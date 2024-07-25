PHILIPPINES, July 25 -
Press Release
July 25, 2024
Statement of Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino
"Sa panahong ito wag muna tayong magusap patungkol sa pulitika; mas mainam magtulungan tayo para mapadali ang rehabilitasyon ng mga kababayan nating biktima ng Bagyong Carina lalung-lalo na yong mga nasa mga evacuation centers pa at may mga karamdaman; marami pang nawalan ng tirahan at nasira ang kabuhayan; sila muna ang pagusapan at tulungan natin."
