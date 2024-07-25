Twenty Lung Cancer Advocacy Organizations and 23andMe Come Together to Launch Lung Cancer Genetics Study to Help Advance Research

Study aims to build a comprehensive, open-source database of heritable genetics and patient-reported data in lung cancer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading genetic health and biopharmaceutical company, in collaboration with 20 lung cancer advocacy organizations, today announced a new study to help advance research in lung cancer. The focus of the Lung Cancer Genetics Study is to better understand the genetics of people with lung cancer in order to improve detection, risk reduction, and care. While recent developments in tumor genetic testing and targeted therapies have provided hope and years of survival to many lung cancer patients, lung cancer remains the number one cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. Yet, much remains unknown about the disease and its causes.



“There is a great need to better define the underlying genetics of lung cancer,” said Courtney Granville, Chief Scientific Officer at GO2 for Lung Cancer. “We are privileged to stand together with the research and patient advocacy communities to contribute to this effort to better define inherited risk for lung cancer and inform our ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat people. Ultimately, the learnings from this study will improve outcomes for future generations.”

The de-identified data from the study will be made available to approved researchers, and access to the scientific database will be available to nonprofit researchers and institutions at no cost.

Sobering lung cancer statistics only tell part of the story

Despite advances in treatment options, lung cancer remains a critical area of unmet need:

In 2020, lung cancer took more lives in the United States than breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers combined .

. One in 16 people in the United States will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime .

. It is estimated that in 2024 , 234,000 new people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States.

, 234,000 new people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States. While lung cancer accounts for 12% of all new cancer diagnoses, it accounts for 20% of cancer deaths .

. Despite being the deadliest cancer, lung cancer research is underfunded compared to other cancer types.

compared to other cancer types. Early detection of lung cancer through screening can dramatically improve the long-term survival rate. Only 25% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but for those whose cancer was diagnosed through annual screening by CT scan, the 20-year survival rate is 81% .

of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but for those whose cancer was diagnosed through annual screening by CT scan, the . In people diagnosed at 55 years of age or younger, lung cancer is more common in women than men. Among people with lung cancer who have never smoked, approximately two-thirds are women , making women who have not smoked more than twice as likely to develop lung cancer as men who have not smoked.



Behind every devastating statistic are people from communities across the U.S. impacted by lung cancer. Through this collaboration, advocacy organizations, lung cancer survivors and advocates, and 23andMe hope ultimately to help advance research toward finding a cure for this disease.

“LUNGevity Foundation is excited to partner on this community-driven project,” said Upal Basu Roy, Vice President of Research at LUNGevity Foundation. “As a researcher and a patient advocate, I'm most excited about how the data collected in this study could be leveraged to help patients in the future. For example, it could help researchers identify new drug targets and mechanisms for drug development or find ways to address side effects proactively.”

This study includes the following collaborators: ALK Positive, Biomarker Collaborative, BRAF Bombers, EGFR Resisters, Exon 20 Group, Free ME from Lung Cancer, GO2 for Lung Cancer, The Happy Lungs Project, International Cancer Advocacy Network, KRAS Kickers, Lung Cancer Foundation of America, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, LUNGevity Foundation, MET Crusaders, NTRKers, Oncogene Cancer Research, PDL1 Amplifieds, RET Positive, RET Renegades, The ROS1ders, and Troper Wojcicki Philanthropies.

“Studying the genetics of lung cancer can help us understand risks, improve early detection, and develop better treatments. This collaborative effort unites patients, advocates, doctors, and researchers,” said Jill Feldman, patient advocate and co-founder of the EGFR Resisters. “By making the data securely accessible to researchers worldwide, the Lung Cancer Genetics Study increases our chances of breakthroughs that can save lives.”

Enhancing lung cancer research

The 23andMe research platform will enable consented participants to come together to provide critical data for scientists studying lung cancer. Research data will include genetic information and self-reported information about each participant's unique experiences (using responses from online surveys), as well as additional data sources such as medical records and tumor biomarker information. Through this study, advocacy organizations, advocates, and 23andMe aim to enhance research into lung cancer by bringing together a large group of people to better understand how genetics may influence lung cancer, expanding the geographic reach of the research study by enabling participation from home, and removing some of the time and cost barriers that can slow progress.

How this study can help further research

The goal of the study is to recruit 10,000 people who have been diagnosed with lung cancer, with no restrictions on the type of lung cancer, stage of disease, gender, smoking status, biomarker, or other variables. The lung cancer genetics study is recruiting individuals who are 18 years or older, live in the United States, and have been diagnosed with lung cancer. Participants in the study can receive the 23andMe kits at no cost.

“Through the launch of the Lung Cancer Genetics Study, we hope to fill an unmet need for a comprehensive database that bridges the gap between genetic, clinical, and patient-reported data,” said Anne Wojcicki, Co-Founder and CEO of 23andMe. “Because lung cancer affects people from all communities, it's important for this research to truly reflect the diversity of those impacted by the disease. This collaborative effort unites survivors, caregivers, researchers, and advocates who are all dedicated to improving the treatment and care of lung cancer.”

The Lung Cancer Genetics Study is made possible by support from Troper Wojcicki Philanthropies (TWP). Troper Wojcicki Philanthropies deploys philanthropy and mission-related investments to organizations that are accelerating cancer research, tackling climate change, and advancing human rights. Since 2006, TWP has committed more than $100M to researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs committed to making a positive impact on the world. For the last 15 years, 30% of TWP’s funding has been dedicated to advancing cancer research.

For more information on the study, please see the Lung Cancer Genetics Study landing page .

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and biopharmaceutical company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andMe.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," “predicts,” "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.