ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $0.41 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.51 for the second quarter of 2023.

The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.5 million decrease to provision for credit losses, a $1.1 million increase in net interest income and a $0.6 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $0.8 million increase in income tax expense and a $0.5 million increase in noninterest expenses. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in net interest income and a $2.1 million increase in noninterest expenses, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in noninterest income, a $0.7 million decrease in income tax expense and a $0.5 million decrease to provision for credit losses.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) as a percent of average assets was 1.17%, 1.10% and 1.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Reflecting a commitment to our relationship-banking business model, ConnectOne’s second quarter performance was solid and, we believe, is in the early stages of an upswing. Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue increased sequentially by an annualized 17%, our net interest margin widened by 8 basis points, and both our loan to deposit and CRE concentration ratios improved.”

“During the second quarter, client deposit balances increased approximately 7% on an annualized basis, with noninterest-bearing demand deposits remaining flat, driven by meaningful growth from existing clients and successfully onboarding new clients to the bank. And while loan originations are continuing at an annualized run-rate of more than $1 billion, our loan portfolio decreased sequentially. This reflected higher pay-downs and pay-offs than usual and was consistent with our strategy to actively manage non-relationship loans off our balance sheet.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “While ConnectOne remains focused on investing in our valuable franchise, further strengthening our solid balance sheet, enhancing our core funding and improving our loan mix, it also appears banking industry fundamentals may have turned the corner. Either way, we believe that ConnectOne is poised for sustained growth and long-term profitability.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock.

A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on September 3, 2024, to common stockholders of record on August 15, 2024. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on September 3, 2024 to holders of record on August 15, 2024.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $62.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 1.9%, from the first quarter of 2024, due to an eight basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 2.72% from 2.64%, which was partially offset by a $113.2 million, or 1.2%, decrease in average interest-earning assets. The net interest margin widening was primarily due to an eight basis-point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, while the cost to fund those assets remained essentially flat.   The decrease in average interest-earning assets from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a $120.0 million decrease in average loans, reflecting a larger than typical volume of loan payoffs, paydowns and sales.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $2.4 million, or 3.7%, from the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the second quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from a nine basis-point decrease in the net interest margin to 2.72% from 2.81%, partially offset by a $63.5 million, or 0.8%, increase in average loans. The contraction of the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a 64 basis-point increase in the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 42 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Included in noninterest income were net (losses) gains on equity securities of $(0.2) million, $0.1 million, and $(0.2) million for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. Excluding the equity securities (losses) gains, adjusted noninterest income was $4.6 million, $3.8 million, and $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. The $0.8 million increase in adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $1.0 million increase in adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in net gains on loans held-for-sale of $0.7 million, an increase in deposit, loan, and other income of $0.1 million and an increase in BOLI income of $0.1 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $37.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $35.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.   The $0.5 million increase from the first quarter of 2024 was attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.6 million and other expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by decreases in information and technology communications of $0.2 million, marketing and advertising of $0.1 million and occupancy and equipment of $0.1 million. The $2.1 million increase from the second quarter of 2023 was attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.0 million, information technology and communications of $0.6 million, other expenses of $0.3 million, occupancy and equipment of $0.2 million and FDIC insurance of $0.1 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increases in incentive-based compensation accruals, partially offset by decreases in payroll tax expenses. The increases in information technology and communications when compared to the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 are attributable to additional investments in technology, equipment, and software.

Income tax expense was $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 were 26.0%, 25.5% and 25.8%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a decrease in general reserves that resulted from a decrease in loans receivable.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $46.0 million as of June 30, 2024, $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $51.5 million as of June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.47% as of June 30, 2024, 0.53% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.53% as of June 30, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.56%, 0.63% and 0.63%, as of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.16% for the second quarter of 2024, 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.05% for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.01%, 0.98%, and 1.09% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 178.3% as of June 30, 2024, 156.1% as of December 31, 2023 and 173.2% as of June 30, 2023.

Credit quality metrics remained solid. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 1.50% as of June 30, 2024 versus 1.35% as of December 31, 2023 and decreased from 1.70% as of June 30, 2023. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.11% of loans as of June 30, 2024 down from 0.30% as of December 31, 2023 and up from 0.04% as of June 30, 2023.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.724 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $9.856 billion as of December 31, 2023.  Loans receivable were $8.158 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $8.345 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $7.576 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $7.536 billion as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.224 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $1.217 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to an increase in retained earnings of approximately $20 million, partially offset by increases in accumulated other comprehensive loss of approximately $7 million and increases in treasury stock of approximately $6 million. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.46% and $23.45, respectively, compared to 9.25% and $23.14, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $213.6 million as of June 30, 2024, and $214.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 25, 2024 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 8868797. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 25, 2024 and ending on Thursday, August 1, 2024 by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 8868797. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MWW 
732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)          
           
  June 30,   December 31,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2023  
  (unaudited)       (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 47,105     $ 61,421     $ 56,286  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   246,408       181,293       263,638  
Cash and cash equivalents   293,513       242,714       319,924  
           
Investment securities   620,579       617,162       612,819  
Equity securities   19,743       18,564       17,950  
           
Loans held-for-sale   435       -       1,089  
           
Loans receivable   8,157,903       8,345,145       8,148,540  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   82,077       81,974       89,205  
Net loans receivable   8,075,826       8,263,171       8,059,335  
           
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   43,403       51,457       46,688  
Bank premises and equipment, net   28,881       30,779       29,093  
Accrued interest receivable   48,262       49,108       46,237  
Bank owned life insurance   240,985       237,644       234,412  
Right of use operating lease assets   13,359       12,007       8,874  
Goodwill   208,372       208,372       208,372  
Core deposit intangibles   5,232       5,874       6,569  
Other assets   125,141       118,751       132,601  
     Total assets $ 9,723,731     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,723,963  
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,268,882     $ 1,259,364     $ 1,356,293  
Interest-bearing   6,307,132       6,276,838       6,182,004  
Total deposits   7,576,014       7,536,202       7,538,297  
Borrowings   756,144       933,579       827,601  
Subordinated debentures, net   79,692       79,439       79,187  
Operating lease liabilities   14,435       13,171       10,007  
Other liabilities   73,219       76,592       69,474  
     Total liabilities   8,499,504       8,638,983       8,524,566  
           
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock   110,927       110,927       110,927  
Common stock   586,946       586,946       586,946  
Additional paid-in capital   33,955       33,182       30,740  
Retained earnings   610,759       590,970       566,498  
Treasury stock   (76,116 )     (70,296 )     (61,877 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (42,244 )     (35,109 )     (33,837 )
   Total stockholders' equity   1,224,227       1,216,620       1,199,397  
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,723,731     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,723,963  
           


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)       
               
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  06/30/24   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
Interest income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 120,145     $ 111,048     $ 240,233     $ 217,951  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:              
Taxable   4,683       4,029       9,017       8,258  
Tax-exempt   1,121       1,247       2,275       2,339  
Dividends   1,217       945       2,342       1,843  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   2,841       4,056       5,747       7,031  
Total interest income   130,007       121,325       259,614       237,422  
Interest expense              
Deposits   62,086       50,714       122,493       90,801  
Borrowings   6,482       6,768       15,382       15,694  
Total interest expense   68,568       57,482       137,875       106,495  
               
Net interest income   61,439       63,843       121,739       130,927  
Provision for credit losses   2,500       3,000       6,500       4,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   58,939       60,843       115,239       126,927  
               
Noninterest income              
Deposit, loan and other income   1,654       1,545       3,246       2,948  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,677       1,553       3,341       3,084  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   1,277       550       1,783       599  
Net losses on equity securities   (209 )     (210 )     (123 )     (401 )
Total noninterest income   4,399       3,438       8,247       6,230  
               
Noninterest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   22,721       21,726       44,852       43,962  
Occupancy and equipment   2,899       2,677       5,908       5,438  
FDIC insurance   1,800       1,715       3,600       2,665  
Professional and consulting   1,923       1,932       3,851       4,126  
Marketing and advertising   613       556       1,290       1,088  
Information technology and communications   4,198       3,644       8,587       6,705  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   321       371       642       743  
Other expenses   3,119       2,829       5,929       5,593  
Total noninterest expenses   37,594       35,450       74,659       70,320  
               
Income before income tax expense   25,744       28,831       48,827       62,837  
Income tax expense   6,688       7,437       12,566       16,514  
Net income   19,056       21,394       36,261       46,323  
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       3,018       3,018  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,547     $ 19,885     $ 33,243     $ 43,305  
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic $ 0.46     $ 0.51     $ 0.87     $ 1.11  
Diluted   0.46       0.51       0.86       1.10  
               


ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors, The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies,
                   
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC,         
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES         
                   
                   
  As of
  Jun, 30,   Mar, 31,   Dec, 31,   Sep, 30,   Jun, 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885     $ 9,723,963  
Loans receivable:                  
Commercial $ 1,491,079     $ 1,561,063     $ 1,564,768     $ 1,464,479     $ 1,462,245  
Commercial real estate   3,274,941       3,333,488       3,342,603       3,288,704       3,237,559  
Multifamily   2,499,581       2,507,893       2,566,904       2,559,927       2,604,230  
Commercial construction   639,168       646,593       620,496       622,748       596,362  
Residential   256,786       254,214       256,041       251,416       254,405  
Consumer   945       850       1,029       936       1,416  
Gross loans   8,162,500       8,304,101       8,351,841       8,188,210       8,156,217  
Net deferred loan fees   (4,597 )     (6,144 )     (6,696 )     (7,101 )     (7,677 )
Loans receivable   8,157,903       8,297,957       8,345,145       8,181,109       8,148,540  
Loans held-for-sale   435       -       -       -       1,089  
Total loans $ 8,158,338     $ 8,297,957     $ 8,345,145     $ 8,181,109     $ 8,149,629  
                   
Investment and equity securities $ 640,322     $ 638,854     $ 635,726     $ 599,544     $ 630,769  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   213,604       213,925       214,246       214,594       214,941  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,268,882     $ 1,290,523     $ 1,259,364     $ 1,224,125     $ 1,356,293  
Time deposits   2,593,165       2,623,391       2,531,371       2,522,210       2,621,148  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,713,967       3,674,740       3,745,467       3,692,160       3,560,856  
Total deposits $ 7,576,014     $ 7,588,654     $ 7,536,202     $ 7,438,495     $ 7,538,297  
                   
Borrowings $ 756,144     $ 877,568     $ 933,579     $ 887,590     $ 827,601  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,692       79,566       79,439       79,313       79,187  
Total stockholders' equity   1,224,227       1,216,609       1,216,620       1,188,154       1,199,397  
                   
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total assets $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753     $ 9,690,746     $ 9,625,625     $ 9,765,582  
Loans receivable:                  
Commercial (including PPP loans) $ 1,517,446     $ 1,552,360     $ 1,510,634     $ 1,471,006     $ 1,427,153  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)   5,789,498       5,890,853       5,874,854       5,821,794       5,847,147  
Commercial construction   652,227       637,993       630,468       625,640       611,492  
Residential   254,284       252,965       253,200       253,114       256,924  
Consumer   5,155       5,091       6,006       4,972       6,733  
Gross loans   8,218,610       8,339,262       8,275,162       8,176,526       8,149,449  
Net deferred loan fees   (5,954 )     (6,533 )     (6,894 )     (7,387 )     (8,591 )
Loans receivable   8,212,656       8,332,729       8,268,268       8,169,139       8,140,858  
Loans held-for-sale   169       99       31       171       8,516  
Total loans $ 8,212,825     $ 8,332,828     $ 8,268,299     $ 8,169,310     $ 8,149,374  
                   
Investment and equity securities $ 637,551     $ 633,270     $ 602,287     $ 628,429     $ 642,915  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   213,813       214,133       214,472       214,822       215,182  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,256,251     $ 1,254,201     $ 1,248,132     $ 1,275,325     $ 1,347,268  
Time deposits   2,587,706       2,567,767       2,495,091       2,606,122       2,658,673  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,721,167       3,696,374       3,747,093       3,723,561       3,640,939  
Total deposits $ 7,565,124     $ 7,518,342     $ 7,490,316     $ 7,605,008     $ 7,646,880  
                   
Borrowings $ 787,256     $ 947,003     $ 823,123     $ 651,112     $ 756,303  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,609       79,483       79,356       79,230       79,104  
Total stockholders' equity   1,220,621       1,220,818       1,198,389       1,202,647       1,197,043  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Jun, 30,   Mar, 31,   Dec, 31,   Sep, 30,   Jun, 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income $ 61,439     $ 60,300     $ 61,822     $ 62,357     $ 63,843  
Provision for credit losses   2,500       4,000       2,700       1,500       3,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   58,939       56,300       59,122       60,857       60,843  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit, loan and other income   1,654       1,592       1,545       1,605       1,545  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,677       1,664       1,635       1,597       1,553  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   1,277       506       472       633       550  
Net (losses) gains on equity securities   (209 )     86       557       (273 )     (210 )
Total noninterest income   4,399       3,848       4,209       3,562       3,438  
Noninterest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   22,721       22,131       22,010       22,251       21,726  
Occupancy and equipment   2,899       3,009       2,708       2,738       2,677  
FDIC insurance   1,800       1,800       1,800       1,800       1,715  
Professional and consulting   1,923       1,928       1,587       1,834       1,932  
Marketing and advertising   613       677       323       554       556  
Information technology and communications   4,198       4,389       4,148       3,487       3,644  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   321       321       348       347       371  
Other expenses   3,119       2,810       2,821       2,773       2,829  
Total noninterest expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment)   37,594       37,065       35,745       35,784       35,450  
                   
FDIC special assessment   -       -       2,100       -       -  
Total noninterest expenses   37,594       37,065       37,845       35,784       35,450  
                   
Income before income tax expense   25,744       23,083       25,486       28,635       28,831  
Income tax expense   6,688       5,878       6,213       7,228       7,437  
Net income   19,056       17,205       19,273       21,407       21,394  
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 17,547     $ 15,696     $ 17,764     $ 19,898     $ 19,885  
                   
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   38,448,594       38,511,747       38,651,391       38,829,681       39,016,839  
Diluted EPS $ 0.46     $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.51     $ 0.51  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue                
Net income $ 19,056     $ 17,205     $ 19,273     $ 21,407     $ 21,394  
Income tax expense   6,688       5,878       6,213       7,228       7,437  
Provision for credit losses   2,500       4,000       2,700       1,500       3,000  
Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue $ 28,244     $ 27,083     $ 28,186     $ 30,135     $ 31,831  
                   
Return on Assets Measures                  
Average assets $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753     $ 9,690,746     $ 9,625,625     $ 9,765,582  
Return on avg. assets   0.79 %     0.70 %     0.79 %     0.88 %     0.88 %
Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision)   1.17       1.10       1.15       1.24       1.31  
                   
  Three Months Ended
  Jun, 30,   Mar, 31,   Dec, 31,   Sep, 30,   Jun, 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)
Average stockholders' equity $ 1,220,621     $ 1,220,818     $ 1,198,389     $ 1,202,647     $ 1,197,043  
Less: average preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Average common equity $ 1,109,694     $ 1,109,891     $ 1,087,462     $ 1,091,720     $ 1,086,116  
Less: average intangible assets   (213,813 )     (214,133 )     (214,472 )     (214,822 )     (215,182 )
Average tangible common equity $ 895,881     $ 895,758     $ 872,990     $ 876,898     $ 870,934  
                   
Return on avg, common equity (GAAP)   6.36 %     5.69 %     6.48 %     7.23 %     7.34 %
Return on avg. tangible common equity ("TCE") (non-GAAP) (1)   7.98       7.15       8.18       9.11       9.28  
Return on avg, tangible common equity (pre-tax and pre-provision)   12.78       12.26       12.92       13.74       14.78  
                   
Efficiency Measures                  
Total noninterest expenses $ 37,594     $ 37,065     $ 37,845     $ 35,784     $ 35,450  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (321 )     (321 )     (348 )     (347 )     (371 )
FDIC special assessment   -       -       (2,100 )     -       -  
Operating noninterest expense $ 37,273     $ 36,744     $ 35,397     $ 35,437     $ 35,079  
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 62,255     $ 61,111     $ 62,627     $ 63,208     $ 64,627  
Noninterest income   4,399       3,848       4,209       3,562       3,438  
Net losses (gains) on equity securities   209       (86 )     (557 )     273       210  
Operating revenue $ 66,863     $ 64,873     $ 66,279     $ 67,043     $ 68,275  
                   
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)   55.7 %     56.6 %     53.4 %     52.9 %     51.4 %
                   
Net Interest Margin                  
Average interest-earning assets $ 9,210,050     $ 9,323,291     $ 9,172,165     $ 9,089,431     $ 9,228,079  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   62,255       61,111       62,627       63,208       64,627  
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.72 %     2.64 %     2.71 %     2.76 %     2.81 %
                   
(1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity,
(2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue,
                   
  As of
  Jun, 30,   Mar, 31,   Dec, 31,   Sep, 30,   Jun, 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Stockholders equity $ 1,224,227     $ 1,216,609     $ 1,216,620     $ 1,188,154     $ 1,199,397  
Less: preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )
Common equity $ 1,113,300     $ 1,105,682     $ 1,105,693     $ 1,077,227     $ 1,088,470  
Less: intangible assets   (213,604 )     (213,925 )     (214,246 )     (214,594 )     (214,941 )
Tangible common equity $ 899,696     $ 891,757     $ 891,447     $ 862,633     $ 873,529  
                   
Total assets $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964     $ 9,855,603     $ 9,678,885     $ 9,723,963  
Less: intangible assets   (213,604 )     (213,925 )     (214,246 )     (214,594 )     (214,941 )
Tangible assets $ 9,510,127     $ 9,640,039     $ 9,641,357     $ 9,464,291     $ 9,509,022  
                   
Common shares outstanding   38,365,069       38,333,053       38,519,770       38,621,970       38,966,652  
                   
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   11.45 %     11.22 %     11.22 %     11.13 %     11.19 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   9.46       9.25       9.25       9.11       9.19  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                  
Leverage ratio   10.97 %     10.73 %     10.86 %     10.86 %     10.62 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   10.93       10.70       10.62       10.64       10.55  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.28       12.03       11.95       11.98       11.90  
Risk-based total capital ratio   14.13       13.88       13.77       13.90       13.83  
                   
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                  
Leverage ratio   11.29 %     11.10 %     11.20 %     11.23 %     10.95 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   12.63       12.43       12.31       12.38       12.26  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.63       12.43       12.31       12.38       12.26  
Risk-based total capital ratio   13.61       13.41       13.28       13.43       13.33  
                   
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 29.02     $ 28.84     $ 28.70     $ 27.89     $ 27.93  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (4)   23.45       23.26       23.14       22.34       22.42  
                   
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):                  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                  
Charge-offs $ 3,595     $ 3,185     $ 8,960     $ 2,487     $ 1,118  
Recoveries   (324 )     (23 )     -       (8 )     (76 )
Net loan charge-offs $ 3,271     $ 3,162     $ 8,960     $ 2,479     $ 1,042  
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)   0.16 %     0.15 %     0.43 %     0.12 %     0.05 %
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 46,026     $ 47,438     $ 52,524     $ 56,059     $ 51,496  
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming assets $ 46,026     $ 47,438     $ 52,524     $ 56,059     $ 51,496  
                   
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 82,077     $ 82,869     $ 81,974     $ 88,230     $ 89,205  
Loans receivable   8,157,903       8,297,957       8,345,145       8,181,109       8,148,540  
                   
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable   0.56 %     0.57 %     0.63 %     0.69 %     0.63 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.47       0.48       0.53       0.58       0.53  
ACL as a % of loans receivable   1.01       1.00       0.98       1.08       1.09  
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans   178.3       174.7       156.1       157.4       173.2  
                   
(3) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets
(4) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end
                 


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                            
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS          
(dollars in thousands)                            
                             
  For the Quarter Ended  
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
  Average         Average         Average      
Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 739,591     $ 6,102   3.32 %   $ 720,303     $ 5,794   3.24 %   $ 726,315     $ 5,607   3.10 %
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)   8,212,825       120,663   5.91       8,332,828       120,592   5.82       8,149,374       111,501   5.49  
Federal funds sold and interest-                            
bearing deposits with banks   212,811       2,841   5.37       218,212       2,906   5.36       309,458       4,056   5.26  
Restricted investment in bank stock   44,823       1,217   10.92       51,948       1,126   8.72       42,932       945   8.83  
     Total interest-earning assets $ 9,210,050       130,823   5.71     $ 9,323,291       130,418   5.63       9,228,079       122,109   5.31  
Allowance for credit losses   (84,681 )             (84,005             (87,473 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   620,484               621,467               624,976          
     Total assets $ 9,745,853             $ 9,860,753             $ 9,765,582          
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Time deposits   2,587,706       28,898   4.49       2,567,767       28,038   4.39     $ 2,658,673       23,778   3.59  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,721,167       33,188   3.59       3,696,374       32,369   3.52       3,640,939       26,936   2.97  
     Total interest-bearing deposits   6,308,873       62,086   3.96       6,264,141       60,407   3.88       6,299,612       50,714   3.23  
                             
Borrowings   787,256       5,150   2.63       947,003       7,567   3.21       756,303       5,438   2.88  
Subordinated debentures, net   79,609       1,311   6.62       79,483       1,311   6.63       79,104       1,306   6.62  
Finance lease   1,416       21   5.96       1,483       22   5.97       1,658       24   5.81  
     Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,177,154       68,568   3.84       7,292,110       69,307   3.82       7,136,677       57,482   3.23  
                             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,256,251               1,254,201               1,347,268          
Other liabilities   91,827               93,624               84,594          
     Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,348,078               1,347,825               1,431,862          
Stockholders' equity   1,220,621               1,220,818               1,197,043          
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,745,853             $ 9,860,753             $ 9,765,582          
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     62,255             61,111             64,627      
Net interest spread (5)     1.87 %       1.80 %       2.08 %
                             
Net interest margin (6)     2.72 %       2.64 %       2.81 %
                             
Tax equivalent adjustment     (816 )           (811 )           (784 )    
Net interest income   $ 61,439           $ 60,300           $ 63,843      
                             
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.                          
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7) Rates are annualized.
                             

