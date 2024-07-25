Water of Gift, the twelfth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary released

SUQIAN, China, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July, the twelfth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary, produced by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, has been released. This episode takes audience to Suqian, the "Baijiu Capital of China," to feel the unique charm of Chinese baijiu culture.



Suqian, located on the eastern coast of China. The flat terrain, expansive waterways, warm and humid climate, and soil rich in organic matter, provide ideal conditions for microbial proliferation. The locally crafted baijiu has long been celebrated for its smooth taste and lingering finish, the mystery lies in the process of low-temperature soaking, low-temperature fermentation and low-temperature distillation. In a land where water nurtures all living things and clear springs brew mellow and aromatic drinks, an extraordinary "beverage" known as Baijiu is crafted from grains through steaming, saccharification, fermentation, and distillation. This drink, with its smooth texture and lingering aftertaste, was called "the divine nectar" by ancient Chinese. It embodies human wisdom and absorbs the natural "nutrients" from climate and soil, making it a crucial element for socializing. In Suqian, the "Baijiu Capital of China," the centuries-old baijiu brewing techniques showcase the unique charm of Chinese alcohol culture.

