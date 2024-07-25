Submit Release
GoHealth to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 8, 2024

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on the morning of August 8, 2024.

Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Kotte, and interim Chief Financial Officer, Katie O’Halloran, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on the day of the release at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so they can focus on living life. For many of these consumers, enrolling in a health insurance plan is confusing and difficult, and seemingly small differences between health plans may lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical providers and medicines. GoHealth’s proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer’s specific needs. Its unbiased, technology-driven marketplace coupled with highly skilled licensed agents has facilitated the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans since GoHealth’s inception. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations
John Shave
jshave@gohealth.com

Media Relations
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com


