Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,829 in the last 365 days.

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings (Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2024 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $1,980 and $4,770 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “Our second quarter results are in line with our expectations as we pursue near-term strategies aimed at navigating a difficult banking environment. We continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet by controlling loan growth, managing our cost of funds, and maintaining robust asset quality. During the first half, gross loans remained stable as a result of higher home equity loans, consistent commercial and industrial loans, and lower CRE and residential mortgage loans. In addition, total deposits increased 3.4%, borrowed funds were down 11.0% compared to the prior year period, and our asset quality remains at historically strong levels. While higher cost of funds continues to impact profitability, I am pleased to report another quarter of tangible book value growth, which increased 9.9% year-over-year to a record of $29.84 per share.”

Mr. Justice concluded, “While we believe the challenging macro conditions will continue to impact profitability during the remainder of 2024, we are excited by the strength of our banking franchise and the long-term strategies we are pursuing to create value for our shareholders. Finally, I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees, and their unwavering commitment to serve our small business, commercial, and retail customers throughout our local Michigan communities.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 21,487     $ 21,541     $ 21,033     $ 20,416     $ 19,553  
Interest expense     9,650       9,315       8,526       7,757       6,469  
Net interest income     11,837       12,226       12,507       12,659       13,084  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     796       (43 )     (190 )     (309 )     205  
Noninterest income     2,314       2,355       2,145       2,338       2,460  
Noninterest expenses     10,921       11,166       10,121       10,594       11,320  
Federal income tax expense     454       668       937       937       793  
Net income   $ 1,980     $ 2,790     $ 3,784     $ 3,775     $ 3,226  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.44     $ 0.63     $ 0.85     $ 0.85     $ 0.73  
Dividends   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 29.84     $ 29.38     $ 28.92     $ 27.64     $ 27.16  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 24.39     $ 27.20     $ 27.20     $ 23.74     $ 21.21  
Low   $ 22.33     $ 24.00     $ 22.26     $ 19.10     $ 18.70  
Close(1)   $ 22.50     $ 24.40     $ 27.20     $ 23.74     $ 19.35  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.45 %     0.63 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.76 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     5.59 %     7.98 %     11.11 %     11.27 %     9.89 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     5.98 %     8.55 %     11.94 %     12.14 %     10.67 %
Efficiency ratio     77.17 %     76.58 %     69.08 %     70.64 %     72.83 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.18 %     5.15 %     5.06 %     4.92 %     4.85 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.22 %     3.11 %     2.90 %     2.66 %     2.35 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.85 %     2.92 %     3.01 %     3.05 %     3.25 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 100,167     $ 103,210     $ 107,615     $ 109,543     $ 117,563  
Gross loans   $ 1,459,929     $ 1,461,465     $ 1,473,471     $ 1,483,720     $ 1,472,288  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,300     $ 15,300     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,400  
Total assets   $ 1,756,629     $ 1,764,629     $ 1,738,952     $ 1,744,939     $ 1,718,819  
Total deposits   $ 1,427,059     $ 1,438,408     $ 1,394,182     $ 1,401,797     $ 1,380,192  
Borrowed funds   $ 178,397     $ 178,500     $ 198,500     $ 201,050     $ 200,550  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 143,301     $ 141,074     $ 138,702     $ 132,902     $ 130,690  
Net loans to total deposits     101.23 %     100.54 %     104.58 %     104.75 %     105.56 %
Common shares outstanding     4,490,087       4,484,447       4,470,871       4,466,221       4,460,053  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,762,651     $ 1,771,614     $ 1,740,526     $ 1,739,510     $ 1,706,147  
Earning assets   $ 1,669,862     $ 1,683,708     $ 1,649,091     $ 1,646,848     $ 1,617,593  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,204,370     $ 1,205,162     $ 1,165,064     $ 1,156,835     $ 1,105,807  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 142,577     $ 140,574     $ 135,157     $ 132,860     $ 130,860  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 133,252     $ 131,204     $ 125,723     $ 123,349     $ 121,274  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,461,580       4,449,376       4,443,463       4,437,415       4,427,890  
Unvested stock grants     26,500       31,821       26,018       26,668       29,916  
Total common shares outstanding     4,488,080       4,481,197       4,469,481       4,464,083       4,457,806  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.66 %     0.39 %     0.38 %     0.24 %     0.16 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.56 %     0.34 %     0.35 %     0.23 %     0.16 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.05 %     1.05 %     1.05 %     1.04 %     1.05 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     0.05 %     %   (0.01)        %   (0.03)        %     %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans     0.05 %     %   (0.01)        %   (0.02)        %     0.01 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.38 %     12.27 %     11.91 %     11.59 %     11.31 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.28 %     11.17 %     10.82 %     10.51 %     10.23 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.28 %     10.17 %     9.83 %     9.53 %     9.25 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.92 %     8.78 %     8.77 %     8.58 %     8.55 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
 

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six months ended (unaudited):

    6/30/2024   6/30/2023   6/30/2022   6/30/2021   6/30/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 43,028     $ 38,232     $ 25,712     $ 23,577     $ 22,285  
Interest expense     18,965       11,804       1,384       1,438       3,763  
Net interest income     24,063       26,428       24,328       22,139       18,522  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     753       441       1,027       218       3,543  
Noninterest income     4,669       4,788       5,602       8,173       9,985  
Noninterest expenses     22,087       21,953       20,727       18,342       15,675  
Federal income tax expense     1,122       1,752       1,616       2,370       1,894  
Net income   $ 4,770     $ 7,070     $ 6,560     $ 9,382     $ 7,395  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 1.07     $ 1.60     $ 1.48     $ 2.02     $ 1.59  
Dividends   $ 0.22     $ 0.20     $ 0.18     $ 0.16     $ 0.15  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 29.84     $ 27.16     $ 24.53     $ 25.73     $ 22.44  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 27.20     $ 24.10     $ 29.25     $ 27.40     $ 26.00  
Low   $ 22.33     $ 18.70     $ 24.40     $ 21.90     $ 12.55  
Close(1)   $ 22.50     $ 19.35     $ 25.00     $ 26.00     $ 17.35  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.54 %     0.84 %     0.91 %     1.47 %     1.32 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     6.78 %     11.08 %     11.05 %     15.75 %     14.13 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     7.25 %     11.98 %     12.05 %     16.25 %     14.69 %
Efficiency ratio     76.87 %     70.33 %     69.25 %     60.51 %     54.99 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.16 %     4.80 %     3.83 %     3.89 %     4.20 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.17 %     2.19 %     0.34 %     0.39 %     1.09 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.89 %     3.32 %     3.63 %     3.65 %     3.49 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 100,167     $ 117,563     $ 136,725     $ 129,944     $ 75,526  
Gross loans   $ 1,459,929     $ 1,472,288     $ 1,232,892     $ 986,358     $ 1,044,564  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,300     $ 15,400     $ 11,000     $ 10,800     $ 8,991  
Total assets   $ 1,756,629     $ 1,718,819     $ 1,471,454     $ 1,309,685     $ 1,237,694  
Total deposits   $ 1,427,059     $ 1,380,192     $ 1,231,543     $ 1,126,496     $ 1,018,287  
Borrowed funds   $ 178,397     $ 200,550     $ 111,000     $ 49,500     $ 96,217  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 143,301     $ 130,690     $ 118,566     $ 122,986     $ 108,969  
Net loans to total deposits     101.23 %     105.56 %     99.22 %     86.60 %     101.70 %
Common shares outstanding     4,490,087       4,460,053       4,429,357       4,638,594       4,680,920  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,767,127     $ 1,696,660     $ 1,449,212     $ 1,284,534     $ 1,125,064  
Earning assets   $ 1,676,786     $ 1,606,599     $ 1,354,652     $ 1,225,641     $ 1,068,847  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,204,768     $ 1,089,115     $ 828,955     $ 744,434     $ 692,035  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 141,568     $ 128,673     $ 119,711     $ 120,134     $ 105,276  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 132,220     $ 119,050     $ 109,776     $ 116,432     $ 101,233  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,455,478       4,424,737       4,434,527       4,654,863       4,662,113  
Unvested stock grants     29,160       29,461       25,963       21,297       13,844  
Total common shares outstanding     4,484,638       4,454,198       4,460,490       4,676,160       4,675,957  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.66 %     0.16 %     0.16 %     0.87 %     0.10 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.56 %     0.16 %     0.16 %     0.66 %     0.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.05 %     1.05 %     0.89 %     1.09 %     0.86 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     0.06 %     %     0.05 %     0.03 %     0.04 %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans     0.05 %     0.03 %     0.09 %     0.02 %     0.38 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.38 %     11.31 %     11.36 %     14.35 %     15.06 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.28 %     10.23 %     10.50 %     13.27 %     14.00 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.28 %     9.25 %     9.39 %     11.87 %     12.34 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.92 %     8.55 %     9.30 %     10.19 %     9.90 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
 

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Net income   $ 1,980     $ 2,790     $ 3,784     $ 3,775     $ 3,226  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     34       36       60       60       60  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     34       36       60       60       60  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Proxy contest related expenses                             413  
Prepayment penalties collected     (40 )     (58 )     (85 )     (29 )     (95 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (40 )     (58 )     (85 )     (29 )     318  
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 1,974     $ 2,768     $ 3,759     $ 3,806     $ 3,604  
                     
Net interest income   $ 11,837     $ 12,226     $ 12,507     $ 12,659     $ 13,084  
Prepayment penalties collected     (51 )     (73 )     (107 )     (37 )     (120 )
Adjusted net interest income   $ 11,786     $ 12,153     $ 12,400     $ 12,622     $ 12,964  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.44     $ 0.62     $ 0.85     $ 0.86     $ 0.81  
Return on average assets     0.45 %     0.63 %     0.86 %     0.87 %     0.85 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     5.57 %     7.92 %     11.03 %     11.37 %     11.05 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     5.96 %     8.49 %     11.86 %     12.24 %     11.92 %
Efficiency ratio     77.15 %     76.65 %     69.06 %     70.31 %     69.51 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.17 %     5.13 %     5.03 %     4.91 %     4.82 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.22 %     3.11 %     2.90 %     2.66 %     2.35 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.84 %     2.90 %     2.98 %     3.04 %     3.22 %
                     


    Year to Date June 30   Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Net income   $ 4,770     $ 7,070     $ (2,300 )   (32.53 )%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     70       120       (50 )   (41.67 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     70       120       (50 )   (41.67 )%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Proxy contest related expenses           413       (413 )   (100.00 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (98 )     (104 )     6     (5.77 )%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (98 )     309       (407 )   (131.72 )%
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 4,742     $ 7,499     $ (2,757 )   (36.76 )%
                 
Net interest income   $ 24,063     $ 26,428     $ (2,365 )   (8.95 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (124 )     (132 )     8     (6.06 )%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 23,939     $ 26,296     $ (2,357 )   (8.96 )%
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 1.06     $ 1.69     $ (0.63 )   (37.28 )%
Return on average assets     0.54 %     0.89 %       (0.35 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity     6.74 %     11.75 %       (5.01 )%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     7.21 %     12.70 %       (5.49 )%
Efficiency ratio     76.90 %     68.45 %       8.45  %
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.15 %     4.78 %       0.37  %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.17 %     2.19 %       0.98  %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.88 %     3.30 %       (0.42 )%
                 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
    Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		  Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,462,362     $ 19,550   5.38 %   $ 1,471,130     $ 19,609   5.36 %   $ 1,470,156     $ 18,725   5.11 %
Taxable investment securities     89,751       350   1.57 %     94,199       359   1.53 %     107,256       418   1.56 %
Nontaxable investment securities     11,059       62   2.25 %     11,963       67   2.25 %     13,253       76   2.30 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     97,511       1,331   5.49 %     97,237       1,319   5.46 %     15,552       208   5.36 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     9,179       207   9.07 %     9,179       201   8.81 %     11,376       143   5.04 %
Total earning assets     1,669,862       21,500   5.18 %     1,683,708       21,555   5.15 %     1,617,593       19,570   4.85 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for credit losses     (15,300 )             (15,400 )             (15,220 )        
Premises and equipment, net     13,964               14,392               15,363          
Accrued income and other assets     94,125               88,914               88,411          
Total assets   $ 1,762,651             $ 1,771,614             $ 1,706,147          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 429,141     $ 3,745   3.51 %   $ 421,597     $ 3,559   3.40 %   $ 380,224     $ 2,619   2.76 %
Savings deposits     266,731       408   0.62 %     272,296       413   0.61 %     306,195       434   0.57 %
Time deposits     330,024       3,756   4.58 %     326,747       3,644   4.49 %     175,607       1,303   2.98 %
Borrowed funds     178,474       1,741   3.92 %     184,522       1,699   3.70 %     243,781       2,113   3.48 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,204,370       9,650   3.22 %     1,205,162       9,315   3.11 %     1,105,807       6,469   2.35 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits     405,985               417,089               455,123          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     9,719               8,789               14,357          
Shareholders' equity     142,577               140,574               130,860          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,762,651             $ 1,771,614             $ 1,706,147          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 11,850           $ 12,240           $ 13,101    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           2.85 %           2.92 %           3.25 %
                                     


    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
    Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /Rate		   Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                        
Total loans   $ 1,466,747     $ 39,159   5.37 %   $ 1,458,766     $ 36,579   5.06 %
Taxable investment securities     91,975       709   1.55 %     108,463       853   1.59 %
Nontaxable investment securities     11,511       129   2.25 %     13,769       157   2.30 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     97,374       2,650   5.47 %     14,794       361   4.92 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     9,179       408   8.94 %     10,807       316   5.90 %
Total earning assets     1,676,786       43,055   5.16 %     1,606,599       38,266   4.80 %
                         
Nonearning assets                        
Allowance for credit losses     (15,350 )             (15,183 )        
Premises and equipment, net     14,179               15,407          
Accrued income and other assets     91,512               89,837          
Total assets   $ 1,767,127             $ 1,696,660          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 425,370     $ 7,304   3.45 %   $ 369,723     $ 4,697   2.56 %
Savings deposits     269,514       821   0.61 %     323,675       907   0.57 %
Time deposits     328,386       7,400   4.53 %     171,064       2,315   2.73 %
Borrowed funds     181,498       3,440   3.81 %     224,653       3,885   3.49 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,204,768       18,965   3.17 %     1,089,115       11,804   2.19 %
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing deposits     411,537               464,905          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     9,254               13,967          
Shareholders' equity     141,568               128,673          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,767,127             $ 1,696,660          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 24,090           $ 26,462    
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           2.89 %           3.32 %
                         

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
    Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
    March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans   $ (398 )   $ 339     $ (59 )   $ (648 )   $ 1,473     $ 825     $ 212     $ 2,368     $ 2,580  
Taxable investment securities     (55 )     46       (9 )     (87 )     19       (68 )     (124 )     (20 )     (144 )
Nontaxable investment securities     (5 )           (5 )     (12 )     (2 )     (14 )     (25 )     (3 )     (28 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     4       8       12       1,118       5       1,123       2,244       45       2,289  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock           6       6       (166 )     230       64       (128 )     220       92  
Total changes in interest income     (454 )     399       (55 )     205       1,725       1,930       2,179       2,610       4,789  
                                     
Changes in interest expense                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits     66       120       186       362       764       1,126       788       1,819       2,607  
Savings deposits     (33 )     28       (5 )     (198 )     172       (26 )     (243 )     157       (86 )
Time deposits     37       75       112       1,523       930       2,453       2,962       2,123       5,085  
Borrowed funds     (274 )     316       42       (1,711 )     1,339       (372 )     (1,275 )     830       (445 )
Total changes in interest expense     (204 )     539       335       (24 )     3,205       3,181       2,232       4,929       7,161  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ (250 )   $ (140 )   $ (390 )   $ 229     $ (1,480 )   $ (1,251 )   $ (53 )   $ (2,319 )   $ (2,372 )
                                     


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Total earning assets     5.18 %     5.15 %     5.06 %     4.92 %     4.85 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     3.22 %     3.11 %     2.90 %     2.66 %     2.35 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     2.85 %     2.92 %     3.01 %     3.05 %     3.25 %
                     


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Interest income   $ 21,487     $ 21,541     $ 21,033     $ 20,416     $ 19,553  
FTE adjustment     13       14       14       14       17  
Total interest income (FTE)     21,500       21,555       21,047       20,430       19,570  
Total interest expense     9,650       9,315       8,526       7,757       6,469  
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 11,850     $ 12,240     $ 12,521     $ 12,673     $ 13,101  
                     

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Service charges and fees                    
Trust and investment services     607       641       433       572       583  
ATM and debit card     545       512       549       568       570  
Service charges on deposit accounts     162       140       211       244       224  
Total     1,314       1,293       1,193       1,384       1,377  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     98       296       226             95  
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     177       143       96       164       198  
Change in fair value of equity investments     (3 )     (10 )     42       (28 )     (16 )
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (44 )     (96 )     (108 )     119       (8 )
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     386       394       398       398       406  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     207       204       192       181       178  
Other     179       131       106       120       230  
Total     772       729       696       699       814  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,314     $ 2,355     $ 2,145     $ 2,338     $ 2,460  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 519     $ 441     $ 386     $ 681     $ 596  


    Six Months Ended June 30   Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Service charges and fees                
Trust and investment services   $ 1,248     $ 1,132     $ 116     10.25  %
ATM and debit card     1,057       1,101       (44 )   (4.00 )%
Service charges on deposit accounts     302       442       (140 )   (31.67 )%
Total     2,607       2,675       (68 )   (2.54 )%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     394       95       299     314.74  %
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     320       359       (39 )   (10.86 )%
Change in fair value of equity investments     (13 )     (1 )     (12 )   1200.00  %
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (140 )     99       (239 )   (241.41 )%
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     780       812       (32 )   (3.94 )%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     411       350       61     17.43  %
Other     310       399       (89 )   (22.31 )%
Total     1,501       1,561       (60 )   (3.84 )%
Total noninterest income   $ 4,669     $ 4,788     $ (119 )   (2.49 )%
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 960     $ 1,270     $ (310 )   (24.41 )%
                 

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Although increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, we continue to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During the second quarter of 2024, residential mortgage originations sold into the secondary market totaled $8,085.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the second quarter of 2024, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased primarily due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio as the portfolio declined by $5,306. Mortgage servicing rights are expected to continue to decline due to likely further reductions in the size of our servicing portfolio as paydowns and maturities are expected to outpace new originations.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $18,164, or 2.87%, since June 30, 2023. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2024.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. These charges have declined in 2024 due to a reduced level of NSF fees charged to customers based on regulatory guidance and overall industry trends. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first and second quarters of 2024, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We anticipate this strategy to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,842   $ 6,066   $ 5,521   $ 5,592   $ 5,492
Professional services     963     894     695     726     1,237
Furniture and equipment     689     727     696     668     685
Occupancy     605     623     610     591     589
Data processing     490     547     505     576     565
Loan and collection     425     322     301     232     457
Advertising and promotional     337     348     139     506     509
Other                    
FDIC insurance premiums     327     299     270     330     330
ATM and debit card     188     171     158     153     179
Telephone and communication     86     109     103     115     100
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     44     45     76     75     76
Other general and administrative     925     1,015     1,047     1,030     1,101
Total     1,570     1,639     1,654     1,703     1,786
Total noninterest expenses   $ 10,921   $ 11,166   $ 10,121   $ 10,594   $ 11,320
                     


    Six Months Ended
June 30 		  Variance
    2024   2023   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 11,908   $ 11,284   $ 624     5.53  %
Professional services     1,857     2,003     (146 )   (7.29 )%
Furniture and equipment     1,416     1,411     5     0.35  %
Occupancy     1,228     1,224     4     0.33  %
Data processing     1,037     1,078     (41 )   (3.80 )%
Loan and collection     747     697     50     7.17  %
Advertising and promotional     685     960     (275 )   (28.65 )%
Other                
FDIC insurance premiums     626     531     95     17.89  %
ATM and debit card     359     340     19     5.59  %
Telephone and communication     195     219     (24 )   (10.96 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     89     152     (63 )   (41.45 )%
Other general and administrative     1,940     2,054     (114 )   (5.55 )%
Total     3,209     3,296     (87 )   (2.64 )%
Total noninterest expenses   $ 22,087   $ 21,953   $ 134     0.61  %
                 

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2024 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. We expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits throughout the remainder of 2024.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase throughout 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in such expenses in 2024 is due to increased levels of home ownership grants. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. These expenses also include marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. These expenses have increased due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to approximate current levels.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 128,590   $ 132,349   $ 90,661   $ 83,365   $ 59,181
Total investment securities     100,167     103,210     107,615     109,543     117,563
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     2,440     1,067     747     1,037     1,106
Gross loans     1,459,929     1,461,465     1,473,471     1,483,720     1,472,288
Less allowance for credit losses     15,300     15,300     15,400     15,400     15,400
Net loans     1,444,629     1,446,165     1,458,071     1,468,320     1,456,888
All other assets     80,803     81,838     81,858     82,674     84,081
Total assets   $ 1,756,629   $ 1,764,629   $ 1,738,952   $ 1,744,939   $ 1,718,819
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,427,059   $ 1,438,408   $ 1,394,182   $ 1,401,797   $ 1,380,192
Total borrowed funds     178,397     178,500     198,500     201,050     200,550
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     7,872     6,647     7,568     9,190     7,387
Total liabilities     1,613,328     1,623,555     1,600,250     1,612,037     1,588,129
Total shareholders' equity     143,301     141,074     138,702     132,902     130,690
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,756,629   $ 1,764,629   $ 1,738,952   $ 1,744,939   $ 1,718,819
                     


    6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024   6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ (3,759 )   (2.84 )%   $ 69,409     117.28  %
Total investment securities     (3,043 )   (2.95 )%     (17,396 )   (14.80 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     1,373     128.68  %     1,334     120.61  %
Gross loans     (1,536 )   (0.11 )%     (12,359 )   (0.84 )%
Less allowance for credit losses          %     (100 )   (0.65 )%
Net loans     (1,536 )   (0.11 )%     (12,259 )   (0.84 )%
All other assets     (1,035 )   (1.26 )%     (3,278 )   (3.90 )%
Total assets   $ (8,000 )   (0.45 )%   $ 37,810     2.20  %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ (11,349 )   (0.79 )%   $ 46,867     3.40  %
Total borrowed funds     (103 )   (0.06 )%     (22,153 )   (11.05 )%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,225     18.43  %     485     6.57  %
Total liabilities     (10,227 )   (0.63 )%     25,199     1.59  %
Total shareholders' equity     2,227     1.58  %     12,611     9.65  %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ (8,000 )   (0.45 )%   $ 37,810     2.20  %
                 

Cash and due from banks

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 35,437     $ 26,128     $ 29,997   $ 35,121   $ 33,028  
Interest bearing     93,153       106,221       60,664     48,244     26,153  
Total   $ 128,590     $ 132,349     $ 90,661   $ 83,365   $ 59,181  
                     
    6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024       6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 9,309       35.63  %       $ 2,409     7.29  %
Interest bearing     (13,068 )   (12.30 )%         67,000     256.18  %
Total   $ (3,759 )   (2.84 )%       $ 69,409     117.28  %
                     

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 128,590   $ 132,349   $ 90,661   $ 83,365   $ 59,181
Fair value of unpledged investment securities     74,775     73,680     80,247     82,103     82,041
FHLB borrowing availability     190,000     190,000     170,000     170,000     170,000
Unsecured lines of credit     23,000     23,000     20,000     20,000     20,000
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window     106     107     111     110     119
Parent company line of credit     11,000     3,500     3,500     950     1,450
Total liquidity sources   $ 427,471   $ 422,636   $ 364,519   $ 356,528   $ 332,791
                     

The increase in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the first quarter of 2024 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 20,430     $ 20,427     $ 22,425     $ 23,420     $ 24,411  
State and municipal     19,108       20,403       20,460       20,992       21,110  
Mortgage backed residential     45,808       47,505       49,076       50,786       52,704  
Certificates of deposit     2,481       2,729       2,728       3,956       6,679  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     22,213       22,778       23,320       24,062       24,680  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (12,179 )     (13,027 )     (12,760 )     (15,958 )     (14,536 )
Total available-for-sale     97,861       100,815       105,249       107,258       115,048  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     791       877       878       879       1,081  
Equity securities     1,515       1,518       1,488       1,406       1,434  
Total investment securities   $ 100,167     $ 103,210     $ 107,615     $ 109,543     $ 117,563  
                     
    6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024       6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency     3       0.01  %       $ (3,981 )   (16.31 )%
State and municipal     (1,295 )   (6.35 )%         (2,002 )   (9.48 )%
Mortgage backed residential     (1,697 )   (3.57 )%         (6,896 )   (13.08 )%
Certificates of deposit     (248 )   (9.09 )%         (4,198 )   (62.85 )%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     (565 )   (2.48 )%         (2,467 )   (10.00 )%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     848     (6.51 )%         2,357     (16.21 )%
Total available-for-sale     (2,954 )   (2.93 )%         (17,187 )   (14.94 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     (86 )   (9.81 )%         (290 )   (26.83 )%
Equity securities     (3 )   (0.20 )%         81       5.65  %
Total investment securities   $ (3,043 )   (2.95 )%       $ (17,396 )   (14.80 )%
                     

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2024 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		   After Ten Years   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or Noncontractual Maturities		   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 7,483   $ 12,947   $   $   $   $ 20,430
State and municipal     1,655     15,219     1,114     1,120         19,108
Mortgage backed residential                     45,808     45,808
Certificates of deposit     2,481                     2,481
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                     22,213     22,213
Total amortized cost   $ 11,619   $ 28,166   $ 1,114   $ 1,120   $ 68,021   $ 110,040
Fair value   $ 11,206   $ 25,863   $ 987   $ 1,024   $ 58,781   $ 97,861
                         

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2024 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		   After Ten Years   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or Noncontractual Maturities		   Total
State and municipal   $ 341   $ 295   $ 155   $   $   $ 791
Fair value   $ 338   $ 282   $ 147   $   $   $ 767
                         

Total investment securities have declined in recent periods primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has moderated throughout the past 12 months. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth throughout the remainder of 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Commercial and industrial   $ 120,331     $ 114,772     $ 118,089     $ 125,330     $ 120,985  
Commercial real estate     864,200       867,270       870,693       874,870       870,761  
Total commercial loans     984,531       982,042       988,782       1,000,200       991,746  
Residential mortgage     418,403       426,762       431,836       431,740       430,065  
Home equity     53,133       48,568       48,380       47,069       45,689  
Total residential real estate loans     471,536       475,330       480,216       478,809       475,754  
Consumer     3,862       4,093       4,473       4,711       4,788  
Gross loans     1,459,929       1,461,465       1,473,471       1,483,720       1,472,288  
Allowance for credit losses     (15,300 )     (15,300 )     (15,400 )     (15,400 )     (15,400 )
Loans, net   $ 1,444,629     $ 1,446,165     $ 1,458,071     $ 1,468,320     $ 1,456,888  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 613,854     $ 619,160     $ 624,765     $ 631,697     $ 632,018  
                     
    6/30/2024 vs 3/31/2024       6/30/2024 vs 6/30/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial and industrial   $ 5,559       4.84  %       $ (654 )   (0.54 )%
Commercial real estate     (3,070 )   (0.35 )%         (6,561 )   (0.75 )%
Total commercial loans     2,489       0.25  %         (7,215 )   (0.73 )%
Residential mortgage     (8,359 )   (1.96 )%         (11,662 )   (2.71 )%
Home equity     4,565       9.40  %         7,444       16.29  %
Total residential real estate loans     (3,794 )   (0.80 )%         (4,218 )   (0.89 )%
Consumer     (231 )   (5.64 )%         (926 )   (19.34 )%
Gross loans     (1,536 )   (0.11 )%         (12,359 )   (0.84 )%
Allowance for credit losses            %         100     (0.65 )%
Loans, net   $ (1,536 )   (0.11 )%       $ (12,259 )   (0.84 )%
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ (5,306 )   (0.86 )%       $ (18,164 )   (2.87 )%
                     

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment as of:

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Loans collectively evaluated                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 113,254   $ 112,542   $ 115,665   $ 124,860   $ 120,854
Commercial real estate     864,026     867,270     870,524     874,701     870,580
Residential mortgage     416,130     423,881     429,109     428,927     428,147
Home equity     53,056     48,388     48,136     46,898     45,535
Consumer     3,862     4,093     4,473     4,711     4,788
Subtotal     1,450,328     1,456,174     1,467,907     1,480,097     1,469,904
Loans individually evaluated                    
Commercial and industrial     7,077     2,230     2,424     470     131
Commercial real estate     174         169     169     181
Residential mortgage     2,273     2,881     2,727     2,813     1,918
Home equity     77     180     244     171     154
Consumer                    
Subtotal     9,601     5,291     5,564     3,623     2,384
Gross Loans   $ 1,459,929   $ 1,461,465   $ 1,473,471   $ 1,483,720   $ 1,472,288
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment as of:

    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Allowance for credit losses for collectively evaluated loans                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,434   $ 1,300   $ 1,407   $ 1,362   $ 1,488
Commercial real estate     8,903     8,359     8,467     8,703     8,991
Residential mortgage     4,133     4,202     4,409     4,439     4,453
Home equity     327     305     321     315     325
Consumer     80     38     44     36     40
Unallocated         670     355     294     49
Subtotal     14,877     14,874     15,003     15,149     15,346
Allowance for credit losses for individually evaluated loans                    
Commercial and industrial     423     423     363     248     15
Commercial real estate                    
Residential mortgage         3     34     3     39
Home equity                    
Consumer                    
Unallocated                    
Subtotal     423     426     397     251     54
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,300   $ 15,300   $ 15,400   $ 15,400   $ 15,400
                     
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,857   $ 1,723   $ 1,770   $ 1,610   $ 1,503
Commercial real estate     8,903     8,359     8,467  