FirstService Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Top-Line Growth Drives Financial Performance

Operating highlights:

    Three months ended   Six months ended  
    June 30   June 30  
    2024   2023   2024   2023  
                           
Revenues (millions) $ 1,297.5   $ 1,119.7   $ 2,455.5   $ 2,138.2  
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   132.5     118.4     215.9     200.4  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   1.36     1.46     2.03     2.31  
                           
GAAP Operating Earnings   83.9     82.3     122.0     123.3  
GAAP EPS   0.78     1.01     0.92     1.37  
                           

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.30 billion, a 16% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 12% to $132.5 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.36, versus $1.46 in the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported Operating Earnings of $83.9 million, up from $82.3 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share was $0.78 in the quarter, compared to $1.01 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $2.46 billion, a 15% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $215.9 million, up 8%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.03, versus $2.31 in the prior year period. FirstService’s Operating Earnings were $122.0 million in the current year period, versus $123.3 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $0.92, compared to $1.37 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased with our second quarter financial results which were driven by strong revenue growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Based on the current momentum and indicators across our businesses, we are optimistic we will hit our top and bottom line targets in the back half of the year,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than US$4.6 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $557.5 million for the second quarter, up 8% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 7%. The growth was driven by new property management contract wins across most markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $59.1 million, versus $55.7 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $49.1 million, versus $49.2 million for the second quarter of last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the division was relatively in-line with the prior year, while the operating earnings margin was modestly lower due to amortization expense related to recently completed tuck-under acquisitions.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $740.0 million, up 23% relative to the prior year period. The revenue increase was driven by solid growth from Century Fire Protection and a significant contribution from our recent Roofing Corp of America acquisition. On an organic basis, division revenues were down 6% versus the prior year second quarter, which benefited from elevated weather-related claims activity at our restoration operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $77.6 million, up from $65.8 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $46.3 million, versus $41.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decline in operating margins was attributable to lower profitability at our restoration brands due to milder weather patterns in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $4.2 million in the second quarter, relative to $3.2 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $11.5 million, relative to $8.6 million in the prior year period, with the year-over-year cost increase driven by the impact of foreign exchange as well as higher stock-based compensation expense.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3340c2e12de24175a540beba39003a0e to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.

To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e2z4g4ax . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in thousands of US$) June 30   June 30
    2024
 		  2023   2024
 		  2023
                         
Net earnings $ 44,937     $ 54,713     $ 59,834     $ 77,380  
Income tax   18,584       19,903       24,599       27,819  
Other income, net   (115 )     (4,249 )     (1,995 )     (4,513 )
Interest expense, net   20,531       11,954       39,557       22,585  
Operating earnings   83,937       82,321       121,995       123,271  
Depreciation and amortization   39,225       29,034       76,032       60,916  
Acquisition-related items   2,306       1,651       3,906       3,758  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,019       5,347       13,927       12,504  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,487     $ 118,353     $ 215,860     $ 200,449  


A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.      
                       
(in thousands of US$)                    
               
Three months ended, June 30, 2024       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 49,107   $ 46,308   $ (11,478 )
Depreciation and amortization       9,773     29,429     23  
Acquisition-related items       207     1,827     272  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     7,019  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 59,087   $ 77,564   $ (4,164 )
                       
                       
Three months ended, June 30, 2023       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 49,195   $ 41,770   $ (8,644 )
Depreciation and amortization       6,029     22,981     24  
Acquisition-related items       514     1,048     89  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     5,347  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 55,738   $ 65,799   $ (3,184 )
                       
                       
Six months ended, June 30, 2024       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 75,765   $ 73,107   $ (26,877 )
Depreciation and amortization       18,196     57,790     46  
Acquisition-related items       725     2,129     1,052  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     13,927  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 94,686   $ 133,026   $ (11,852 )
                       
                       
Six months ended, June 30, 2023       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 71,907   $ 71,930   $ (20,566 )
Depreciation and amortization       14,822     46,048     46  
Acquisition-related items       977     2,614     167  
Stock-based compensation expense       -     -     12,504  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 87,706   $ 120,592   $ (7,849 )
                       
(1) Corporate costs represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.
 

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in thousands of US$) June 30   June 30
    2024   2023   2024
   2023
                         
Net earnings $ 44,937     $ 54,713     $ 59,834     $ 77,380  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (2,696 )     (3,376 )     (4,229 )     (5,809 )
Acquisition-related items   2,306       1,651       3,906       3,758  
Amortization of intangible assets   17,009       11,556       32,240       25,842  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,019       5,347       13,927       12,504  
Income tax on adjustments   (6,968 )     (4,395 )     (13,389 )     (9,970 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (320 )     (249 )     (584 )     (531 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 61,287     $ 65,247     $ 91,705     $ 103,174  
                         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in US$) June 30   June 30
    2024
   2023   2024   2023
                         
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.78     $ 1.01     $ 0.92     $ 1.37  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.16       0.13       0.32       0.23  
Acquisition-related items   0.05       0.04       0.08       0.08  
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.26       0.19       0.49       0.42  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.11       0.09       0.22       0.21  
Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.36     $ 1.46     $ 2.03     $ 2.31  
                         


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
          Three months     Six months
          ended June 30     ended June 30
      2024     2023     2024     2023
                             
Revenues   $ 1,297,459     $ 1,119,734     $ 2,455,504     $ 2,138,179  
                             
Cost of revenues     862,463       754,263       1,651,040       1,454,527  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     309,528       252,465       602,531       495,707  
Depreciation     22,216       17,478       43,792       35,074  
Amortization of intangible assets     17,009       11,556       32,240       25,842  
Acquisition-related items (1)     2,306       1,651       3,906       3,758  
Operating earnings     83,937       82,321       121,995       123,271  
Interest expense, net     20,531       11,954       39,557       22,585  
Other income, net     (115 )     (4,249 )     (1,995 )     (4,513 )
Earnings before income tax     63,521       74,616       84,433       105,199  
Income tax     18,584       19,903       24,599       27,819  
Net earnings     44,937       54,713       59,834       77,380  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     2,696       3,376       4,229       5,809  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     7,183       5,977       14,239       10,093  
Net earnings attributable to Company   $ 35,058     $ 45,360     $ 41,366     $ 61,478  
                             
Net earnings per common share                        
  Basic   $ 0.78     $ 1.02     $ 0.92     $ 1.38  
  Diluted     0.78       1.01       0.92       1.37  
                           
                             
Adjusted earnings per share (2)   $ 1.36     $ 1.46     $ 2.03     $ 2.31  
                             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                        
    Basic     44,984       44,574       44,917       44,486  
    Diluted     45,100       44,800       45,087       44,733  
 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands of US dollars)
           
             
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
             
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,918   $ 187,617  
Restricted cash   20,591     19,260  
Accounts receivable   895,182     842,236  
Prepaid and other current assets   354,824     311,889  
  Current assets   1,481,515     1,361,002  
Other non-current assets   34,516     34,418  
Fixed assets   237,755     204,188  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   227,230     218,299  
Goodwill and intangible assets   2,065,169     1,807,836  
  Total assets $ 4,046,185   $ 3,625,743  
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 502,549   $ 471,083  
Other current liabilities   254,937     211,661  
Operating lease liabilities - current   50,266     50,898  
Long-term debt - current   41,985     37,132  
  Current liabilities   849,737     770,774  
Long-term debt - non-current   1,289,151     1,144,975  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   194,668     183,923  
Other liabilities   131,692     115,938  
Deferred income tax   83,908     53,024  
Redeemable non-controlling interests   415,559     332,963  
Shareholders' equity   1,081,470     1,024,146  
  Total liabilities and equity $ 4,046,185   $ 3,625,743  
             
             
Supplemental balance sheet information          
Total debt $ 1,331,136   $ 1,182,107  
Total debt, net of cash   1,120,218     994,490  


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(in thousands of US dollars)
        Three months ended     Six months ended
        June 30     June 30
    2024
 		  2023   2024
 		  2023
                           
Cash provided by (used in)                        
                           
Operating activities                        
Net earnings   $ 44,937     $ 54,713     $ 59,834     $ 77,380  
Items not affecting cash:                        
  Depreciation and amortization     39,225       29,034       76,032       60,916  
  Deferred income tax     (2,275 )     (419 )     (4,549 )     (691 )
  Other     8,052       1,995       14,384       10,998  
        89,939       85,323       145,701       148,603  
                           
Changes in non-cash working capital                        
  Accounts receivable     (22,637 )     (73,765 )     (2,640 )     (122,353 )
  Payables and accruals     33,002       41,398       (23,282 )     10,992  
  Other     30,440       33,296       2,165       48,707  
Net cash provided by operating activities     130,744       86,252       121,944       85,949  
                           
Investing activities                        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (123,031 )     (11,099 )     (154,649 )     (93,450 )
Purchases of fixed assets     (29,301 )     (22,723 )     (54,322 )     (44,204 )
Other investing activities     (299 )     6,560       (1,000 )     1,256  
Net cash used in investing activities     (152,631 )     (27,262 )     (209,971 )     (136,398 )
                           
Financing activities                        
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net     90,473       (18,855 )     136,728       85,045  
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net     (10,221 )     (891 )     (21,442 )     (3,610 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders     (11,244 )     (10,024 )     (21,298 )     (18,980 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests     (3,817 )     (4,114 )     (4,470 )     (4,472 )
Other financing activities     3,987       1,664       22,790       17,144  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     69,178       (32,220 )     112,308       75,127  
                           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     123       (591 )     351       (604 )
                           
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     47,414       26,179       24,632       24,074  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     184,095       157,243       206,877       159,348  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 231,509     $ 183,422     $ 231,509     $ 183,422  
                           
                           
                           


Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
  Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Three months ended June 30                      
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 557,504   $ 739,955   $ -     $ 1,297,459  
  Adjusted EBITDA   59,087     77,564     (4,164 )     132,487  
                         
  Operating earnings   49,107     46,308     (11,478 )     83,937  
                         
2023                      
  Revenues $ 517,134   $ 602,600   $ -     $ 1,119,734  
  Adjusted EBITDA   55,738     65,799     (3,184 )     118,353  
                         
  Operating earnings   49,195     41,770     (8,644 )     82,321  
                         
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
    Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Six months ended June 30                      
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 1,053,628   $ 1,401,876   $ -     $ 2,455,504  
  Adjusted EBITDA   94,686     133,026     (11,852 )     215,860  
                         
  Operating earnings   75,765     73,107     (26,877 )     121,995  
                         
2023                      
  Revenues $ 962,714   $ 1,175,465   $ -     $ 2,138,179  
  Adjusted EBITDA   87,706     120,592     (7,849 )     200,449  
                         
  Operating earnings   71,907     71,930     (20,566 )     123,271  
 

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566


