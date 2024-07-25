Mainz Biomed Launches Enhanced ColoAlert with Cutting-Edge Features to Optimize Screening Efficiency and User Convenience

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in early detection of cancer, today announced significant improvements to its ColoAlert product, currently being commercialized across Europe and in select international markets. These updates aim to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline lab operations.



ColoAlert is a highly efficacious and easy-to-use, at-home detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC). The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemical test (FIT). It is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages.

To increase screening/lab efficiency, Mainz Biomed has introduced a novel DNA stabilizing buffer capable of accommodating varying sample volumes. This breakthrough addresses a common issue in the industry where samples are often either underfilled or overfilled, rendering them unsuitable for laboratory analysis. Consequently, patients frequently have to repeat their screening test. The new proprietary buffer used in ColoAlert significantly reduces the necessity for additional sample submissions, thereby reducing the time for the patients to obtain their results. This enhancement has enabled ColoAlert to achieve the industry's lowest retesting rates, ensuring that screening outcomes are delivered within just 2 - 3 days upon arrival at the laboratory.

Furthermore, Mainz Biomed has refined the ColoAlert kit for improved usability, including a variety of new features, such as an improved collection device, a new tube and tube holder, etc. These upgrades streamline the sample collection process, offering users a more straightforward and reliable experience.

"Our commitment to preserving DNA samples and optimizing testing procedures underscores our dedication to delivering superior colorectal cancer screening while ensuring convenience for patients," stated Tarrin Khairi-Taraki, VP Commercial Operations at Mainz Biomed.

The updated ColoAlert product is now accessible to existing laboratory partners and readily available to prospective collaborators.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert® should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is planning to run a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com .

