,557       344,584  
Addition:                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes   65,030       65,831       66,344       86,507       74,712  
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 465,443     $ 451,226     $ 440,489     $ 431,064     $ 419,296  
                   
Total assets $ 5,277,500     $ 5,231,255     $ 5,263,726     $ 5,200,018     $ 5,135,564  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,746       1,875       2,004       2,141       2,278  
Tangible assets   5,247,454       5,201,080       5,233,422       5,169,577       5,104,986  
Addition:                  
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax   65,030       65,831       66,344       86,507       74,712  
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,312,484     $ 5,266,911     $ 5,299,766     $ 5,256,084     $ 5,179,698  
                   
Common equity ratio   8.16 %     7.94 %     7.68 %     7.21 %     7.31 %
Tangible common equity ratio   7.63 %     7.41 %     7.15 %     6.67 %     6.75 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss   8.76 %     8.57 %     8.31 %     8.20 %     8.09 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $ 430,459     $ 415,570     $ 404,449     $ 374,998     $ 375,162  
Tangible common equity $ 400,413     $ 385,395     $ 374,145     $ 344,557     $ 344,584  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)   20,899       20,904       20,836       20,850       20,944  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 20.60     $ 19.88     $ 19.41     $ 17.99     $ 17.91  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 19.16     $ 18.44     $ 17.96     $ 16.53     $ 16.45  
 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more