FirstService Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Top-Line Growth Drives Financial Performance

Operating highlights:



Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues (millions) $ 1,297.5 $ 1,119.7 $ 2,455.5 $ 2,138.2 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 132.5 118.4 215.9 200.4 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.36 1.46 2.03 2.31 GAAP Operating Earnings 83.9 82.3 122.0 123.3 GAAP EPS 0.78 1.01 0.92 1.37

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $1.30 billion, a 16% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 12% to $132.5 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.36, versus $1.46 in the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported Operating Earnings of $83.9 million, up from $82.3 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share was $0.78 in the quarter, compared to $1.01 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $2.46 billion, a 15% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $215.9 million, up 8%, and Adjusted EPS was $2.03, versus $2.31 in the prior year period. FirstService’s Operating Earnings were $122.0 million in the current year period, versus $123.3 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $0.92, compared to $1.37 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased with our second quarter financial results which were driven by strong revenue growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Based on the current momentum and indicators across our businesses, we are optimistic we will hit our top and bottom line targets in the back half of the year,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than US$4.6 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $557.5 million for the second quarter, up 8% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 7%. The growth was driven by new property management contract wins across most markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $59.1 million, versus $55.7 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $49.1 million, versus $49.2 million for the second quarter of last year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the division was relatively in-line with the prior year, while the operating earnings margin was modestly lower due to amortization expense related to recently completed tuck-under acquisitions.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $740.0 million, up 23% relative to the prior year period. The revenue increase was driven by solid growth from Century Fire Protection and a significant contribution from our recent Roofing Corp of America acquisition. On an organic basis, division revenues were down 6% versus the prior year second quarter, which benefited from elevated weather-related claims activity at our restoration operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $77.6 million, up from $65.8 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $46.3 million, versus $41.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decline in operating margins was attributable to lower profitability at our restoration brands due to milder weather patterns in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $4.2 million in the second quarter, relative to $3.2 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $11.5 million, relative to $8.6 million in the prior year period, with the year-over-year cost increase driven by the impact of foreign exchange as well as higher stock-based compensation expense.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2024

2023 2024

2023 Net earnings $ 44,937 $ 54,713 $ 59,834 $ 77,380 Income tax 18,584 19,903 24,599 27,819 Other income, net (115 ) (4,249 ) (1,995 ) (4,513 ) Interest expense, net 20,531 11,954 39,557 22,585 Operating earnings 83,937 82,321 121,995 123,271 Depreciation and amortization 39,225 29,034 76,032 60,916 Acquisition-related items 2,306 1,651 3,906 3,758 Stock-based compensation expense 7,019 5,347 13,927 12,504 Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,487 $ 118,353 $ 215,860 $ 200,449





A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below. (in thousands of US$) Three months ended, June 30, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 49,107 $ 46,308 $ (11,478 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,773 29,429 23 Acquisition-related items 207 1,827 272 Stock-based compensation expense - - 7,019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,087 $ 77,564 $ (4,164 ) Three months ended, June 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 49,195 $ 41,770 $ (8,644 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,029 22,981 24 Acquisition-related items 514 1,048 89 Stock-based compensation expense - - 5,347 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,738 $ 65,799 $ (3,184 ) Six months ended, June 30, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 75,765 $ 73,107 $ (26,877 ) Depreciation and amortization 18,196 57,790 46 Acquisition-related items 725 2,129 1,052 Stock-based compensation expense - - 13,927 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,686 $ 133,026 $ (11,852 ) Six months ended, June 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 71,907 $ 71,930 $ (20,566 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,822 46,048 46 Acquisition-related items 977 2,614 167 Stock-based compensation expense - - 12,504 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,706 $ 120,592 $ (7,849 ) (1) Corporate costs represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024

2023 Net earnings $ 44,937 $ 54,713 $ 59,834 $ 77,380 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (2,696 ) (3,376 ) (4,229 ) (5,809 ) Acquisition-related items 2,306 1,651 3,906 3,758 Amortization of intangible assets 17,009 11,556 32,240 25,842 Stock-based compensation expense 7,019 5,347 13,927 12,504 Income tax on adjustments (6,968 ) (4,395 ) (13,389 ) (9,970 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (320 ) (249 ) (584 ) (531 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 61,287 $ 65,247 $ 91,705 $ 103,174 Three months ended Six months ended (in US$) June 30 June 30 2024

2023 2024 2023 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 1.01 $ 0.92 $ 1.37 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.16 0.13 0.32 0.23 Acquisition-related items 0.05 0.04 0.08 0.08 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.26 0.19 0.49 0.42 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.11 0.09 0.22 0.21 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.46 $ 2.03 $ 2.31





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,297,459 $ 1,119,734 $ 2,455,504 $ 2,138,179 Cost of revenues 862,463 754,263 1,651,040 1,454,527 Selling, general and administrative expenses 309,528 252,465 602,531 495,707 Depreciation 22,216 17,478 43,792 35,074 Amortization of intangible assets 17,009 11,556 32,240 25,842 Acquisition-related items (1) 2,306 1,651 3,906 3,758 Operating earnings 83,937 82,321 121,995 123,271 Interest expense, net 20,531 11,954 39,557 22,585 Other income, net (115 ) (4,249 ) (1,995 ) (4,513 ) Earnings before income tax 63,521 74,616 84,433 105,199 Income tax 18,584 19,903 24,599 27,819 Net earnings 44,937 54,713 59,834 77,380 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 2,696 3,376 4,229 5,809 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 7,183 5,977 14,239 10,093 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 35,058 $ 45,360 $ 41,366 $ 61,478 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.78 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.38 Diluted 0.78 1.01 0.92 1.37 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.36 $ 1.46 $ 2.03 $ 2.31 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,984 44,574 44,917 44,486 Diluted 45,100 44,800 45,087 44,733

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,918 $ 187,617 Restricted cash 20,591 19,260 Accounts receivable 895,182 842,236 Prepaid and other current assets 354,824 311,889 Current assets 1,481,515 1,361,002 Other non-current assets 34,516 34,418 Fixed assets 237,755 204,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 227,230 218,299 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,065,169 1,807,836 Total assets $ 4,046,185 $ 3,625,743 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 502,549 $ 471,083 Other current liabilities 254,937 211,661 Operating lease liabilities - current 50,266 50,898 Long-term debt - current 41,985 37,132 Current liabilities 849,737 770,774 Long-term debt - non-current 1,289,151 1,144,975 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 194,668 183,923 Other liabilities 131,692 115,938 Deferred income tax 83,908 53,024 Redeemable non-controlling interests 415,559 332,963 Shareholders' equity 1,081,470 1,024,146 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,046,185 $ 3,625,743 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 1,331,136 $ 1,182,107 Total debt, net of cash 1,120,218 994,490





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2024

2023 2024

2023 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 44,937 $ 54,713 $ 59,834 $ 77,380 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 39,225 29,034 76,032 60,916 Deferred income tax (2,275 ) (419 ) (4,549 ) (691 ) Other 8,052 1,995 14,384 10,998 89,939 85,323 145,701 148,603 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (22,637 ) (73,765 ) (2,640 ) (122,353 ) Payables and accruals 33,002 41,398 (23,282 ) 10,992 Other 30,440 33,296 2,165 48,707 Net cash provided by operating activities 130,744 86,252 121,944 85,949 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (123,031 ) (11,099 ) (154,649 ) (93,450 ) Purchases of fixed assets (29,301 ) (22,723 ) (54,322 ) (44,204 ) Other investing activities (299 ) 6,560 (1,000 ) 1,256 Net cash used in investing activities (152,631 ) (27,262 ) (209,971 ) (136,398 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 90,473 (18,855 ) 136,728 85,045 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (10,221 ) (891 ) (21,442 ) (3,610 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (11,244 ) (10,024 ) (21,298 ) (18,980 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (3,817 ) (4,114 ) (4,470 ) (4,472 ) Other financing activities 3,987 1,664 22,790 17,144 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69,178 (32,220 ) 112,308 75,127 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 123 (591 ) 351 (604 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 47,414 26,179 24,632 24,074 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 184,095 157,243 206,877 159,348 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 231,509 $ 183,422 $ 231,509 $ 183,422





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2024 Revenues $ 557,504 $ 739,955 $ - $ 1,297,459 Adjusted EBITDA 59,087 77,564 (4,164 ) 132,487 Operating earnings 49,107 46,308 (11,478 ) 83,937 2023 Revenues $ 517,134 $ 602,600 $ - $ 1,119,734 Adjusted EBITDA 55,738 65,799 (3,184 ) 118,353 Operating earnings 49,195 41,770 (8,644 ) 82,321 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2024 Revenues $ 1,053,628 $ 1,401,876 $ - $ 2,455,504 Adjusted EBITDA 94,686 133,026 (11,852 ) 215,860 Operating earnings 75,765 73,107 (26,877 ) 121,995 2023 Revenues $ 962,714 $ 1,175,465 $ - $ 2,138,179 Adjusted EBITDA 87,706 120,592 (7,849 ) 200,449 Operating earnings 71,907 71,930 (20,566 ) 123,271

