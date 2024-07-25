OptimizeRx Sets Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call for August 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), the leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Toll Free: 1-800-343-4849 International: 1-203-518-9848 Conference ID: OPRXQ2 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1679004&tp_key=4b22d66114

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at http://www.optimizerx.com/investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engages with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s preliminary and unaudited financial results. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com