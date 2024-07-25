PLBY Group to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after the U.S. stock market closes.



The Company will publish a press release discussing the quarter, including remarks from management, and then, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, will host an analyst question and answer session, which will be webcast. This format allows the webcast to be conversational and more focused on top questions rather than on prepared remarks.

The press release and webcast will be accessible at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spending, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure—builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:

Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA – investors@plbygroup.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com