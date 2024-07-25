Submit Release
FTI Consulting Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Second Quarter 2024 Revenues of $949.2 Million, Up 10% Compared to $864.6 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Second Quarter 2024 EPS of $2.34, Up 34% Compared to $1.75 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Company Raises Full Year 2024 Revenue and EPS Guidance Ranges to Reflect Record First Half of 2024

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second quarter 2024 revenues of $949.2 million increased $84.6 million, or 9.8%, compared to revenues of $864.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting and Technology segments. Net income of $83.9 million compared to $62.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, a lower effective tax rate and a foreign currency remeasurement gain compared to a loss in the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $115.9 million, or 12.2% of revenues, compared to $100.2 million, or 11.6% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2024 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $2.34 compared to $1.75 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "Our terrific results this quarter and in the first quarter together delivered an exceptional first half of the year. To us, these results, in the face of complicated economic times, show the power of our multiyear commitment to continue to attract and support talented professionals who are committed to making a difference for our clients."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $135.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in cash collections resulting from higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher operating expenses and an increase in compensation payments primarily related to higher variable compensation, annual salary increases and headcount growth compared to the prior year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents of $226.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $203.5 million at June 30, 2023 and $244.0 million at March 31, 2024. Total debt, net of cash, of ($166.4) million at June 30, 2024 compared to $137.2 million at June 30, 2023 and ($39.0) million at March 31, 2024.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, approximately $460.7 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $30.1 million, or 9.5%, to $348.0 million in the quarter compared to $317.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for business transformation & strategy and transactions services, which was partially offset by lower restructuring revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $66.5 million, or 19.1% of segment revenues, compared to $45.5 million, or 14.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in variable compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $4.7 million, or 2.9%, to $169.5 million in the quarter compared to $164.8 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $1.9 million in the quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for disputes services and higher realized bill rates for construction solutions services, which was partially offset by lower demand for investigations services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.0 million, or 8.8% of segment revenues, compared to $25.6 million, or 15.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in compensation and SG&A expenses, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $29.1 million, or 14.4%, to $230.9 million in the quarter compared to $201.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust and financial economics services, which was partially offset by lower demand and realized bill rates for non-M&A-related antitrust services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $44.3 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, compared to $35.5 million, or 17.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 3.6% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $18.4 million, or 18.9%, to $115.9 million in the quarter compared to $97.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for M&A-related “second request” services, which was partially offset by lower demand for investigations services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $20.9 million, or 18.1% of segment revenues, compared to $20.1 million, or 20.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was largely offset by an increase in compensation, which includes higher as-needed consultant costs and the impact of a 12.4% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $2.3 million, or 2.8%, to $84.9 million in the quarter compared to $82.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by a $1.7 million increase in pass-through revenues. Excluding pass-through revenues, revenues increased $0.6 million, or 0.7%, primarily driven by an increase in public affairs revenues, which was partially offset by lower corporate reputation revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.6 million, or 13.7% of segment revenues, compared to $12.3 million, or 14.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in SG&A expenses, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

2024 Guidance
After a record first half of 2024, the Company is raising its full year 2024 guidance ranges for revenues and EPS. The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2024 will range between $3.700 billion and $3.790 billion, which compares to the prior range of between $3.650 billion and $3.790 billion. The Company now estimates EPS for full year 2024 will range between $8.10 and $8.60, which compares to the prior range of between $7.75 and $8.50. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  June 30,   December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,428     $ 303,222  
Accounts receivable, net   1,190,521       1,102,142  
Current portion of notes receivable   45,145       30,997  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   107,117       119,092  
Total current assets   1,569,211       1,555,453  
Property and equipment, net   152,307       159,662  
Operating lease assets   202,511       208,910  
Goodwill   1,230,932       1,234,569  
Intangible assets, net   18,377       18,285  
Notes receivable, net   106,201       75,431  
Other assets   78,105       73,568  
Total assets $ 3,357,644     $ 3,325,878  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 182,667     $ 223,758  
Accrued compensation   463,669       601,074  
Billings in excess of services provided   67,558       67,937  
Total current liabilities   713,894       892,769  
Long-term debt   60,000        
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   214,517       223,774  
Deferred income taxes   136,374       140,976  
Other liabilities   83,479       86,939  
Total liabilities   1,208,264       1,344,458  
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding		          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding — 35,902 (2024) and 35,521 (2023)		   359       355  
Additional paid-in capital   33,955       16,760  
Retained earnings   2,278,677       2,114,765  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (163,611 )     (150,460 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,149,380       1,981,420  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,357,644     $ 3,325,878  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 949,156     $ 864,591  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   637,749       588,094  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   206,235       186,371  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,080       1,417  
    845,064       775,882  
Operating income   104,092       88,709  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   1,909       (584 )
Interest expense   (3,319 )     (3,022 )
    (1,410 )     (3,606 )
Income before income tax provision   102,682       85,103  
Income tax provision   18,735       22,708  
Net income $ 83,947     $ 62,395  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 2.38     $ 1.87  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   35,221       33,359  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 2.34     $ 1.75  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,845       35,650  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— $ (1,718 )   $ 6,396  
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (1,718 )     6,396  
Comprehensive income $ 82,229     $ 68,791  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 1,877,709     $ 1,671,297  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   1,263,783       1,141,603  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   408,105       370,584  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,096       3,599  
    1,673,984       1,515,786  
Operating income   203,725       155,511  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   3,490       (1,926 )
Interest expense   (5,038 )     (5,961 )
    (1,548 )     (7,887 )
Income before income tax provision   202,177       147,624  
Income tax provision   38,265       37,682  
Net income $ 163,912     $ 109,942  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 4.67     $ 3.30  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   35,099       33,331  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 4.58     $ 3.09  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,816       35,566  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— $ (13,151 )   $ 16,246  
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (13,151 )     16,246  
Comprehensive income $ 150,761     $ 126,188  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		   Forensic and
Litigation Consulting		   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated
Corporate		   Total
Net income                           $ 83,947  
Interest income and other                             (1,909 )
Interest expense                             3,319  
Income tax provision                             18,735  
Operating income   $ 63,193   $ 13,100   $ 42,952   $ 17,137   $ 10,594   $ (42,884 )   $ 104,092  
Depreciation and amortization     2,560     1,627     1,344     3,793     918     507       10,749  
Amortization of intangible assets     714     267             99           1,080  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 66,467   $ 14,994   $ 44,296   $ 20,930   $ 11,611   $ (42,377 )   $ 115,921  
                             


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		   Forensic and
Litigation Consulting		   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated
Corporate		   Total
Net income                           $ 163,912  
Interest income and other                             (3,490 )
Interest expense                             5,038  
Income tax provision                             38,265  
Operating income   $ 135,112   $ 45,067   $ 55,817   $ 28,076   $ 22,068   $ (82,415 )   $ 203,725  
Depreciation and amortization     5,033     3,256     2,629     7,435     1,800     1,020       21,173  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,547     380             169           2,096  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 141,692   $ 48,703   $ 58,446   $ 35,511   $ 24,037   $ (81,395 )   $ 226,994  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring (1)   Forensic and Litigation Consulting (1)   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 62,395  
Interest income and other                             584  
Interest expense                             3,022  
Income tax provision                             22,708  
Operating income   $ 42,116   $ 23,885   $ 34,024   $ 16,432   $ 11,278   $ (39,026 )   $ 88,709  
Depreciation and amortization     2,284     1,490     1,499     3,655     901     275       10,104  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,110     223             84           1,417  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 45,510   $ 25,598   $ 35,523   $ 20,087   $ 12,263   $ (38,751 )   $ 100,230  
                             
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring (1)   Forensic and Litigation Consulting (1)   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 109,942  
Interest income and other                             1,926  
Interest expense                             5,961  
Income tax provision                             37,682  
Operating income   $ 90,092   $ 44,173   $ 46,724   $ 28,322   $ 19,961   $ (73,761 )   $ 155,511  
Depreciation and amortization     4,243     2,802     2,992     7,131     1,688     691       19,547  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,022     407             170           3,599  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 97,357   $ 47,382   $ 49,716   $ 35,453   $ 21,819   $ (73,070 )   $ 178,657  
                                               
(1) Effective July 1, 2023, prior period segment information for the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments has been recast in this press release to include the reclassification of the portion of the Company’s health solutions practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment to the Company’s business transformation & strategy practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
 
 

Segment
Revenues 		  Adjusted
EBITDA 		  Adjusted EBITDA
Margin 		  Utilization   Average
Billable
Rate 		  Revenue-
Generating
Headcount 		 
  (in thousands)               (at period end)  
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited)                        
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 347,971   $ 66,467     19.1 %   60 %   $ 496   2,167  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   169,496     14,994     8.8 %   58 %   $ 390   1,457  
Economic Consulting   230,873     44,296     19.2 %   70 %   $ 599   1,076  
Technology (1)   115,875     20,930     18.1 %   N/M   N/M   662  
Strategic Communications (1)   84,941     11,611     13.7 %   N/M   N/M   972  
  $ 949,156   $ 158,298     16.7 %           6,334  
Unallocated Corporate       (42,377 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 115,921     12.2 %              
                         
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Unaudited) 		                       
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 713,981   $ 141,692     19.8 %   61 %   $ 505   2,167  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   345,570     48,703     14.1 %   58 %   $ 398   1,457  
Economic Consulting   435,421     58,446     13.4 %   69 %   $ 566   1,076  
Technology (1)   216,588     35,511     16.4 %   N/M   N/M   662  
Strategic Communications (1)   166,149     24,037     14.5 %   N/M   N/M   972  
  $ 1,877,709   $ 308,389     16.4 %           6,334  
Unallocated Corporate       (81,395 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 226,994     12.1 %              
                         
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)                        
Corporate Finance & Restructuring (2) $ 317,912   $ 45,510     14.3 %   58 %   $ 482   2,170  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting (2)   164,760     25,598     15.5 %   58 %   $ 388   1,441  
Economic Consulting   201,822     35,523     17.6 %   69 %   $ 557   1,039  
Technology (1)   97,444     20,087     20.6 %   N/M   N/M   589  
Strategic Communications (1)   82,653     12,263     14.8 %   N/M   N/M   992  
  $ 864,591   $ 138,981     16.1 %           6,231  
Unallocated Corporate       (38,751 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 100,230     11.6 %              
                         
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		                       
Corporate Finance & Restructuring (2) $ 633,564   $ 97,357     15.4 %   59 %   $ 480   2,170  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting (2)   322,499     47,382     14.7 %   58 %   $ 382   1,441  
Economic Consulting   371,417     49,716     13.4 %   68 %   $ 520   1,039  
Technology (1)   188,062     35,453     18.9 %   N/M   N/M   589  
Strategic Communications (1)   155,755     21,819     14.0 %   N/M   N/M   992  
  $ 1,671,297   $ 251,727     15.1 %           6,231  
Unallocated Corporate       (73,070 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 178,657     10.7 %              
                                     
N/M Not meaningful
(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.
(2)  Effective July 1, 2023, prior period segment information for the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments has been recast in this press release to include the reclassification of a portion of the Company’s health solutions practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment to the Company’s business transformation & strategy practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)
Operating activities      
Net income $ 163,912     $ 109,942  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   21,173       19,547  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,096       3,599  
Provision for expected credit losses   19,923       11,188  
Share-based compensation   18,101       13,903  
Deferred income taxes   (6,840 )     (6,571 )
Acquisition-related contingent consideration   (1,157 )     3,543  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other   387       1,296  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled   (115,106 )     (245,999 )
Notes receivable   (45,197 )     (22,539 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (12,630 )     (6,718 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other   (8,934 )     (159 )
Income taxes   (29,727 )     (13,122 )
Accrued compensation   (145,509 )     (130,625 )
Billings in excess of services provided   (84 )     (2,485 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (139,592 )     (265,200 )
Investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment and other   (14,700 )     (29,027 )
Maturity of short-term investment   25,246        
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   10,546       (29,027 )
Financing activities      
Borrowings under revolving line of credit   520,000       245,000  
Repayments under revolving line of credit   (460,000 )     (220,000 )
Purchase and retirement of common stock         (20,982 )
Share-based compensation tax withholdings   (14,320 )     (11,922 )
Proceeds on stock option exercises   10,614       1,167  
Deposits and other   2,023       (2,206 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   58,317       (8,943 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (6,065 )     15,021  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (76,794 )     (288,149 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   303,222       491,688  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 226,428     $ 203,539  
 

