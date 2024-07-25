Submit Release
LifeMD to Participate in Two Investor Conferences During August

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of August:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum, August 4-6, 2024 in Vail, Colorado. Management will participate in a fireside chat on August 5th and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors.
  • Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, August 13-15, 2024 at the InterContinental Boston hotel. Management will present a corporate overview on August 14th and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


