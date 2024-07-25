First Northwest Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PORT ANGELES, Wash., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In spite of challenging times for the entire industry as a result of the rate environment, First Northwest executed on a balance sheet restructure strategy. The restructure included a sale-leaseback transaction for six of our branches, a restructure of our bank-owned life insurance policies, two securities loss sale transactions, two balance sheet hedges against fixed rate loans and municipal bonds and the sale of our Visa B shares," commented Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO. "As a result, we reached an inflection point for the net interest margin in the second quarter after declines for the preceding five quarters. We also reduced wholesale funding reliance in the current quarter, and today are announcing significant expense reduction through a reduction in force which we expect will positively impact earnings in the second half of 2024 and into 2025. We still have substantial work to do in order to produce stronger earnings. However, we believe we have laid the groundwork for improved earnings moving forward as lower yielding assets reprice, payoff and paydown in line with contractual commitments.

"First Northwest continues our efforts to deemphasize real estate lending to focus on generating loans and deposits from small-to-medium sized businesses in our markets. Year-to-date in 2024, real estate loans are essentially flat, while non-real estate loans increased by 12%, or approximately $44 million. We believe that this diversification strategy will decrease interest rate risk and will allow us to build stronger relationships with businesses in our footprint.

"There was a substantial increase to our provision for credit losses this quarter. This was related to two borrowing relationships which we have been managing closely since the beginning of 2023. We have appointed a receiver for both relationships and we are working to resolve these problem assets as quickly as possible."

The Board of Directors of First Northwest Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2024.

2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q 24 1Q 24 2Q 23 2024 YTD 2023 YTD OPERATING RESULTS (in millions) Net income $ 1.4 $ 0.4 $ 1.8 $ 1.8 $ 5.3 Pre-provision net interest income 14.3 13.9 16.0 28.2 32.3 Noninterest expense 15.6 14.3 15.2 29.9 30.1 Total revenue, net of interest expense * 21.6 16.1 17.7 37.7 36.3 PER SHARE DATA Basic and diluted earnings $ 0.16 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.59 Book value 17.19 17.00 16.56 17.19 16.56 Tangible book value * 17.02 16.83 16.39 17.02 16.39 BALANCE SHEET (in millions) Total assets $ 2,220 $ 2,240 $ 2,163 $ 2,220 $ 2,163 Total loans 1,705 1,711 1,638 1,705 1,638 Total deposits 1,708 1,667 1,653 1,708 1,653 Total shareholders' equity 163 161 160 163 160 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-off ratio (1) 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.36 0.87 0.12 1.36 0.12 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.26 1.05 1.06 1.26 1.06 Nonaccrual loan coverage ratio 71 92 677 71 677 SELECTED RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 0.26 % 0.07 % 0.34 % 0.17 % 0.51 % Return on average equity (1) 3.50 0.98 4.41 2.24 6.67 Return on average tangible equity (1) * 3.53 0.99 4.47 2.27 6.75 Net interest margin 2.77 2.76 3.25 2.76 3.35 Efficiency ratio 72.27 88.75 86.01 79.31 82.81 Bank common equity tier 1 (CETI) ratio 12.55 12.56 13.10 12.55 13.10 Bank total risk-based capital ratio 13.76 13.57 14.08 13.76 14.08 (1) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.





2024 Significant Items • First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or "Bank") made progress on restructuring the balance sheet in the second quarter, resulting in an improved yield on earning assets. - Sale-leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter, resulting in a $7.9 million gain on sale of premises and equipment. - Sold $23.2 million of lower-yielding security investments which resulted in a $2.1 million loss on sale during the second quarter. - Purchased $53.3 million of higher-yielding security investments year-to-date. - Continued conversion of lower-yielding bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") with one conversion completed in the first quarter and two additional policy restructures expected to be completed in the third and fourth quarters. - Improved earning assets yield by 14 basis points over the prior quarter to 5.56%. • Net interest margin increased over the prior quarter from 2.76% to 2.77% after decreasing for the past five quarters. • Loan mix shifted away from construction and commercial real estate in the second quarter. The weighted-average rate on new loans was 8.2% at June 30, 2024. • Borrowings decreased $68.9 million, or 18.5%, to $302.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $371.5 million at March 31, 2024. • Repurchased 214,132 shares of Company stock during the first quarter, which closed out the October 2020 Stock Repurchase Plan. • New share repurchase plan approved in April 2024 authorizing the repurchase of 10%, or 944,279, of authorized and outstanding shares. • Deposit growth of $41.7 million, or 2.5% during the second quarter to $1.71 billion. • Estimated insured deposits totaled $1.3 billion, or 76% of total deposits at June 30, 2024. Available liquidity to uninsured deposit coverage remains strong at 1.4x at June 30, 2024. • Classified loans increased to 2.7% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 2.1% at December 31, 2023. • Nonperforming assets increased $10.8 million during the second quarter mainly due to credit concerns on one commercial construction project. • Provision for credit losses of $4.2 million taken in the second quarter related to reserves taken on previously identified substandard lending relationships. • Completed a reduction-in-force impacting 9% of our workforce on July 24, 2024. This action, along year-to-date headcount management through attrition, is expected to result in a reduction in current levels of compensation expense by approximately $1.0 million a quarter starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or "Company") today reported net income of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $396,000 for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.16 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.04 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.20 for the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company generated a return on average assets of 0.26%, a return on average equity of 3.50% and a return on average tangible common equity* of 3.53%. Income before provision for income taxes was $1.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $843,000 for the preceding quarter, an increase of $909,000, or 107.8%, and decreased $424,000 compared to income of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Bank continued efforts to restructure the balance sheet to improve earnings, which started in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Bank completed a sale-leaseback transaction involving six branch locations in May 2024. The sale of the branches resulted in a $7.9 million gain on sale of premises and equipment recorded during the second quarter of 2024. Monthly rent expense increased $130,000 as a result of the leaseback for an annual estimated increase of $1.6 million, partially offset by a $204,000 annual reduction to depreciation expense.

Investment security purchases during the second quarter of 2024 totaled $7.8 million, carrying an estimated weighted-average yield of 6.7% with a weighted-average life of 3.6 years. The Bank sold $23.2 million of securities with an average yield of 3.1% during the second quarter of 2024. Proceeds of $21.1 million were used to pay down borrowings carrying an average rate of 5.5%.

The fair value hedge on loans, tied to the compounded overnight index swap using the secured overnight financing rate index, established in the first quarter of 2024 added $551,000 to interest income year-to-date. The fair value hedge on loans reduces interest rate risk by reducing liability sensitivity while increasing interest income. We estimate that if rates remain unchanged, this hedge will add $1.4 million of annualized interest income in 2024. The estimated impact will be reduced if the Federal Reserve implements rate cuts during the year. The Bank should maintain a positive carry on its derivative for up to five rate cuts.

The balance sheet restructure plan also includes the surrender of $22.5 million and exchange of $3.5 million of existing BOLI contracts to reinvest in higher yielding products. The first-year revenue increase will be partially offset by taxes on surrender values and charges on exchanged contracts. The first $6.1 million policy earning 2.58% was surrendered during the first quarter and reinvested into a policy earning 5.18%. The remaining surrender transactions are expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income

Total interest income increased $1.3 million to $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $27.3 million in the previous quarter, and increased $3.2 million compared to $25.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Interest income increased in the current quarter due to higher yields on loans and investments combined with an increased volume in both categories. Interest and fees on loans increased year-over-year as the loan portfolio grew as a result of draws on new and existing lines of credit, originations of commercial real estate, commercial business and home equity loans, and auto and manufactured home loan purchases. Loan yields increased over the prior year due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable and adjustable-rate loans tied to the Prime Rate or other indices.

Total interest expense increased $978,000 to $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, and increased $4.9 million compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense for the current quarter was higher due to a 4 basis point increase in the cost of deposits to 2.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 2.43% for the prior quarter as a result of customers shifting deposit balances into higher paying products. While the cost of deposits continued to rise during the current quarter, it is significantly lower than the 31 basis point increase reported during the first quarter of 2024. The increase over the second quarter of 2023 was the result of a 93 basis point increase in the cost of deposits from 1.54% in the second quarter one year ago. A shift in the deposit mix from transaction and savings accounts to money market accounts and CDs also added to the higher cost of deposits compared to the second quarter of 2023. Higher costs of brokered CDs also contributed to additional deposit costs with a 150 basis point increase to 4.94% for the current quarter compared to 3.44% for the second quarter one year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 increased $323,000, or 2.3%, to $14.3 million, compared to $13.9 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.7 million, or 10.8%, from the second quarter one year ago.

The Company recorded a $4.2 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to reserves taken on individually evaluated loans, charge-offs from the Splash unsecured consumer loan program and an increase in the estimated pooled loss rates used in the Current Expected Credit Loss model. Decreases attributable to the loss factors applied to home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate and consumer loans at quarter end were offset by increases to the loss factors applied to one-to-four family, commercial business and multi-family loans. Higher loss factors and a moderate increase in commitment balances also resulted in a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments at quarter end. This compares to a credit loss provision of $970,000 for the preceding quarter and a provision of $300,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin increased to 2.77% for the second quarter of 2024, from 2.76% for the prior quarter, and decreased 48 basis points from 3.25% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase over the linked quarter is reflective of higher yields received on increased volumes of loans and investments outpacing an increased cost on a higher volume of borrowings. The decrease in net interest margin from the same quarter one year ago is due to higher funding costs for deposits and borrowed funds. The weighted-average yield on new loan originations was 8.24%, which partially offset the increase in the cost of funds. Organic loan production comprised 60% of new loan commitments for the second quarter with the remaining 40% added through purchases of higher-yielding loans from established third-party relationships. The Bank's fair value hedging agreements on securities and loans added $174,000 and $378,000, respectively, to interest income for the second quarter of 2024.

The yield on average earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 increased 14 basis points to 5.56% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and increased 39 basis points from 5.17% for the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter increase is attributable to higher loan volume and rates at origination and increased yields on variable-rate loans. The yield on investment securities was positively impacted by higher rates and increased volume as a result of the securities restructuring. The year-over-year increase in interest income was primarily due to higher average loan balances augmented by increases in yields on all earning assets, which were positively impacted by the rising rate environment.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points to 3.28% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.14% for the first quarter of 2024, and increased 95 basis points from 2.33% for the second quarter of 2023. Total cost of funds increased to 2.87% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.74% in the prior quarter and increased from 1.98% for the second quarter of 2023.

Current quarter increases were due to higher costs on interest-bearing customer deposits due to competitive pressures related to continued higher market rates and migration from lower costing deposits to higher yield money market accounts. The average brokered CDs balance increased $3.6 million from the linked quarter with no change in the average rate paid.

The increase over the same quarter last year was driven by higher rates paid on deposits and borrowings and higher average CD balances. The Company attracted and retained funding through the use of promotional products and a focus on digital account acquisition during 2023. The mix of retail deposit balances shifted from no or low-cost transaction accounts towards higher cost term certificate and higher yield money market and savings products. Retail CDs represented 26.8%, 28.4% and 25.8% of retail deposits at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased $14.1 million, or 1.0%, to $1.41 billion for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 and increased $74.0 million, or 5.6%, compared to $1.33 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Selected Yields 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Loan yield 5.62 % 5.51 % 5.38 % 5.31 % 5.38 % Investment securities yield 5.01 4.75 4.53 4.18 4.09 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.91 2.86 2.52 2.22 1.87 Cost of total deposits 2.47 2.43 2.12 1.85 1.54 Cost of borrowed funds 4.76 4.52 4.50 4.45 4.36 Net interest spread 2.28 2.28 2.40 2.54 2.84 Net interest margin 2.77 2.76 2.84 2.97 3.25

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased to $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. A sale-leaseback transaction involving six branch properties was completed in the second quarter of 2024, resulting in a gain on sale of premises and equipment of $7.9 million. The Bank also sold lower-yielding securities which resulted in a recorded loss of $2.1 million in the current quarter. The proceeds from these activities were used to pay down higher-cost borrowings. Income from the gain on sale of loans in the current quarter includes $116,000 from SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased 329.4% from $1.7 million in the same quarter one year ago, primarily due to the sale-leaseback and security sales transactions described above.

Noninterest Income $ in thousands 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Loan and deposit service fees $ 1,076 $ 1,102 $ 1,068 1,068 $ 1,064 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 74 219 276 98 (191 ) Net gain on sale of loans 150 52 33 171 58 Net (loss) gain on sale of investment securities (2,117 ) — (5,397 ) — — Net gain on sale of premises and equipment 7,919 — — — — Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 293 243 260 252 190 Other income (48 ) 572 831 1,315 590 Total noninterest income $ 7,347 $ 2,188 $ (2,929 ) $ 2,904 $ 1,711

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.3 million for the preceding quarter and $15.2 million for the second quarter a year ago. Increases were primarily due to incentive compensation of $436,000, a one-time tax assessment on the sale-leaseback of $359,000 and additional rent expense of $239,000 for the six properties sold in the sale-leaseback transaction. Other expense increased this quarter due to the one-time entry recorded in the first quarter of 2024 of $218,000 reducing the expense accrued for a civil money penalty. Current quarter decreases included a reduction in legal fees of $116,000, auditing services of $52,000 and consulting fees of $58,000.

The increase in total noninterest expenses compared to the second quarter of 2023 is mainly due to higher incentive compensation of $133,000, payroll taxes of $175,000, tax on the sale-leaseback of $359,000 and additional rent of $239,000, partially offset by lower advertising costs of $552,000, legal fees of $149,000 and consulting fees of $124,000. The Company continues to focus on controlling compensation expense and reducing advertising and other discretionary spending while higher market rates and an inverted yield curve persists, which are outside forces actively compressing the net interest margin.

Noninterest Expense $ in thousands 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Compensation and benefits $ 8,588 $ 8,128 $ 7,397 $ 7,795 $ 8,180 Data processing 2,008 1,944 2,107 1,945 2,080 Occupancy and equipment 1,799 1,240 1,262 1,173 1,214 Supplies, postage, and telephone 317 293 351 292 435 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 457 513 376 446 424 Advertising 377 309 235 501 929 Professional fees 684 910 1,119 929 884 FDIC insurance premium 473 386 418 369 313 Other expense 906 580 3,725 926 758 Total noninterest expense $ 15,609 $ 14,303 $ 16,990 $ 14,376 $ 15,217 Efficiency ratio 72.27 % 88.75 % 150.81 % 80.52 % 86.01 %

Investment Securities

Investment securities decreased $19.2 million, or 5.9%, to $306.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $326.0 million three months earlier, and decreased $15.3 million compared to $322.0 million at June 30, 2023. The Bank sold $23.2 million of lower-yielding securities and purchased $7.5 million, at higher rates, during the second quarter of 2024. The market value of the portfolio increased $848,000 during the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to changes in portfolio mix. At June 30, 2024, municipal bonds totaled $78.8 million and comprised the largest portion of the investment portfolio at 25.7%. Agency issued mortgage-backed securities ("MBS agency") were the second largest segment, totaling $77.3 million, or 25.2%, of the portfolio at quarter end. Included in MBS non-agency are $29.8 million of commercial mortgaged-backed securities ("CMBS"), of which 89.8% are in "A" tranches and the remaining 10.2% are in "B" tranches. Our largest exposure in the CMBS portfolio is to long-term care facilities, which comprises 65.2%, or $19.4 million, of our private label CMBS securities. All of the CMBS bonds have credit enhancements ranging from 28.8% to 99.8%, with a weighted-average credit enhancement of 55.2%, that further reduces the risk of loss on these investments.

The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 7.8 years at the current quarter end, the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2023. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.3 years at June 30, 2024, compared to 4.4 years in the prior quarter and 5.2 years at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Our recent investments have primarily been floating rate securities to take advantage of higher short-term rates above those offered on cash and to reduce our liability sensitivity.

Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value $ in thousands 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Municipal bonds $ 78,825 $ 87,004 $ 87,761 $ 93,995 $ 100,503 U.S. Treasury notes — — — 2,377 2,364 International agency issued bonds (Agency bonds) — — — 1,703 1,717 U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency) 13,982 14,822 11,782 — — Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate) 16,483 13,929 5,286 — — Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt): Senior positions 9,066 13,617 9,270 16,975 16,934 Subordinated bank notes 43,826 39,414 42,184 37,360 36,740 U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) 9,772 7,911 — — — Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 77,301 83,271 63,247 66,946 71,565 Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 57,459 65,987 76,093 89,968 92,140 Total securities available for sale, at fair value $ 306,714 $ 325,955 $ 295,623 $ 309,324 $ 321,963

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $10.5 million, or 0.6%, to $1.68 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.69 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $61.4 million, or 3.8%, from $1.62 billion one year ago.

Auto and other consumer loans increased $16.8 million during the current quarter with $12.7 million of new Woodside auto loan purchases, $9.9 million of First Help auto loan purchases and Triad manufactured home loan purchases totaling $8.1 million, partially offset by payments. Multi-family loans increased $10.5 million during the current quarter. The increase was primarily the result of $12.7 million of construction loans converting into permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by scheduled payments. One-to-four family loans increased $6.0 million during the current quarter as a result of $12.0 million in residential construction loans that converted to permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by payments. Home equity loans increased $222,000 over the previous quarter due to organic home equity loan production of $2.1 million and draws on new and existing commitments offset by payments.

Commercial business loans decreased $16.5 million, primarily attributable to payment activity and a $5.8 million decrease in our Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program participation which were partially offset by organic originations totaling $6.9 million and draws on existing lines of credit of $3.3 million. Construction loans decreased $14.1 million during the quarter, with $25.4 million converting into fully amortizing loans, partially offset by draws on new and existing loans. New single-family residence construction loan commitments totaled $2.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter. Commercial real estate loans decreased $9.6 million during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter as payoffs and scheduled payments exceeded originations of $4.5 million.

The Company originated $5.0 million in residential mortgages during the second quarter of 2023 and sold $4.9 million, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 2.05%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $5.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $5.2 million, and an average gross margin of 2.16%. Single-family home inventory remains historically low and higher market rates on mortgage loans continue to limit saleable mortgage loan production.

Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments $ in thousands 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 One-to-four family construction $ 53,418 $ 70,100 $ 60,211 $ 72,991 $ 74,787 All other construction and land 58,346 55,286 69,484 71,092 81,968 One-to-four family first mortgage 434,840 436,543 426,159 409,207 428,879 One-to-four family junior liens 13,706 12,608 12,250 12,859 11,956 One-to-four family revolving open-end 44,803 45,536 42,479 38,413 33,658 Commercial real estate, owner occupied: Health care 29,678 29,946 22,523 22,677 23,157 Office 19,215 17,951 18,468 18,599 18,797 Warehouse 14,613 14,683 14,758 14,890 15,158 Other 56,292 55,063 61,304 57,414 60,054 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied: Office 50,158 53,099 53,548 53,879 54,926 Retail 50,101 50,478 51,384 51,466 51,824 Hospitality 62,628 66,982 67,332 61,339 53,416 Other 84,428 93,040 94,822 96,083 90,870 Multi-family residential 350,382 339,907 333,428 325,338 296,398 Commercial business loans 81,714 90,781 76,920 75,068 80,079 Commercial agriculture and fishing loans 14,411 10,200 5,422 4,437 7,844 State and political subdivision obligations 405 405 405 439 439 Consumer automobile loans 151,121 139,524 132,877 134,695 137,860 Consumer loans secured by other assets 129,293 122,895 108,542 104,999 105,653 Consumer loans unsecured 5,209 6,415 7,712 9,093 10,437 Total loans $ 1,704,761 $ 1,711,442 $ 1,660,028 $ 1,634,978 $ 1,638,160 Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $ 155,005 $ 148,736 $ 149,631 $ 154,722 $ 168,668

Deposits

Total deposits increased $41.7 million to $1.71 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $55.2 million, or 3.3%, compared to $1.65 billion one year ago. During second quarter of 2024, total retail customer deposit balances increased $10.2 million and brokered deposit balances increased $31.5 million. Compared to the preceding quarter, there were balance increases in brokered CDs of $31.5 million, business demand accounts of $20.9 million, business money market accounts of $18.3 million and consumer money market accounts of $9.3 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in consumer CDs of $18.1 million, consumer savings accounts of $7.8 million, consumer demand accounts of $5.6 million, business savings accounts of $4.2 million, business CDs of $2.0 million, and public fund CDs of $664,000, during the second quarter of 2024. Increases in demand and money market accounts were driven by customer behavior as they sought out higher rates offered as CD specials matured. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits with additional deposit rate specials offered to attract new funds.

The Company estimates that $328.4 million, or 24%, of total deposit balances were uninsured at June 30, 2024. Approximately $272.7 million, or 16%, of total deposits were uninsured business and consumer deposits with the remaining $134.1 million, or 8%, consisting of uninsured public funds at June 30, 2024. Uninsured public fund balances were fully collateralized. The Bank holds an FHLB standby letter of credit as part of our participation in the Washington Public Deposit Protection Commission program which covered $116.6 million of related deposit balances while the remaining $17.5 million was fully covered through pledged securities at June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, consumer deposits made up 57% of total deposits with an average balance of $23,000 per account, business deposits made up 22% of total deposits with an average balance of $53,000 per account, public fund deposits made up 8% of total deposits with an average balance of $1.6 million per account and the remaining 13% of account balances are brokered CDs. We have maintained the majority of our public fund relationships for over 10 years. Approximately 68% of our customer base is located in rural areas, with 19% in urban areas and the remaining 13% are brokered deposits as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits $ in thousands 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 276,543 $ 252,083 $ 269,800 $ 280,475 $ 292,119 Interest-bearing demand deposits 162,201 169,418 182,361 179,029 189,187 Money market accounts 423,047 362,205 372,706 374,269 402,760 Savings accounts 224,631 242,148 253,182 260,279 242,117 Certificates of deposit, retail 398,161 443,412 410,136 379,484 333,510 Total retail deposits 1,484,583 1,469,266 1,488,185 1,473,536 1,459,693 Certificates of deposit, brokered 223,705 207,626 169,577 179,586 134,515 Total deposits $ 1,708,288 $ 1,676,892 $ 1,657,762 $ 1,653,122 $ 1,594,208 Public fund and tribal deposits included in total deposits $ 138,439 $ 132,652 $ 128,627 $ 130,974 $ 119,969 Total loans to total deposits 100 % 102 % 100 % 99 % 103 %





Deposit Mix 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 16.2 % 15.0 % 16.3 % 17.0 % 18.3 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 9.5 10.1 11.0 10.8 11.9 Money market accounts 24.8 21.6 22.5 22.6 25.3 Savings accounts 13.1 14.4 15.3 15.7 15.2 Certificates of deposit, retail 23.3 26.5 24.7 23.0 20.9 Certificates of deposit, brokered 13.1 12.4 10.2 10.9 8.4





Cost of Deposits for the Quarter Ended 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.45 % Money market accounts 2.40 2.08 1.48 1.22 0.99 Savings accounts 1.62 1.63 1.54 1.42 1.22 Certificates of deposit, retail 4.10 4.13 3.92 3.52 3.25 Certificates of deposit, brokered 4.94 4.94 4.72 4.31 3.44 Cost of total deposits 2.47 2.43 2.12 1.85 1.54

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") increased $3.5 million from $18.0 million at March 31, 2024, to $21.5 million at June 30, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2024, increasing from 1.05% at March 31, 2024, and from 1.06% one year earlier. The current quarter increase can be attributed to reserves taken on individually evaluated loans and an increase to the loss factors applied as a result of the current economic forecast.

Nonperforming loans totaled $30.3 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $10.8 million from March 31, 2024, primarily attributable to a $8.1 million commercial construction loan placed on nonaccrual due to credit concerns during the current quarter, a $733,000 increase to a commercial construction relationship previously placed on nonaccrual, two delinquent commercial business loans with an aggregate total of $1.8 million, a $535,000 delinquent purchased one-to-four family loan and three delinquent auto loans totaling $406,000. The percentage of the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans decreased to 71% at June 30, 2024, from 92% at March 31, 2024, and from 677% at June 30, 2023. This ratio continues to decline as higher balances of real estate loans are included in nonperforming assets with no significant corresponding increase to the ACLL as these loans are considered adequately collateralized.

Classified loans increased $11.3 million to $46.4 million at June 30, 2024, due to the downgrade of the five loans noted above during the second quarter. A $15.2 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; a $9.2 million commercial loan relationship which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023; and the $8.1 million commercial construction loan relationship which became classified in the current quarter, account for 70% of the classified loan balance at June 30, 2024. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receivership and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in these three collateral dependent relationships.

$ in thousands 2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.26 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 71 92 94 714 677 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.78 1.14 1.12 0.15 0.16 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.15 0.19 0.14 0.30 0.10 Total nonaccrual loans $ 30,268 $ 19,481 $ 18,644 $ 2,374 $ 2,554 Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 647 $ 548 $ 817 $ 828 $ 1,336

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $162.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $160.5 million three months earlier, due to net income of $1.4 million, an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio and derivatives of $666,000 and $173,000, respectively, partially offset by dividends declared of $662,000.

Book value per common share was $17.19 at June 30, 2024, compared to $17.00 at March 31, 2024, and $16.56 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share* was $17.02 at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.83 at March 31, 2024, and $16.39 at June 30, 2023.

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2024. Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024, were 12.6% and 13.8%, respectively.

2Q 24 1Q 24 4Q 23 3Q 23 2Q 23 Equity to total assets 7.32 % 7.17 % 7.42 % 7.25 % 7.38 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets * 7.25 7.10 7.35 7.17 7.31 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 9.55 9.74 9.90 10.12 10.16 Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.55 12.56 13.12 13.43 13.10 Tier 1 risk-based 12.55 12.56 13.12 13.43 13.10 Total risk-based 13.76 13.57 14.11 14.38 14.08

Additional Initiatives

First Northwest approved a new share repurchase plan in an ongoing effort return capital to our shareholders in the second quarter of 2024. The Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 944,279 shares through such new share repurchase plan ("April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan"). Cash dividends totaling $670,000 were paid in the second quarter of 2024.

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Awards/Recognition

The Company received several accolades as a leader in the community in the last year.

In October 2023, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive for the second year in a row. In September 2023, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank and Best Financial Advisor in Clallam County. First Fed was also a finalist for Best Bank in Jefferson County, Best Employer in Kitsap County and Best Bank and Best Financial Institution in Bainbridge. In June 2023, First Fed was named on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Best Workplaces list. First Fed has been recognized as one the top 100 workplaces in Washington, as voted for two years in row by each company’s own employees. In May 2023, First Fed was recognized as a Top Corporate Citizen by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The Corporate Citizenship Awards honors local corporate philanthropists and companies making significant contributions in the region. The top 25 small, medium and large-sized companies were recognized in addition to nine other honorees last year. First Fed was ranked #1 in the medium-sized company category in 2023 and was ranked #3 in the same category in 2022.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:

Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer

Geri Bullard, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com

360-457-0461

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Three Month Change One Year Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,184 $ 15,562 $ 19,294 23.3 % -0.6 % Interest-earning deposits in banks 63,995 61,784 59,008 3.6 8.5 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 306,714 325,955 321,963 -5.9 -4.7 Loans held for sale 1,086 988 2,049 9.9 -47.0 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans $21,462, $17,958, and $17,297) 1,682,282 1,692,774 1,620,863 -0.6 3.8 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 13,086 15,876 12,621 -17.6 3.7 Accrued interest receivable 9,466 8,909 7,480 6.3 26.6 Premises held for sale, net — 6,751 — -100.0 n/a Premises and equipment, net 10,714 11,028 18,140 -2.8 -40.9 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 3,740 3,820 3,825 -2.1 -2.2 Bank-owned life insurance, net 41,113 34,681 40,066 18.5 2.6 Equity and partnership investments 15,085 15,121 14,569 -0.2 3.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,084 1,085 1,087 -0.1 -0.3 Deferred tax asset, net 12,216 12,704 15,031 -3.8 -18.7 Prepaid expenses and other assets 39,873 32,982 26,882 20.9 48.3 Total assets $ 2,219,638 $ 2,240,020 $ 2,162,878 -0.9 % 2.6 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 1,708,288 $ 1,666,624 $ 1,653,122 2.5 % 3.3 % Borrowings 302,575 371,455 303,397 -18.5 -0.3 Accrued interest payable 3,143 2,830 1,367 11.1 129.9 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,810 36,207 44,286 15.5 -5.6 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,304 2,398 1,149 -45.6 13.5 Total liabilities 2,057,120 2,079,514 2,003,321 -1.1 2.7 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,453,247 at June 30, 2024; issued and outstanding 9,442,796 at March 31, 2024; and issued and outstanding 9,633,496 at June 30, 2023 94 94 96 0.0 -2.1 Additional paid-in capital 93,985 93,763 95,360 0.2 -1.4 Retained earnings 106,959 106,202 111,750 0.7 -4.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (31,597 ) (32,465 ) (40,066 ) 2.7 21.1 Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (6,923 ) (7,088 ) (7,583 ) 2.3 8.7 Total shareholders' equity 162,518 160,506 159,557 1.3 1.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,219,638 $ 2,240,020 $ 2,162,878 -0.9 % 2.6 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Three Month Change One Year Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 23,749 $ 22,767 $ 21,299 4.3 % 11.5 % Interest on investment securities 3,949 3,632 3,336 8.7 18.4 Interest on deposits in banks 571 645 617 -11.5 -7.5 FHLB dividends 358 282 222 27.0 61.3 Total interest income 28,627 27,326 25,474 4.8 12.4 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,180 10,112 6,209 0.7 64.0 Borrowings 4,196 3,286 3,283 27.7 27.8 Total interest expense 14,376 13,398 9,492 7.3 51.5 Net interest income 14,251 13,928 15,982 2.3 -10.8 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Provision for credit losses on loans 4,138 1,239 300 234.0 1,279.3 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 99 (269 ) — 136.8 100.0 Provision for credit losses 4,237 970 300 336.8 1,312.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,014 12,958 15,682 -22.7 -36.1 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,076 1,102 1,064 -2.4 1.1 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 74 219 (191 ) -66.2 138.7 Net gain on sale of loans 150 52 58 188.5 158.6 Net loss on sale of investment securities (2,117 ) — — 100.0 100.0 Net gain on sale of premises and equipment 7,919 — — 100.0 100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 293 243 190 20.6 54.2 Other income (48 ) 572 590 -108.4 -108.1 Total noninterest income 7,347 2,188 1,711 235.8 329.4 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 8,588 8,128 8,180 5.7 5.0 Data processing 2,008 1,944 2,080 3.3 -3.5 Occupancy and equipment 1,799 1,240 1,214 45.1 48.2 Supplies, postage, and telephone 317 293 435 8.2 -27.1 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 457 513 424 -10.9 7.8 Advertising 377 309 929 22.0 -59.4 Professional fees 684 910 884 -24.8 -22.6 FDIC insurance premium 473 386 313 22.5 51.1 Other expense 906 580 758 56.2 19.5 Total noninterest expense 15,609 14,303 15,217 9.1 2.6 Income before provision for income taxes 1,752 843 2,176 107.8 -19.5 Provision for income taxes 334 447 475 -25.3 -29.7 Net income 1,418 396 1,701 258.1 -16.6 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. — — 75 n/a -100.0 Net income attributable to parent $ 1,418 $ 396 $ 1,776 258.1 % -20.2 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 300.0 % -20.0 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Percent 2024 2023 Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 46,516 $ 40,803 14.0 % Interest on investment securities 7,581 6,518 16.3 Interest on deposits in banks 1,216 1,021 19.1 FHLB dividends 640 414 54.6 Total interest income 55,953 48,756 14.8 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 20,292 10,562 92.1 Borrowings 7,482 5,907 26.7 Total interest expense 27,774 16,469 68.6 Net interest income 28,179 32,287 -12.7 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Provision for credit losses on loans 5,377 315 1,607.0 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (170 ) (515 ) 67.0 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 5,207 (200 ) 2,703.5 Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 22,972 32,487 -29.3 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 2,178 2,205 -1.2 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 293 302 -3.0 Net gain on sale of loans 202 234 -13.7 Net loss on sale of investment securities (2,117 ) — 100.0 Net gain on sale of premises and equipment 7,919 — 100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 536 416 28.8 Other income 524 888 -41.0 Total noninterest income 9,535 4,045 135.7 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 16,716 16,017 4.4 Data processing 3,952 4,118 -4.0 Occupancy and equipment 3,039 2,423 25.4 Supplies, postage, and telephone 610 790 -22.8 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 970 813 19.3 Advertising 686 1,970 -65.2 Professional fees 1,594 1,690 -5.7 FDIC insurance premium 859 570 50.7 Other 1,486 1,697 -12.4 Total noninterest expense 29,912 30,088 -0.6 Income before provision for income taxes 2,595 6,444 -59.7 Provision for income taxes 781 1,300 -39.9 Net income 1,814 5,144 -64.7 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. — 160 -100.0 Net income attributable to parent $ 1,814 $ 5,304 -65.8 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.59 -66.1 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.26 % 0.07 % -1.03 % 0.46 % 0.34 % Return on average equity 3.50 0.98 (14.05 ) 6.17 4.41 Average interest rate spread 2.28 2.28 2.40 2.54 2.84 Net interest margin (2) 2.77 2.76 2.84 2.97 3.25 Efficiency ratio (3) 72.3 88.8 150.8 80.5 86.0 Equity to total assets 7.32 7.17 7.42 7.25 7.38 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.6 118.3 118.2 120.0 120.7 Book value per common share $ 17.19 $ 17.00 $ 16.99 $ 16.20 $ 16.56 Tangible performance ratios: (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.25 % 7.10 % 7.35 % 7.17 % 7.31 % Return on average tangible common equity (4) 3.53 0.99 (14.20 ) 6.23 4.47 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 17.02 $ 16.83 $ 16.83 $ 16.03 $ 16.39 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 1.36 % 0.87 % 0.85 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans (6) 1.78 1.14 1.12 0.15 0.16 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans (6) 70.91 92.18 93.92 713.77 677.25 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.26 1.05 1.05 1.04 1.06 Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.15 0.19 0.14 0.30 0.10 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.9 % 10.1 % 10.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.6 12.6 13.1 13.4 13.1 Tier 1 risk-based 12.6 12.6 13.1 13.4 13.1 Total risk-based 13.8 13.6 14.1 14.4 14.1 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,219,411 $ 2,166,187 $ 2,127,655 $ 2,139,734 $ 2,118,014 Average total loans 1,717,903 1,678,656 1,645,418 1,641,206 1,605,133 Average interest-earning assets 2,072,430 2,027,821 1,980,226 1,994,251 1,975,384 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 251,442 249,283 259,845 276,294 282,514 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,408,018 1,422,116 1,379,059 1,377,734 1,333,943 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,762,858 1,714,474 1,675,044 1,661,996 1,636,188 Average equity 163,119 161,867 155,971 160,994 161,387 Average common shares -- basic 8,783,086 8,876,236 8,928,620 8,906,526 8,914,355 Average common shares -- diluted 8,788,523 8,907,184 8,968,828 8,934,882 8,931,386 Tangible assets (4) 2,218,037 2,238,446 2,200,230 2,151,849 2,161,235 Tangible common equity (4) 160,917 158,932 161,773 154,369 157,914 (1) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.17 % 0.51 % Return on average equity 2.24 6.67 Average interest rate spread 2.28 2.98 Net interest margin (2) 2.76 3.35 Efficiency ratio (3) 79.3 82.8 Equity to total assets 7.32 7.38 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.9 121.5 Book value per common share $ 17.19 $ 16.56 Tangible performance ratios: (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.25 % 7.31 % Return on average tangible common equity (4) 2.27 6.75 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 17.02 $ 16.39 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 1.36 % 0.12 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans (6) 1.78 0.16 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans (6) 70.91 677.25 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.26 1.06 Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.17 0.05 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 9.6 % 10.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.6 13.1 Tier 1 risk-based 12.6 13.1 Total risk-based 13.8 14.1 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,192,799 $ 2,084,299 Average total loans 1,698,394 1,605,133 Average interest-earning assets 2,050,075 1,942,510 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 250,362 288,343 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,415,068 1,311,311 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,738,667 1,598,295 Average equity 162,493 160,359 Average common shares -- basic 8,829,687 8,912,358 Average common shares -- diluted 8,844,937 8,932,117 Tangible assets (4) 2,218,037 2,161,235 Tangible common equity (4) 160,917 157,914 (1) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Three Month Change One Year Change (In thousands) Real Estate: One-to-four family $ 389,934 $ 383,905 $ 365,600 $ 6,029 $ 24,334 Multi-family 350,076 339,538 296,561 10,538 53,515 Commercial real estate 375,511 385,130 375,961 (9,619 ) (450 ) Construction and land 111,251 125,347 157,060 (14,096 ) (45,809 ) Total real estate loans 1,226,772 1,233,920 1,195,182 (7,148 ) 31,590 Consumer: Home equity 72,613 72,391 58,895 222 13,718 Auto and other consumer 285,623 268,834 253,950 16,789 31,673 Total consumer loans 358,236 341,225 312,845 17,011 45,391 Commercial business 119,753 136,297 130,133 (16,544 ) (10,380 ) Total loans receivable 1,704,761 1,711,442 1,638,160 (6,681 ) 66,601 Less: Derivative basis adjustment 1,017 710 0 307 1,017 Allowance for credit losses on loans 21,462 17,958 17,297 3,504 4,165 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,682,282 $ 1,692,774 $ 1,620,863 $ (10,492 ) $ 61,419

Selected loan detail:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Three Month Change One Year Change (In thousands) Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 60,492 $ 69,075 $ 65,025 $ (8,583 ) $ (4,533 ) Multifamily construction 43,341 45,776 58,070 (2,435 ) (14,729 ) Acquisition-renovation — — 7,266 — (7,266 ) Nonresidential construction 1,015 3,374 19,033 (2,359 ) (18,018 ) Land and development 6,403 7,122 7,666 (719 ) (1,263 ) Total construction and land loans $ 111,251 $ 125,347 $ 157,060 $ (14,096 ) $ (45,809 ) Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 110,510 $ 105,525 $ 90,792 $ 4,985 $ 19,718 Woodside auto loans 131,151 128,072 125,948 3,079 5,203 First Help auto loans 17,427 8,326 5,602 9,101 11,825 Other auto loans 2,690 3,313 6,188 (623 ) (3,498 ) Other consumer loans 23,845 23,598 25,420 247 (1,575 ) Total auto and other consumer loans $ 285,623 $ 268,834 $ 253,950 $ 16,789 $ 31,673 Commercial business loans breakout PPP loans $ 5 $ 18 $ 54 $ (13 ) $ (49 ) Northpointe Bank MPP 9,150 15,047 23,904 (5,897 ) (14,754 ) Secured lines of credit 28,862 41,014 38,355 (12,152 ) (9,493 ) Unsecured lines of credit 1,133 1,001 1,231 132 (98 ) SBA loans 7,146 8,944 9,038 (1,798 ) (1,892 ) Other commercial business loans 73,457 70,273 57,551 3,184 15,906 Total commercial business loans $ 119,753 $ 136,297 $ 130,133 $ (16,544 ) $ (10,380 )





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below. Calculation of Total Revenue: June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 14,251 $ 13,928 $ 14,195 $ 14,950 $ 15,982 Noninterest income 7,347 2,188 (2,929 ) 2,904 1,711 Total revenue, net of interest expense (1) $ 21,598 $ 16,116 $ 11,266 $ 17,854 $ 17,693 1) We believe this non-GAAP metric provides an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate income available for noninterest expenses.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 162,518 $ 160,506 $ 163,340 $ 156,065 $ 159,557 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,084 1,085 1,086 1,087 1,087 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 517 489 481 609 556 Total tangible common equity $ 160,917 $ 158,932 $ 161,773 $ 154,369 $ 157,914 Total assets $ 2,219,638 $ 2,240,020 $ 2,201,797 $ 2,153,545 $ 2,162,878 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,084 1,085 1,086 1,087 1,087 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 517 489 481 609 556 Total tangible assets $ 2,218,037 $ 2,238,446 $ 2,200,230 $ 2,151,849 $ 2,161,235 Average shareholders' equity $ 163,119 $ 161,867 $ 155,971 $ 160,994 $ 161,387 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,085 1,085 1,086 1,087 1,088 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 489 481 608 557 801 Total average tangible common equity $ 161,545 $ 160,301 $ 154,277 $ 159,350 $ 159,498 Net income (loss) $ 1,418 $ 396 $ (5,522 ) $ 2,504 $ 1,776 Common shares outstanding 9,453,247 9,442,796 9,611,876 9,630,735 9,633,496 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.32 % 7.17 % 7.42 % 7.25 % 7.38 % Return on average equity 3.50 % 0.98 % -14.05 % 6.17 % 4.41 % Book value per common share $ 17.19 $ 17.00 $ 16.99 $ 16.20 $ 16.56 Non-GAAP Ratios: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.25 % 7.10 % 7.35 % 7.17 % 7.31 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 3.53 % 0.99 % -14.20 % 6.23 % 4.47 % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 17.02 $ 16.83 $ 16.83 $ 16.03 $ 16.39 (1) We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 162,518 $ 159,557 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,084 1,087 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 517 556 Total tangible common equity $ 160,917 $ 157,914 Total assets $ 2,219,638 $ 2,162,878 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,084 1,087 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 517 556 Total tangible assets $ 2,218,037 $ 2,161,235 Average shareholders' equity $ 162,493 $ 160,359 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,085 1,088 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 485 758 Total average tangible common equity $ 160,923 $ 158,513 Net income $ 1,814 $ 5,304 Common shares outstanding 9,453,247 9,633,496 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.32 % 7.38 % Return on average equity 2.24 % 6.67 % Book value per common share $ 17.19 $ 16.56 Non-GAAP Ratios: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.25 % 7.31 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 2.27 % 6.75 % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 17.02 $ 16.39 (1) We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5886160-9c61-4260-b858-a2d740483439

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/985787b8-4cb5-4faa-9c91-aab1791cc9d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c637a5e6-7d3b-4de3-b3e8-45c6e76598a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43eedfeb-4788-49eb-8faa-a76672f17e9e