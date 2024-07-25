New Lung Cancer Screening Coverage is just one of the topics on Lung Cancer Foundation of America’s World Lung Cancer Day Social Media Takeover

Only 6% of eligible Americans are getting lung cancer screenings

Los Angeles, CA, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few people know that recent insurance changes now cover lung cancer screening for many Americans who smoke or who quit smoking as long as 15 years ago. Early screening will save countless lives. Many lung Cancer patients are now truly living with lung cancer due to recent research advancements. On Thursday, August 1, 2024, Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) will spotlight these topics during the World Lung Cancer Day Social Media Takeover, showcasing inspiring stories of resilience, updates on critical research, and lifesaving information aimed at combating the impact of this disease.

The World Lung Cancer Day Social Media Takeover will amplify the voices of patients, caregivers, researchers, and healthcare professionals dedicated to improving outcomes and raising awareness about the importance of screening, biomarker identification, and clinical trials. Lung cancer is responsible for nearly one in five cancer-related deaths, more than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined.

The event will also feature leading experts in lung cancer research and treatment, who will provide updates on breakthroughs and innovations in the field. These insights are pivotal in advancing treatment options and moving closer to finding a cure.

"We are honored to observe World Lung Cancer Day by uniting the community in raising awareness and advocating for early screening," said Jim Baranski, Executive Director of Lung Cancer Foundation of America. "This year's focus on early detection underscores our commitment to saving lives and supporting those affected by this disease."

Kim Norris, President and Co-founder of LCFA added, "Our Social Media Takeover serves as a powerful platform to share stories of hope, highlight the latest advancements in research, and inspire collective action in the fight against lung cancer."

To join LCFA's World Lung Cancer Day Social Media Takeover and participate in the conversation, follow the Lung Cancer Foundation of America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Threads using hashtags #WLCD2024, #Livingwithlungcancer, #LCFAmerica, #lungcancer. For lung cancer information, go to lcfamerica.org (insert this link https://lcfamerica.org/get-involved/raise-awareness/honoring-world-lung-cancer-day

About Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA): LCFA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating lung cancer through research, education, and support programs. Committed to improving patient outcomes and raising awareness, LCFA funds innovative research projects, conducts educational initiatives, and advocates for increased resources for lung cancer research

