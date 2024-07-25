Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings (Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2024 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $1,980 and $4,770 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “Our second quarter results are in line with our expectations as we pursue near-term strategies aimed at navigating a difficult banking environment. We continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet by controlling loan growth, managing our cost of funds, and maintaining robust asset quality. During the first half, gross loans remained stable as a result of higher home equity loans, consistent commercial and industrial loans, and lower CRE and residential mortgage loans. In addition, total deposits increased 3.4%, borrowed funds were down 11.0% compared to the prior year period, and our asset quality remains at historically strong levels. While higher cost of funds continues to impact profitability, I am pleased to report another quarter of tangible book value growth, which increased 9.9% year-over-year to a record of $29.84 per share.”

Mr. Justice concluded, “While we believe the challenging macro conditions will continue to impact profitability during the remainder of 2024, we are excited by the strength of our banking franchise and the long-term strategies we are pursuing to create value for our shareholders. Finally, I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees, and their unwavering commitment to serve our small business, commercial, and retail customers throughout our local Michigan communities.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 21,487 $ 21,541 $ 21,033 $ 20,416 $ 19,553 Interest expense 9,650 9,315 8,526 7,757 6,469 Net interest income 11,837 12,226 12,507 12,659 13,084 Credit loss expense (reversal) 796 (43 ) (190 ) (309 ) 205 Noninterest income 2,314 2,355 2,145 2,338 2,460 Noninterest expenses 10,921 11,166 10,121 10,594 11,320 Federal income tax expense 454 668 937 937 793 Net income $ 1,980 $ 2,790 $ 3,784 $ 3,775 $ 3,226 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.44 $ 0.63 $ 0.85 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 Dividends $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Tangible book value(1) $ 29.84 $ 29.38 $ 28.92 $ 27.64 $ 27.16 Quoted market value High $ 24.39 $ 27.20 $ 27.20 $ 23.74 $ 21.21 Low $ 22.33 $ 24.00 $ 22.26 $ 19.10 $ 18.70 Close(1) $ 22.50 $ 24.40 $ 27.20 $ 23.74 $ 19.35 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.76 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.59 % 7.98 % 11.11 % 11.27 % 9.89 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.98 % 8.55 % 11.94 % 12.14 % 10.67 % Efficiency ratio 77.17 % 76.58 % 69.08 % 70.64 % 72.83 % Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.18 % 5.15 % 5.06 % 4.92 % 4.85 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.66 % 2.35 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.85 % 2.92 % 3.01 % 3.05 % 3.25 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 100,167 $ 103,210 $ 107,615 $ 109,543 $ 117,563 Gross loans $ 1,459,929 $ 1,461,465 $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,300 $ 15,300 $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,400 Total assets $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 Total deposits $ 1,427,059 $ 1,438,408 $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 $ 1,380,192 Borrowed funds $ 178,397 $ 178,500 $ 198,500 $ 201,050 $ 200,550 Total shareholders' equity $ 143,301 $ 141,074 $ 138,702 $ 132,902 $ 130,690 Net loans to total deposits 101.23 % 100.54 % 104.58 % 104.75 % 105.56 % Common shares outstanding 4,490,087 4,484,447 4,470,871 4,466,221 4,460,053 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,762,651 $ 1,771,614 $ 1,740,526 $ 1,739,510 $ 1,706,147 Earning assets $ 1,669,862 $ 1,683,708 $ 1,649,091 $ 1,646,848 $ 1,617,593 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,204,370 $ 1,205,162 $ 1,165,064 $ 1,156,835 $ 1,105,807 Total shareholders' equity $ 142,577 $ 140,574 $ 135,157 $ 132,860 $ 130,860 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 133,252 $ 131,204 $ 125,723 $ 123,349 $ 121,274 Earned common shares outstanding 4,461,580 4,449,376 4,443,463 4,437,415 4,427,890 Unvested stock grants 26,500 31,821 26,018 26,668 29,916 Total common shares outstanding 4,488,080 4,481,197 4,469,481 4,464,083 4,457,806 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.66 % 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.24 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.56 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.23 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans 0.05 % — % (0.01) % (0.03) % — % Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans 0.05 % — % (0.01) % (0.02) % 0.01 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.38 % 12.27 % 11.91 % 11.59 % 11.31 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.28 % 11.17 % 10.82 % 10.51 % 10.23 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.83 % 9.53 % 9.25 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.92 % 8.78 % 8.77 % 8.58 % 8.55 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six months ended (unaudited):

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 43,028 $ 38,232 $ 25,712 $ 23,577 $ 22,285 Interest expense 18,965 11,804 1,384 1,438 3,763 Net interest income 24,063 26,428 24,328 22,139 18,522 Credit loss expense (reversal) 753 441 1,027 218 3,543 Noninterest income 4,669 4,788 5,602 8,173 9,985 Noninterest expenses 22,087 21,953 20,727 18,342 15,675 Federal income tax expense 1,122 1,752 1,616 2,370 1,894 Net income $ 4,770 $ 7,070 $ 6,560 $ 9,382 $ 7,395 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.07 $ 1.60 $ 1.48 $ 2.02 $ 1.59 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 Tangible book value(1) $ 29.84 $ 27.16 $ 24.53 $ 25.73 $ 22.44 Quoted market value High $ 27.20 $ 24.10 $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 Low $ 22.33 $ 18.70 $ 24.40 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 Close(1) $ 22.50 $ 19.35 $ 25.00 $ 26.00 $ 17.35 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.54 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 1.47 % 1.32 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.78 % 11.08 % 11.05 % 15.75 % 14.13 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 7.25 % 11.98 % 12.05 % 16.25 % 14.69 % Efficiency ratio 76.87 % 70.33 % 69.25 % 60.51 % 54.99 % Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.16 % 4.80 % 3.83 % 3.89 % 4.20 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.17 % 2.19 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 1.09 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.89 % 3.32 % 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.49 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 100,167 $ 117,563 $ 136,725 $ 129,944 $ 75,526 Gross loans $ 1,459,929 $ 1,472,288 $ 1,232,892 $ 986,358 $ 1,044,564 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,300 $ 15,400 $ 11,000 $ 10,800 $ 8,991 Total assets $ 1,756,629 $ 1,718,819 $ 1,471,454 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,237,694 Total deposits $ 1,427,059 $ 1,380,192 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,018,287 Borrowed funds $ 178,397 $ 200,550 $ 111,000 $ 49,500 $ 96,217 Total shareholders' equity $ 143,301 $ 130,690 $ 118,566 $ 122,986 $ 108,969 Net loans to total deposits 101.23 % 105.56 % 99.22 % 86.60 % 101.70 % Common shares outstanding 4,490,087 4,460,053 4,429,357 4,638,594 4,680,920 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,767,127 $ 1,696,660 $ 1,449,212 $ 1,284,534 $ 1,125,064 Earning assets $ 1,676,786 $ 1,606,599 $ 1,354,652 $ 1,225,641 $ 1,068,847 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,204,768 $ 1,089,115 $ 828,955 $ 744,434 $ 692,035 Total shareholders' equity $ 141,568 $ 128,673 $ 119,711 $ 120,134 $ 105,276 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 132,220 $ 119,050 $ 109,776 $ 116,432 $ 101,233 Earned common shares outstanding 4,455,478 4,424,737 4,434,527 4,654,863 4,662,113 Unvested stock grants 29,160 29,461 25,963 21,297 13,844 Total common shares outstanding 4,484,638 4,454,198 4,460,490 4,676,160 4,675,957 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.66 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.87 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.56 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.66 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.05 % 1.05 % 0.89 % 1.09 % 0.86 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.06 % — % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.38 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.38 % 11.31 % 11.36 % 14.35 % 15.06 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.28 % 10.23 % 10.50 % 13.27 % 14.00 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.28 % 9.25 % 9.39 % 11.87 % 12.34 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.92 % 8.55 % 9.30 % 10.19 % 9.90 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Net income $ 1,980 $ 2,790 $ 3,784 $ 3,775 $ 3,226 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 34 36 60 60 60 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 34 36 60 60 60 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses — — — — 413 Prepayment penalties collected (40 ) (58 ) (85 ) (29 ) (95 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (40 ) (58 ) (85 ) (29 ) 318 Adjusted net income from operations $ 1,974 $ 2,768 $ 3,759 $ 3,806 $ 3,604 Net interest income $ 11,837 $ 12,226 $ 12,507 $ 12,659 $ 13,084 Prepayment penalties collected (51 ) (73 ) (107 ) (37 ) (120 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 11,786 $ 12,153 $ 12,400 $ 12,622 $ 12,964 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.62 $ 0.85 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Return on average assets 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.57 % 7.92 % 11.03 % 11.37 % 11.05 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.96 % 8.49 % 11.86 % 12.24 % 11.92 % Efficiency ratio 77.15 % 76.65 % 69.06 % 70.31 % 69.51 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.17 % 5.13 % 5.03 % 4.91 % 4.82 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.66 % 2.35 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.84 % 2.90 % 2.98 % 3.04 % 3.22 %





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Net income $ 4,770 $ 7,070 $ (2,300 ) (32.53 )% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 70 120 (50 ) (41.67 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 70 120 (50 ) (41.67 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses — 413 (413 ) (100.00 )% Prepayment penalties collected (98 ) (104 ) 6 (5.77 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (98 ) 309 (407 ) (131.72 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,742 $ 7,499 $ (2,757 ) (36.76 )% Net interest income $ 24,063 $ 26,428 $ (2,365 ) (8.95 )% Prepayment penalties collected (124 ) (132 ) 8 (6.06 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 23,939 $ 26,296 $ (2,357 ) (8.96 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.69 $ (0.63 ) (37.28 )% Return on average assets 0.54 % 0.89 % (0.35 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 6.74 % 11.75 % (5.01 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 7.21 % 12.70 % (5.49 )% Efficiency ratio 76.90 % 68.45 % 8.45 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.15 % 4.78 % 0.37 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.17 % 2.19 % 0.98 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.88 % 3.30 % (0.42 )%

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,462,362 $ 19,550 5.38 % $ 1,471,130 $ 19,609 5.36 % $ 1,470,156 $ 18,725 5.11 % Taxable investment securities 89,751 350 1.57 % 94,199 359 1.53 % 107,256 418 1.56 % Nontaxable investment securities 11,059 62 2.25 % 11,963 67 2.25 % 13,253 76 2.30 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 97,511 1,331 5.49 % 97,237 1,319 5.46 % 15,552 208 5.36 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,179 207 9.07 % 9,179 201 8.81 % 11,376 143 5.04 % Total earning assets 1,669,862 21,500 5.18 % 1,683,708 21,555 5.15 % 1,617,593 19,570 4.85 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,300 ) (15,400 ) (15,220 ) Premises and equipment, net 13,964 14,392 15,363 Accrued income and other assets 94,125 88,914 88,411 Total assets $ 1,762,651 $ 1,771,614 $ 1,706,147 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 429,141 $ 3,745 3.51 % $ 421,597 $ 3,559 3.40 % $ 380,224 $ 2,619 2.76 % Savings deposits 266,731 408 0.62 % 272,296 413 0.61 % 306,195 434 0.57 % Time deposits 330,024 3,756 4.58 % 326,747 3,644 4.49 % 175,607 1,303 2.98 % Borrowed funds 178,474 1,741 3.92 % 184,522 1,699 3.70 % 243,781 2,113 3.48 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,204,370 9,650 3.22 % 1,205,162 9,315 3.11 % 1,105,807 6,469 2.35 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 405,985 417,089 455,123 Accrued interest and other liabilities 9,719 8,789 14,357 Shareholders' equity 142,577 140,574 130,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,762,651 $ 1,771,614 $ 1,706,147 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,850 $ 12,240 $ 13,101 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.85 % 2.92 % 3.25 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,466,747 $ 39,159 5.37 % $ 1,458,766 $ 36,579 5.06 % Taxable investment securities 91,975 709 1.55 % 108,463 853 1.59 % Nontaxable investment securities 11,511 129 2.25 % 13,769 157 2.30 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 97,374 2,650 5.47 % 14,794 361 4.92 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,179 408 8.94 % 10,807 316 5.90 % Total earning assets 1,676,786 43,055 5.16 % 1,606,599 38,266 4.80 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,350 ) (15,183 ) Premises and equipment, net 14,179 15,407 Accrued income and other assets 91,512 89,837 Total assets $ 1,767,127 $ 1,696,660 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 425,370 $ 7,304 3.45 % $ 369,723 $ 4,697 2.56 % Savings deposits 269,514 821 0.61 % 323,675 907 0.57 % Time deposits 328,386 7,400 4.53 % 171,064 2,315 2.73 % Borrowed funds 181,498 3,440 3.81 % 224,653 3,885 3.49 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,204,768 18,965 3.17 % 1,089,115 11,804 2.19 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 411,537 464,905 Accrued interest and other liabilities 9,254 13,967 Shareholders' equity 141,568 128,673 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,767,127 $ 1,696,660 Net interest income (FTE) $ 24,090 $ 26,462 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.89 % 3.32 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Compared To Compared To Compared To March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ (398 ) $ 339 $ (59 ) $ (648 ) $ 1,473 $ 825 $ 212 $ 2,368 $ 2,580 Taxable investment securities (55 ) 46 (9 ) (87 ) 19 (68 ) (124 ) (20 ) (144 ) Nontaxable investment securities (5 ) — (5 ) (12 ) (2 ) (14 ) (25 ) (3 ) (28 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 4 8 12 1,118 5 1,123 2,244 45 2,289 Federal Home Loan Bank stock — 6 6 (166 ) 230 64 (128 ) 220 92 Total changes in interest income (454 ) 399 (55 ) 205 1,725 1,930 2,179 2,610 4,789 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 66 120 186 362 764 1,126 788 1,819 2,607 Savings deposits (33 ) 28 (5 ) (198 ) 172 (26 ) (243 ) 157 (86 ) Time deposits 37 75 112 1,523 930 2,453 2,962 2,123 5,085 Borrowed funds (274 ) 316 42 (1,711 ) 1,339 (372 ) (1,275 ) 830 (445 ) Total changes in interest expense (204 ) 539 335 (24 ) 3,205 3,181 2,232 4,929 7,161 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ (250 ) $ (140 ) $ (390 ) $ 229 $ (1,480 ) $ (1,251 ) $ (53 ) $ (2,319 ) $ (2,372 )





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Total earning assets 5.18 % 5.15 % 5.06 % 4.92 % 4.85 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % 2.66 % 2.35 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.85 % 2.92 % 3.01 % 3.05 % 3.25 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Interest income $ 21,487 $ 21,541 $ 21,033 $ 20,416 $ 19,553 FTE adjustment 13 14 14 14 17 Total interest income (FTE) 21,500 21,555 21,047 20,430 19,570 Total interest expense 9,650 9,315 8,526 7,757 6,469 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,850 $ 12,240 $ 12,521 $ 12,673 $ 13,101

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Service charges and fees Trust and investment services 607 641 433 572 583 ATM and debit card 545 512 549 568 570 Service charges on deposit accounts 162 140 211 244 224 Total 1,314 1,293 1,193 1,384 1,377 Net gain on sales of commercial loans 98 296 226 — 95 Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 177 143 96 164 198 Change in fair value of equity investments (3 ) (10 ) 42 (28 ) (16 ) Changes in the fair value of MSR (44 ) (96 ) (108 ) 119 (8 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 386 394 398 398 406 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 207 204 192 181 178 Other 179 131 106 120 230 Total 772 729 696 699 814 Total noninterest income $ 2,314 $ 2,355 $ 2,145 $ 2,338 $ 2,460 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 519 $ 441 $ 386 $ 681 $ 596





Six Months Ended June 30 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Service charges and fees Trust and investment services $ 1,248 $ 1,132 $ 116 10.25 % ATM and debit card 1,057 1,101 (44 ) (4.00 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 302 442 (140 ) (31.67 )% Total 2,607 2,675 (68 ) (2.54 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans 394 95 299 314.74 % Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 320 359 (39 ) (10.86 )% Change in fair value of equity investments (13 ) (1 ) (12 ) 1200.00 % Changes in the fair value of MSR (140 ) 99 (239 ) (241.41 )% Other Mortgage servicing fees 780 812 (32 ) (3.94 )% Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 411 350 61 17.43 % Other 310 399 (89 ) (22.31 )% Total 1,501 1,561 (60 ) (3.84 )% Total noninterest income $ 4,669 $ 4,788 $ (119 ) (2.49 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 960 $ 1,270 $ (310 ) (24.41 )%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Although increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, we continue to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During the second quarter of 2024, residential mortgage originations sold into the secondary market totaled $8,085.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the second quarter of 2024, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased primarily due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio as the portfolio declined by $5,306. Mortgage servicing rights are expected to continue to decline due to likely further reductions in the size of our servicing portfolio as paydowns and maturities are expected to outpace new originations.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $18,164, or 2.87%, since June 30, 2023. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2024.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. These charges have declined in 2024 due to a reduced level of NSF fees charged to customers based on regulatory guidance and overall industry trends. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first and second quarters of 2024, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We anticipate this strategy to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Compensation and benefits $ 5,842 $ 6,066 $ 5,521 $ 5,592 $ 5,492 Professional services 963 894 695 726 1,237 Furniture and equipment 689 727 696 668 685 Occupancy 605 623 610 591 589 Data processing 490 547 505 576 565 Loan and collection 425 322 301 232 457 Advertising and promotional 337 348 139 506 509 Other FDIC insurance premiums 327 299 270 330 330 ATM and debit card 188 171 158 153 179 Telephone and communication 86 109 103 115 100 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 44 45 76 75 76 Other general and administrative 925 1,015 1,047 1,030 1,101 Total 1,570 1,639 1,654 1,703 1,786 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,921 $ 11,166 $ 10,121 $ 10,594 $ 11,320





Six Months Ended

June 30 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 11,908 $ 11,284 $ 624 5.53 % Professional services 1,857 2,003 (146 ) (7.29 )% Furniture and equipment 1,416 1,411 5 0.35 % Occupancy 1,228 1,224 4 0.33 % Data processing 1,037 1,078 (41 ) (3.80 )% Loan and collection 747 697 50 7.17 % Advertising and promotional 685 960 (275 ) (28.65 )% Other FDIC insurance premiums 626 531 95 17.89 % ATM and debit card 359 340 19 5.59 % Telephone and communication 195 219 (24 ) (10.96 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 89 152 (63 ) (41.45 )% Other general and administrative 1,940 2,054 (114 ) (5.55 )% Total 3,209 3,296 (87 ) (2.64 )% Total noninterest expenses $ 22,087 $ 21,953 $ 134 0.61 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2024 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. We expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits throughout the remainder of 2024.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase throughout 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in such expenses in 2024 is due to increased levels of home ownership grants. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. These expenses also include marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. These expenses have increased due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to approximate current levels.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 128,590 $ 132,349 $ 90,661 $ 83,365 $ 59,181 Total investment securities 100,167 103,210 107,615 109,543 117,563 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 2,440 1,067 747 1,037 1,106 Gross loans 1,459,929 1,461,465 1,473,471 1,483,720 1,472,288 Less allowance for credit losses 15,300 15,300 15,400 15,400 15,400 Net loans 1,444,629 1,446,165 1,458,071 1,468,320 1,456,888 All other assets 80,803 81,838 81,858 82,674 84,081 Total assets $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,427,059 $ 1,438,408 $ 1,394,182 $ 1,401,797 $ 1,380,192 Total borrowed funds 178,397 178,500 198,500 201,050 200,550 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,872 6,647 7,568 9,190 7,387 Total liabilities 1,613,328 1,623,555 1,600,250 1,612,037 1,588,129 Total shareholders' equity 143,301 141,074 138,702 132,902 130,690 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819





6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ (3,759 ) (2.84 )% $ 69,409 117.28 % Total investment securities (3,043 ) (2.95 )% (17,396 ) (14.80 )% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,373 128.68 % 1,334 120.61 % Gross loans (1,536 ) (0.11 )% (12,359 ) (0.84 )% Less allowance for credit losses — — % (100 ) (0.65 )% Net loans (1,536 ) (0.11 )% (12,259 ) (0.84 )% All other assets (1,035 ) (1.26 )% (3,278 ) (3.90 )% Total assets $ (8,000 ) (0.45 )% $ 37,810 2.20 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ (11,349 ) (0.79 )% $ 46,867 3.40 % Total borrowed funds (103 ) (0.06 )% (22,153 ) (11.05 )% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,225 18.43 % 485 6.57 % Total liabilities (10,227 ) (0.63 )% 25,199 1.59 % Total shareholders' equity 2,227 1.58 % 12,611 9.65 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ (8,000 ) (0.45 )% $ 37,810 2.20 %

Cash and due from banks

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 35,437 $ 26,128 $ 29,997 $ 35,121 $ 33,028 Interest bearing 93,153 106,221 60,664 48,244 26,153 Total $ 128,590 $ 132,349 $ 90,661 $ 83,365 $ 59,181 6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 9,309 35.63 % $ 2,409 7.29 % Interest bearing (13,068 ) (12.30 )% 67,000 256.18 % Total $ (3,759 ) (2.84 )% $ 69,409 117.28 %

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,590 $ 132,349 $ 90,661 $ 83,365 $ 59,181 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 74,775 73,680 80,247 82,103 82,041 FHLB borrowing availability 190,000 190,000 170,000 170,000 170,000 Unsecured lines of credit 23,000 23,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 106 107 111 110 119 Parent company line of credit 11,000 3,500 3,500 950 1,450 Total liquidity sources $ 427,471 $ 422,636 $ 364,519 $ 356,528 $ 332,791

The increase in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the first quarter of 2024 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 20,430 $ 20,427 $ 22,425 $ 23,420 $ 24,411 State and municipal 19,108 20,403 20,460 20,992 21,110 Mortgage backed residential 45,808 47,505 49,076 50,786 52,704 Certificates of deposit 2,481 2,729 2,728 3,956 6,679 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 22,213 22,778 23,320 24,062 24,680 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (12,179 ) (13,027 ) (12,760 ) (15,958 ) (14,536 ) Total available-for-sale 97,861 100,815 105,249 107,258 115,048 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 791 877 878 879 1,081 Equity securities 1,515 1,518 1,488 1,406 1,434 Total investment securities $ 100,167 $ 103,210 $ 107,615 $ 109,543 $ 117,563 6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency 3 0.01 % $ (3,981 ) (16.31 )% State and municipal (1,295 ) (6.35 )% (2,002 ) (9.48 )% Mortgage backed residential (1,697 ) (3.57 )% (6,896 ) (13.08 )% Certificates of deposit (248 ) (9.09 )% (4,198 ) (62.85 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (565 ) (2.48 )% (2,467 ) (10.00 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 848 (6.51 )% 2,357 (16.21 )% Total available-for-sale (2,954 ) (2.93 )% (17,187 ) (14.94 )% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (86 ) (9.81 )% (290 ) (26.83 )% Equity securities (3 ) (0.20 )% 81 5.65 % Total investment securities $ (3,043 ) (2.95 )% $ (17,396 ) (14.80 )%

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2024 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 7,483 $ 12,947 $ — $ — $ — $ 20,430 State and municipal 1,655 15,219 1,114 1,120 — 19,108 Mortgage backed residential — 45,808 45,808 Certificates of deposit 2,481 — — — — 2,481 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 22,213 22,213 Total amortized cost $ 11,619 $ 28,166 $ 1,114 $ 1,120 $ 68,021 $ 110,040 Fair value $ 11,206 $ 25,863 $ 987 $ 1,024 $ 58,781 $ 97,861

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2024 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 341 $ 295 $ 155 $ — $ — $ 791 Fair value $ 338 $ 282 $ 147 $ — $ — $ 767

Total investment securities have declined in recent periods primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has moderated throughout the past 12 months. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth throughout the remainder of 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Commercial and industrial $ 120,331 $ 114,772 $ 118,089 $ 125,330 $ 120,985 Commercial real estate 864,200 867,270 870,693 874,870 870,761 Total commercial loans 984,531 982,042 988,782 1,000,200 991,746 Residential mortgage 418,403 426,762 431,836 431,740 430,065 Home equity 53,133 48,568 48,380 47,069 45,689 Total residential real estate loans 471,536 475,330 480,216 478,809 475,754 Consumer 3,862 4,093 4,473 4,711 4,788 Gross loans 1,459,929 1,461,465 1,473,471 1,483,720 1,472,288 Allowance for credit losses (15,300 ) (15,300 ) (15,400 ) (15,400 ) (15,400 ) Loans, net $ 1,444,629 $ 1,446,165 $ 1,458,071 $ 1,468,320 $ 1,456,888 Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 613,854 $ 619,160 $ 624,765 $ 631,697 $ 632,018 6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024 6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial and industrial $ 5,559 4.84 % $ (654 ) (0.54 )% Commercial real estate (3,070 ) (0.35 )% (6,561 ) (0.75 )% Total commercial loans 2,489 0.25 % (7,215 ) (0.73 )% Residential mortgage (8,359 ) (1.96 )% (11,662 ) (2.71 )% Home equity 4,565 9.40 % 7,444 16.29 % Total residential real estate loans (3,794 ) (0.80 )% (4,218 ) (0.89 )% Consumer (231 ) (5.64 )% (926 ) (19.34 )% Gross loans (1,536 ) (0.11 )% (12,359 ) (0.84 )% Allowance for credit losses — — % 100 (0.65 )% Loans, net $ (1,536 ) (0.11 )% $ (12,259 ) (0.84 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (5,306 ) (0.86 )% $ (18,164 ) (2.87 )%

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment as of:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Loans collectively evaluated Commercial and industrial $ 113,254 $ 112,542 $ 115,665 $ 124,860 $ 120,854 Commercial real estate 864,026 867,270 870,524 874,701 870,580 Residential mortgage 416,130 423,881 429,109 428,927 428,147 Home equity 53,056 48,388 48,136 46,898 45,535 Consumer 3,862 4,093 4,473 4,711 4,788 Subtotal 1,450,328 1,456,174 1,467,907 1,480,097 1,469,904 Loans individually evaluated Commercial and industrial 7,077 2,230 2,424 470 131 Commercial real estate 174 — 169 169 181 Residential mortgage 2,273 2,881 2,727 2,813 1,918 Home equity 77 180 244 171 154 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 9,601 5,291 5,564 3,623 2,384 Gross Loans $ 1,459,929 $ 1,461,465 $ 1,473,471 $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment as of: