Amesite Releases Video Shareholder Update

DETROIT, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today it has released a video shareholder update to its website today, July 25, 2024 at 6:00pm.



The presentation is available to shareholders here: https://ir.amesite.com/news-events/media

As part of the update, Amesite's CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will review:

Progress on New B2C App: NurseMagic™

B2C and B2B Offerings and Plan for Revenue Growth

Company Infrastructure and Ability to Scale Users

Financial Standing

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic™, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

