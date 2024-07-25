Submit Release
CoreCard to Participate in August 2024 Investor Conferences

NORCROSS, Ga., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, today announced that Leland Strange, President & CEO, and Matt White, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 6, 2024 in Vail, CO.
  • Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 14, 2024 (virtual).
  • Seaport Financials and FinTech Conference on August 15, 2024 (virtual).

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

Investor Contact:
CoreCardIR@icrinc.com


