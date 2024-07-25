Atlantic International’s Subsidiary, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, Announces Key Expansion in Rock Hill, South Carolina

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyneer Staffing Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic International Corp. (OTC: ATLN), announces the expansion of its operations with the strategic opening of a new location in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

This new facility will support one of the largest global supply chain management companies in the world, reinforcing Lyneer's commitment to partnering with industry leaders. The expansion underscores Lyneer’s mission to deliver innovative staffing solutions that drive operational efficiency and success for our clients.

Todd McNulty, CEO at Lyneer Staffing Solutions, stated, “With the addition of our Rock Hill office, we're better positioned to deliver responsive, localized client support while meeting the supply chain industry's dynamic staffing requirements.”

With a proven track record of delivering high-quality staffing services across various sectors, this expansion further solidifies Lyneer's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking top-tier staffing solutions.

For more information about Lyneer Staffing Solutions and our new Rock Hill location, please visit www.lyneer.com .

For more information about Atlantic International Corp., please visit www.atlantic- international.com .

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) is a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company executing a high-growth strategy. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Lyneer Investments LLC (“Lyneer”), Atlantic’s approximately 300 employees generated over $400 million in revenue (for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023). According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Atlantic is among the top 20 largest national staffing companies servicing the light industrial, commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals. Atlantic provides its customers with complete HR solutions, operating 40 independent on-site and vendor-on-premises facilities and paying over 12,000 employees weekly.

