Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results
Second Quarter Highlights
Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 include:
- Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 25.3% and 25.7%, respectively, over second quarter of 2023;
- An increase in tangible book value per share of $2.71 (16.5%) over the second quarter of 2023;
- Net growth in core deposits of $53.3 million (or 4.8% annualized) from March 31, 2024;
- Net growth in loans of $11.9 million (or 1.2% annualized) from March 31, 2024; and
- The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 13, 2024.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2024 net income of $18.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, versus net income of $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased with our second quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet. Overall loans increased 1.2% (annualized), despite a higher-than-normal level of commercial payoffs and paydowns, while core deposits are up 4.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest margin expansion, increasing to 3.40% from 3.30% on a linked quarter basis and net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. Our credit metrics continue to be excellent, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals drove good growth in both our earnings per share (26%) and tangible book value per share (16%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these growth trends for the second half of the year and into 2025.”
Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2024 and 2023 results include the following:
- Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $0.9 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended June 30, 2023.
- The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.02 million ($0.00 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to an expense of $3.3 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- Gain on equity securities at fair value of $2.7 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after tax) in the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, attributable to the exchange of our Visa Class B-1 common stock. No gain or loss on equity securities at fair value was recorded for the second quarter of 2023.
Operating Results
The Company’s net interest income totaled $41.3 million during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.0 million, or 7.8% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.9%, from the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.40% during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.24% in the year-ago period, and 3.30% in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin that was partially offset by a decrease in average interest earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.89 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.76 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.91 billion in the first quarter of 2024.
Non-interest income totaled $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues and gain on equity securities at fair value.
Gain on equity securities at fair value totaled $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2024. This gain is the consequence of the exchange of our shares of Visa Class B-1 common stock on May 6, 2024 into a combination of Visa Class C common stock and Visa Class B-2 common stock. With the completion of this exchange, we were able to record the fair value of the Visa Class C common stock through income (as it is convertible into publicly traded Visa Class A common stock) while the Visa Class B-2 common stock continues to be carried at zero.
Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $1.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an decrease in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.
Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $2.1 million and $3.7 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|6/30/2024
|6/30/2023
|6/30/2024
|6/30/2023
|(In thousands)
|Mortgage loan servicing, net:
|Revenue, net
|$
|2,214
|$
|2,193
|$
|4,433
|$
|4,415
|Fair value change due to price
|911
|2,443
|2,176
|1,808
|Fair value change due to pay-downs
|(1,034
|)
|(962
|)
|(1,793
|)
|(1,823
|)
|Total
|$
|2,091
|$
|3,674
|$
|4,816
|$
|4,400
Non-interest expenses totaled $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago period.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2024 relative to 2023.
Asset Quality
A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:
|6/30/2024
|12/31/2023
|6/30/2023
|Loan Type
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial
|$
|312
|$
|28
|$
|33
|Mortgage
|4,819
|6,425
|6,149
|Installment
|843
|970
|694
|Sub total
|5,974
|7,423
|6,876
|Less - government guaranteed loans
|1,489
|2,191
|2,882
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|4,485
|$
|5,232
|$
|3,994
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans
|0.12
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.11
|%
|Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.09
|%
|Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
|1253.98
|%
|1044.69
|%
|1351.13
|%
The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.02 million and $3.32 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses in 2024 compared to 2023, is the result of a decrease in net newly allocated losses in the commercial loan portfolio primarily driven by a large specific reserve in the prior year as well as a decrease in loan growth and a decrease in the adjustment to allocations based on subjective factors. We recorded loan net charge offs (recoveries) of $0.09 million and $(0.10) million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $56.2 million, or 1.46% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.
Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity
Total assets were $5.28 billion at June 30, 2024, a increase of $13.8 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.85 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits totaled $4.61 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $8.6 million from December 31, 2023. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposits.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $214.3 million at June 30, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $592.0 million at June 30, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.
Total shareholders’ equity was $430.5 million at June 30, 2024, or 8.16% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $400.4 million at June 30, 2024, or $19.16 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention.
The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:
|Regulatory Capital Ratios
|6/30/2024
|12/31/2023
|Well
Capitalized
Minimum
|Tier 1 capital to average total assets
|9.34
|%
|8.80
|%
|5.00
|%
|Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets
|11.70
|%
|11.21
|%
|6.50
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.70
|%
|11.21
|%
|8.00
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.95
|%
|12.46
|%
|10.00
|%
At June 30, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.00 billion and $438.5 million, respectively. We also had approximately $787.4 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at June 30, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $732.5 million.
Share Repurchase Plan
On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first six months of 2024.
About Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.
For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share
amounts)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|54,910
|$
|68,208
|Interest bearing deposits
|159,438
|101,573
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|214,348
|169,781
|Equity securities at fair value
|872
|—
|Securities available for sale
|591,974
|679,350
|Securities held to maturity (fair value of $305,654 at June 30, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023)
|344,220
|353,988
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|16,099
|16,821
|Loans held for sale, carried at fair value
|15,935
|12,063
|Loans
|Commercial
|1,732,353
|1,679,731
|Mortgage
|1,501,377
|1,485,872
|Installment
|618,159
|625,298
|Total Loans
|3,851,889
|3,790,901
|Allowance for credit losses
|(56,241
|)
|(54,658
|)
|Net Loans
|3,795,648
|3,736,243
|Other real estate and repossessed assets, net
|945
|569
|Property and equipment, net
|35,041
|35,523
|Bank-owned life insurance
|53,821
|54,341
|Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value
|44,406
|42,243
|Other intangibles
|1,746
|2,004
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|Accrued income and other assets
|134,145
|132,500
|Total Assets
|$
|5,277,500
|$
|5,263,726
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|1,049,625
|$
|1,076,093
|Savings and interest-bearing checking
|1,926,065
|1,905,701
|Reciprocal
|925,828
|832,020
|Time
|585,561
|524,325
|Brokered time
|127,249
|284,740
|Total Deposits
|4,614,328
|4,622,879
|Other borrowings
|50,012
|50,026
|Subordinated debt
|39,548
|39,510
|Subordinated debentures
|39,762
|39,728
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|103,391
|107,134
|Total Liabilities
|4,847,041
|4,859,277
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,899,358 shares at June 30, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023
|317,676
|317,483
|Retained earnings
|183,611
|159,108
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(70,828
|)
|(72,142
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|430,459
|404,449
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|5,277,500
|$
|5,263,726
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|2024
|2023
|(Unaudited)
|Interest Income
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|56,786
|$
|55,043
|$
|47,679
|$
|111,829
|$
|91,973
|Interest on securities
|Taxable
|4,713
|5,251
|5,919
|9,964
|11,803
|Tax-exempt
|3,400
|3,391
|3,283
|6,791
|6,366
|Other investments
|1,439
|1,441
|1,067
|2,880
|1,742
|Total Interest Income
|66,338
|65,126
|57,948
|131,464
|111,884
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|22,876
|22,810
|17,461
|45,686
|31,221
|Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures
|2,116
|2,119
|2,137
|4,235
|3,872
|Total Interest Expense
|24,992
|24,929
|19,598
|49,921
|35,093
|Net Interest Income
|41,346
|40,197
|38,350
|81,543
|76,791
|Provision for credit losses
|19
|744
|3,317
|763
|5,477
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|41,327
|39,453
|35,033
|80,780
|71,314
|Non-interest Income
|Interchange income
|3,401
|3,151
|3,355
|6,552
|6,560
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,937
|2,872
|3,134
|5,809
|5,991
|Net gains (losses) on assets
|Mortgage loans
|1,333
|1,364
|2,120
|2,697
|3,376
|Equity securities at fair value
|2,693
|—
|—
|2,693
|—
|Securities available for sale
|—
|(269
|)
|—
|(269
|)
|(222
|)
|Mortgage loan servicing, net
|2,091
|2,725
|3,674
|4,816
|4,400
|Other
|2,717
|2,718
|3,134
|5,435
|5,863
|Total Non-interest Income
|15,172
|12,561
|15,417
|27,733
|25,968
|Non-interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|21,251
|20,770
|20,602
|42,021
|39,941
|Data processing
|3,257
|3,255
|2,891
|6,512
|5,882
|Occupancy, net
|1,886
|2,074
|1,845
|3,960
|4,004
|Interchange expense
|1,127
|1,097
|1,054
|2,224
|2,103
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|948
|954
|929
|1,902
|1,855
|FDIC deposit insurance
|695
|782
|749
|1,477
|1,532
|Advertising
|788
|491
|431
|1,279
|926
|Loan and collection
|699
|512
|620
|1,211
|1,198
|Communications
|499
|615
|635
|1,114
|1,303
|Legal and professional
|544
|486
|473
|1,030
|1,080
|Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments
|(137
|)
|(652
|)
|100
|(789
|)
|(375
|)
|Other
|1,776
|1,809
|1,919
|3,585
|3,756
|Total Non-interest Expense
|33,333
|32,193
|32,248
|65,526
|63,205
|Income Before Income Tax
|23,166
|19,821
|18,202
|42,987
|34,077
|Income tax expense
|4,638
|3,830
|3,412
|8,468
|6,296
|Net Income
|$
|18,528
|$
|15,991
|$
|14,790
|$
|34,519
|$
|27,781
|Net Income Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.65
|$
|1.32
|Diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.31
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Net interest income
|$
|41,346
|$
|40,197
|$
|40,111
|$
|39,427
|$
|38,350
|Provision for credit losses
|19
|744
|(617
|)
|1,350
|3,317
|Non-interest income
|15,172
|12,561
|9,097
|15,611
|15,417
|Non-interest expense
|33,333
|32,193
|31,878
|32,036
|32,248
|Income before income tax
|23,166
|19,821
|17,947
|21,652
|18,202
|Income tax expense
|4,638
|3,830
|4,204
|4,109
|3,412
|Net income
|$
|18,528
|$
|15,991
|$
|13,743
|$
|17,543
|$
|14,790
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.88
|0.76
|0.65
|0.83
|0.70
|Cash dividend per share
|0.24
|0.24
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Average shares outstanding
|20,901,741
|20,877,067
|20,840,680
|20,922,431
|21,040,349
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|21,105,387
|21,079,607
|21,049,030
|21,114,445
|21,222,535
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.44
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.18
|%
|Return on average equity
|17.98
|15.95
|14.36
|18.68
|16.29
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|61.49
|60.26
|64.27
|57.52
|59.26
|As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)
|Interest income
|5.45
|%
|5.34
|%
|5.29
|%
|5.10
|%
|4.89
|%
|Interest expense
|2.05
|2.04
|2.03
|1.87
|1.65
|Net interest income
|3.40
|3.30
|3.26
|3.23
|3.24
|Average Balances
|Loans
|$
|3,849,199
|$
|3,810,526
|$
|3,764,752
|$
|3,694,534
|$
|3,567,920
|Securities
|944,435
|999,140
|1,027,240
|1,071,211
|1,111,670
|Total earning assets
|4,893,367
|4,910,669
|4,928,697
|4,892,208
|4,763,295
|Total assets
|5,181,317
|5,201,452
|5,233,666
|5,192,114
|5,044,746
|Deposits
|4,531,917
|4,561,645
|4,612,797
|4,577,796
|4,447,843
|Interest bearing liabilities
|3,611,972
|3,627,446
|3,635,771
|3,554,179
|3,415,621
|Shareholders' equity
|414,549
|403,225
|379,614
|372,667
|364,143
(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
|
June 30,
2024
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|End of Period
|Capital
|Tangible common equity ratio
|7.63
|%
|7.41
|%
|7.15
|%
|6.67
|%
|6.75
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
|8.76
|8.57
|8.31
|8.20
|8.09
|Average equity to average assets
|8.00
|7.75
|7.25
|7.18
|7.22
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
|14.21
|13.85
|13.71
|13.58
|13.66
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
|12.01
|11.65
|11.50
|11.37
|11.42
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
|11.09
|10.73
|10.58
|10.44
|10.46
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)
|9.59
|9.29
|9.03
|8.94
|8.97
|Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
|$
|20.60
|$
|19.88
|$
|19.41
|$
|17.99
|$
|17.91
|Tangible common equity per share of common stock
|19.16
|18.44
|17.96
|16.53
|16.45
|Total shares outstanding
|20,899,358
|20,903,677
|20,835,633
|20,850,455
|20,943,694
|Selected Balances
|Loans
|$
|3,851,889
|$
|3,839,965
|$
|3,790,901
|$
|3,741,486
|$
|3,631,114
|Securities
|936,194
|963,577
|1,033,338
|1,043,540
|1,092,703
|Total earning assets
|4,979,555
|4,949,496
|4,954,696
|4,884,720
|4,830,185
|Total assets
|5,277,500
|5,231,255
|5,263,726
|5,200,018
|5,135,564
|Deposits
|4,614,328
|4,582,414
|4,622,879
|4,585,612
|4,487,636
|Interest bearing liabilities
|3,694,025
|3,677,060
|3,676,050
|3,573,187
|3,501,280
|Shareholders' equity
|430,459
|415,570
|404,449
|374,998
|375,162
(2) June 30, 2024 are Preliminary.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")
|Net interest income
|$
|41,346
|$
|38,350
|$
|81,543
|$
|76,791
|Add: taxable equivalent adjustment
|175
|232
|355
|520
|Net interest income - taxable equivalent
|$
|41,521
|$
|38,582
|$
|81,898
|$
|77,311
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)
|3.39
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.40
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.28
|%
(1) Annualized.
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|June 30,
2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|430,459
|$
|415,570
|$
|404,449
|$
|374,998
|$
|375,162
|Less:
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles
|1,746
|1,875
|2,004
|2,141
|2,278
|Tangible common equity
|400,413
|385,395
|374,145
|344,557
|344,584
|Addition:
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes
|65,030
|65,831
|66,344
|86,507
|74,712
|Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments
|$
|465,443
|$
|451,226
|$
|440,489
|$
|431,064
|$
|419,296
|Total assets
|$
|5,277,500
|$
|5,231,255
|$
|5,263,726
|$
|5,200,018
|$
|5,135,564
|Less:
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles
|1,746
|1,875
|2,004
|2,141
|2,278
|Tangible assets
|5,247,454
|5,201,080
|5,233,422
|5,169,577
|5,104,986
|Addition:
|Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax
|65,030
|65,831
|66,344
|86,507
|74,712
|Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments
|$
|5,312,484
|$
|5,266,911
|$
|5,299,766
|$
|5,256,084
|$
|5,179,698
|Common equity ratio
|8.16
|%
|7.94
|%
|7.68
|%
|7.21
|%
|7.31
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio
|7.63
|%
|7.41
|%
|7.15
|%
|6.67
|%
|6.75
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss
|8.76
|%
|8.57
|%
|8.31
|%
|8.20
|%
|8.09
|%
|Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|430,459
|$
|415,570
|$
|404,449
|$
|374,998
|$
|375,162
|Tangible common equity
|$
|400,413
|$
|385,395
|$
|374,145
|$
|344,557
|$
|344,584
|Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
|20,899
|20,904
|20,836
|20,850
|20,944
|Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock
|$
|20.60
|$
|19.88
|$
|19.41
|$
|17.99
|$
|17.91
|Tangible common equity per share of common stock
|$
|19.16
|$
|18.44
|$
|17.96
|$
|16.53
|$
|16.45
The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.