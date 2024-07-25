CIRA’s $1.25 million Net Good Grants investment empowers youth and underserved groups to make Canada’s internet a better place

By investing in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, CIRA Net Good Grants ensure all voices are heard and everyone is well-equipped to thrive online

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA is proud to announce $1.25 million in grant funding as part of its Net Good program, going towards supporting 15 new community-led internet initiatives that improve the lives of Canadians. Net Good Grants recipients are advancing community internet infrastructure, implementing solutions to combat online harm and ensuring the internet remains a force for good. CIRA’s commitment this year to the Canadian internet ecosystem will reach more than 50,000 people who will benefit from the tremendous resources, opportunities and connections accessible online. With $12.95 million in community investments deployed across 232 projects since 2014, CIRA Net Good Grants have helped address digital challenges and provided essential funding to underserved groups affected by Canada’s digital divide.



According to research conducted for CIRA’s 2024 Canada’s Internet Factbook, more than three-quarters of Canadians (76 per cent) still report getting their news online—despite Meta’s decision to remove news content from its Canadian services in response to Bill C-18. But with the spread of misinformation and disinformation, some of CIRA’s funded initiatives this year are focusing not only on combating misinformation, but on identifying reliable news sources and keeping their communities safe online.

“Youth often face inadequate online safety education. Wikimedia Canada wants to empower them with the skills needed to identify misinformation and promote a safer digital environment,” said Louis Germain, Executive Director, Wikimedia Canada. “CIRA’s funding for our Atikamekw Youth Misinformation Toolkit will help us deepen their understanding of Wikipedia’s role in combating misinformation, fostering accurate information and supporting the reclamation and decolonization of their history.”

Whether it's helping the creation of a trilingual toolkit, the launch of an Indigenous, youth-led podcast in Quebec, or the organization of the 2024 Youth Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Toronto in September, CIRA understands the critical need to support the next generation of Canadian internet leaders. "Internet policy often overlooks the unique needs of rural youth and neglects the connection between online and offline spaces,” said the team at John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights. “The CIRA grant empowers young voices to engage in shaping the policies that affect them, ensuring their concerns are heard and integrated into the decision-making processes that influence their lives and communities."

For Karim Bardeesy, Executive Director at The Dais at Toronto Metropolitan University, the most exciting project of the year is Youth IGF 2024, "We are thrilled to be co-hosting Canada’s first Youth Internet Governance Forum with Youth IGF Canada. By engaging young Canadians in internet policy, coordination and online safety, we are empowering young people to shape the future of our digital landscape. CIRA’s funding is instrumental in fostering a generation of informed and responsible internet leaders."

The increase in online scams, cyberbullying and sexual exploitation underlines the need to ensure youth are equipped to build healthy online relationships and are provided with the tools they need to use the internet as a force for good. Most of this year’s initiatives focus on online safety to improve Canadian internet users’ technological skills so they can navigate the new reality of AI and cyber threats and improve their lives. “CIRA Net Good Grants are pivotal in supporting community-led internet projects, bridging the digital divide for underserved communities and enhancing online safety for our youth. We are proud to champion these organizations that are working to drive positive change for a safer and more accessible internet for Canadians,” said Charles Noir, CIRA Vice-president, community investment, policy & advocacy.

Key facts

Funding this year focuses on three main themes: infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement. Some important data to note:

10 initiatives focus on online safety, three are dedicated to infrastructure and two feature policy engagement

10 projects (66 per cent) serve students

Nine projects (60 per cent) focus on supporting remote and rural communities

Seven projects (46 per cent) serve Indigenous people

2024 CIRA Grant recipients

Alberta

John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights

Youth across rural Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan will employ arts-based digital media to articulate their experiences with racism online in knowledge-sharing sessions with policy stakeholders.

British Columbia

PLEA Community Services

About 500 school-based workshops aimed at stopping youth sexual exploitation online by giving children and young adults information and practical tools to keep themselves safe from online exploitation and sextortion.

Manitoba

The Pas Community Renewal Corporation

Installation of a free, reliable wireless network for community residents, visitors and staff of The Pas Regional Library, making high-speed internet and library programs more accessible.

Nunavut

Kamatsiaqtut Nunavut Helpline

Virtual workshops and mental health resources addressing online safety, healthy relationships, gender-based violence and cyberbullying; all specifically tailored for Indigenous high school students.

Pinnguaq Association

Four week-long hybrid camps providing engaging and hands-on education for children in Nunavut and Ontario around online safety, AI, privacy, misinformation and cyberbullying.

Ontario

Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation

Extension of the Nation’s fibre optic network to offer affordable, fast and high-quality internet services for residents and community buildings.

Cyber-Seniors

A multimedia Cybersecurity Training Toolkit to educate rural-residing older adults in Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick on how to avoid online scams and stay safe online.

Hackergal

Online safety will be the focal point of Hackergal's STEM programming for the 2024/2025 school year, ensuring that girls across Canada receive tailored education and resources to navigate the digital landscape.

Junior Achievement Canada

A suite of digital, self-directed learning modules for Northern, Indigenous and rural youth aged 12-16 to help them safeguard financial data, evaluate financial advice and understand their digital rights.

Platform

A national educational framework helping women and queer people understand online risks, privacy settings and safe online behavior—reducing barriers to civic engagement and online participation.

Women’s Shelters Canada

Online modules for shelter workers to address common online safety issues faced by domestic violence survivors in Northern, rural and Indigenous communities.

Toronto Metropolitan University

A hybrid Youth Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in September 2024 that will provide a platform for young Canadians (18-30) to convene and discuss internet public policy, connectivity issues and global internet coordination. The Youth IGF will include diverse and cross-Canada young stakeholders and rights-holders, building the next generation of Canadian internet leaders.

Saskatchewan

Onion Lake Cree Nation

Moving the main network hub of the Nation to a new location that’s more accessible for technicians and installing a new fibre optic line, improving affordable connectivity for more buildings and residents of the Nation.

Quebec

Idée éducation entrepreneuriale

French language online safety educational tools and podcasts co-created and hosted by students addressing cyberbullying, phishing techniques, malware, surveillance, hacking and misinformation.

Wikimedia Canada

A trilingual toolkit and podcast co-created by Atikamekw youth focused on online safety, combating misinformation and promoting accurate information from reliable sources.

