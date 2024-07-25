Intelagen Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Integrity Assurance, Mitigate Hallucinations, and Reduce Bias for AI

Partnerships with Google Cloud and WorkSpan advance Intelagen's goal of delivering cloud-based AI solutions on a global scale to safeguard AI deployments

Saint Petersburg, Florida, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen, Google Cloud partner and vertical AI consultancy, today announced an enhanced partnership with Google Cloud that will enable it to build and offer new AI solutions to enhance responsible AI, deliver guardrails for safe, secure, and regulatory compliant AI, and operational governance for AI. Intelagen will also make its AI solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace, as it is now recognized as an official Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Build partner in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

Intelagen will leverage Arhasi's R.A.P.I.D™ platform to deliver its IntelAGENT™ AI solutions. By utilizing a client-curated GenAI Agent, these solutions empower businesses to easily build virtual agents and AI assistants that provide a natural conversational experience for users interacting with enterprise document knowledge bases. This innovative approach also minimizes the risk of generating inaccurate or misleading information.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud reaching this milestone is a significant achievement. Together, we are uniquely positioned to provide SMB clients with groundbreaking solutions, driving towards our shared vision in the evolving AI landscape," said Tom Richer, CEO at Intelagen. "Being recognized as an official ISV Build partner with Google Cloud reinforces our commitment to developing vertical AI solutions that enhance humanity, empowering our clients to unlock new possibilities through AI."

To help accelerate its time to value for its marketplace listings on Google Marketplace, Intelagen forged a strategic partnership with cloud ecosystem co-sell and marketplace automation leader WorkSpan.

"Our collaboration with WorkSpan enabled seamless coordination across our engineering, partner, and marketing teams, laying the roadmap for the rapid launch of our listings within weeks, thanks to their efficient turnkey marketplace listing service," said Sam Ibrahim, Chief Channel and Revenue Officer at Intelagen. "Their invaluable partnership has been instrumental in our sprint to launch our IntelAGENT™ AI solutions on the Google Cloud Marketplace."

“Intelagen brings deep expertise and a world-class team to empower startups and SMBs to deliver innovative vertical AI solutions,” said Kijoon Lee, GM of Applications & SVP of Sales at WorkSpan. “WorkSpan enables AI solution companies to digitize and scale their partner revenue processes, and we’re thrilled to partner with Intelagen and help the company accelerate customer and revenue growth through the Google Cloud Marketplace.”



For more information about Intelagen’s Google Cloud partnership and solution offerings, please visit www.intelagen.ai.

About Intelagen

Intelagen (formerly Cloudbench) is an AI integrator and development firm at the forefront of value-driven vertical AI solutions empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. With a focus on delivering industry-specific, value-driven AI solutions, Intelagen partners with small and medium-sized enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI, data, cloud, Web3, and Work AI technologies into their operations. Their extensive network of strategic partners ensures a comprehensive and tailored approach for each client. With a strong presence across North America, Intelagen is your trusted guide in the world of AI. To learn more about how Intelagen can transform your business, visit www.intelagen.ai.

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan empowers companies to turbocharge and scale their co-sell and marketplace revenue growth. Partnership and Sales teams use WorkSpan’s secure solution to collaborate with partners on deals, exchange co-sell referrals from inside their CRM, manage shared pipelines and marketplace transactions, and track performance on a live dashboard.

About Arhasi

Arhasi is a premier AI solution engineering company that is focused on rapid enablement of secure, governed and compliant AI solutions and Agents. Arhasi’s curated platform expedites use case activation, risk management and operational readiness of AI Agents. Our mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises. Arhasi is a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, with global virtual offices in the US, Canada, India, and Japan. Discover more at www.arhasi.com.

