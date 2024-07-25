DTE Energy reports second quarter 2024 accomplishments, earnings and investments in improving energy infrastructure

Committed to improving electric reliability for customers

DETROIT, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) invested over $2 billion in the first half of 2024, on pace for a full year investment of over $4 billion, to make its electric and natural gas infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather and to generate cleaner energy for the communities it serves. DTE is progressing on building a smarter and stronger electric grid, upgrading natural gas infrastructure to be even safer and more reliable, and transforming the way the company generates power to deliver cleaner energy to its customers.

The company also reported second quarter earnings of $322 million or $1.55 per diluted share, compared with $201 million, or $0.97 per diluted share in 2023. Operating earnings for the second quarter 2024 were $296 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared with 2023 operating earnings of $206 million, or $0.99 per diluted share. Operating earnings exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations. Reconciliations of reported earnings to operating earnings are included at the end of this news release.



“We are taking bold steps to significantly improve the resiliency and reliability of our electric grid and accelerate our clean energy journey for our customers,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy chairman and CEO. “Our continued investment in the modernization of our system is already producing results, as well as creating jobs and growing Michigan’s economy. Our strong financial health and constructive regulatory environment support significant investments we are making for our customers, allowing us to invest above our generated cash flows to further improve reliability and transition to cleaner generation.”



Norcia noted the following accomplishments in the second quarter:

Committed to improving electric reliability for customers: DTE continues to invest in building the electric grid of the future that will reduce power outages by 30% and cut outage duration in half over the next 5 years by transitioning to a smarter grid, updating existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the grid and trimming trees.

DTE continues to invest in building the electric grid of the future that will reduce power outages by 30% and cut outage duration in half over the next 5 years by transitioning to a smarter grid, updating existing infrastructure, rebuilding significant portions of the grid and trimming trees. Broke ground on region’s largest battery energy storage facility: DTE was joined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and other officials and community leaders to announce the Trenton Channel Energy Center, a facility that will store 880 megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power nearly 40,000 homes. This project will reduce strain on the grid, decrease the need to start and stop generation as demand fluctuates, and augment DTE’s growing wind and solar resources – all of which benefit customers.

DTE was joined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and other officials and community leaders to announce the Trenton Channel Energy Center, a facility that will store 880 megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power nearly 40,000 homes. This project will reduce strain on the grid, decrease the need to start and stop generation as demand fluctuates, and augment DTE’s growing wind and solar resources – all of which benefit customers. Helped make NFL Draft a carbon-neutral success: DTE worked with the National Football League (NFL) and local tourism non-profit Visit Detroit to help the 2024 NFL Draft become carbon neutral. The NFL leveraged DTE’s popular voluntary renewable energy programs, MIGreenPower and Natural Gas Balance, to create a more sustainable environment for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who came to Detroit, with a positive impact for the local community.

DTE worked with the National Football League (NFL) and local tourism non-profit Visit Detroit to help the 2024 NFL Draft become carbon neutral. The NFL leveraged DTE’s popular voluntary renewable energy programs, MIGreenPower and Natural Gas Balance, to create a more sustainable environment for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who came to Detroit, with a positive impact for the local community. Grew Energy Efficiency Academy in Detroit and expanded to Grand Rapids : Building on the success of the Academy’s first year, DTE expanded its Energy Efficiency Academy with larger cohorts in Detroit and new, advanced training in Grand Rapids for participants interested in working in the clean energy industry. DTE originally designed the program to respond to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also equipping area residents with skills and opportunities for higher-paying jobs.

: Building on the success of the Academy’s first year, DTE expanded its Energy Efficiency Academy with larger cohorts in Detroit and new, advanced training in Grand Rapids for participants interested in working in the clean energy industry. DTE originally designed the program to respond to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also equipping area residents with skills and opportunities for higher-paying jobs. Honored with Civic 50 award: For the seventh consecutive year, Points of Light recognized DTE as one of the Top 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States through the organization’s Civic 50 Award. This award is only made possible through DTE team members’ dedication, the company’s longstanding partnerships and support from the communities DTE serves.



Outlook for 2024

DTE Energy confirms 2024 operating EPS guidance of $6.54 - $6.83.

“DTE's solid financial performance allows us to keep investing to improve how we produce and deliver energy for our customers," said David Ruud, DTE executive vice president and CFO. "By finding many local and diverse suppliers to partner with DTE to execute these investments, we’re also helping to grow economies in the communities we serve throughout Michigan."

This earnings announcement and presentation slides are available at dteenergy.com/investors.

The company will conduct a conference call to discuss earnings results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.



DTE Energy Company Segment Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings (In millions) DTE Electric $ 278 $ 1 A $ — $ 279 $ 178 $ — $ — $ 178 DTE Gas 12 — — 12 24 — — 24 Non-utility operations DTE Vantage 33 (25 ) B 6 14 26 — — 26 Energy Trading 39 (10 ) C 2 31 31 7 C (2 ) 36 Non-utility operations 72 (35 ) 8 45 57 7 (2 ) 62 Corporate and Other (40 ) — — (40 ) (58 ) — — (58 ) Net Income Attributable to DTE Energy Company $ 322 $ (34 ) $ 8 $ 296 $ 201 $ 7 $ (2 ) $ 206 (1) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments. Adjustments key A) One-time costs resulting from the voluntary separation incentive program — recorded in Operating Expenses — Operation and maintenance B) Gain on sale of equity investment — recorded in Other (Income) and Deductions C) Certain adjustments resulting from derivatives being marked-to-market without revaluing the underlying non-derivative contracts and assets — recorded in Operating Expenses — Fuel, purchased power, gas, and other — non-utility





DTE Energy Company Segment Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)(2) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings DTE Electric $ 1.34 $ — $ — $ 1.34 $ 0.86 $ — $ — $ 0.86 DTE Gas 0.06 — — 0.06 0.12 — — 0.12 Non-utility operations DTE Vantage 0.16 (0.11 ) B 0.03 0.08 0.12 — — 0.12 Energy Trading 0.19 (0.04 ) C — 0.15 0.15 0.03 C (0.01 ) 0.17 Non-utility operations 0.35 (0.15 ) 0.03 0.23 0.27 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.29 Corporate and Other (0.20 ) — — (0.20 ) (0.28 ) — — (0.28 ) Net Income Attributable to DTE Energy Company $ 1.55 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.03 $ 1.43 $ 0.97 $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.99 (1) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments. (2) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding — Diluted, as noted on the Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited). Adjustments key—see previous page





DTE Energy Company Segment Net Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings (In millions) DTE Electric $ 449 $ 32 A $ (8 ) $ 473 $ 279 $ — $ — $ 279 DTE Gas 166 8 A (2 ) 172 195 — — 195 Non-utility operations DTE Vantage 41 (25 ) B 6 22 53 — — 53 Energy Trading 40 (5 ) C 1 36 169 (213 ) C 54 10 Non-utility operations 81 (30 ) 7 58 222 (213 ) 54 63 Corporate and Other (61 ) — — (61 ) (50 ) — (7 ) D (57 ) Net Income Attributable to DTE Energy Company $ 635 $ 10 $ (3 ) $ 642 $ 646 $ (213 ) $ 47 $ 480 (1) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments. Adjustments key A) One-time costs resulting from the voluntary separation incentive program — recorded in Operating Expenses — Operation and maintenance B) Gain on sale of equity investment — recorded in Other (Income) and Deductions C) Certain adjustments resulting from derivatives being marked-to-market without revaluing the underlying non-derivative contracts and assets — recorded in Operating Expenses — Fuel, purchased power, gas, and other — non-utility D) Adjustment to Income Tax Expense due to a tax law change in West Virginia



