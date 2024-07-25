Bombardier Posts Double-Digit Growth Across Key Metrics Including Deliveries, Revenues, Services and Profitability, Affirms Full Year Guidance   

Second quarter 2024 aircraft deliveries reached 39 units and total revenues climbed to $2.2 billion, with Services contributing $507 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 34%, 32% and 18%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $335 million for the second quarter was up 22% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin (2) was 15.2%. Reported EBIT for the second quarter was $191 million. Adjusted EPS (2) was positive at $1.04 for the second quarter, with diluted EPS (3) at $0.12.

of $335 million for the second quarter was up 22% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%. Reported EBIT for the second quarter was $191 million. Adjusted EPS was positive at $1.04 for the second quarter, with diluted EPS at $0.12. Free cash flow usage (1) of $68 million represented a $154 million improvement compared to the same quarter of 2023. Reported cash flow usage from operating activities and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets were $31 million and $37 million, respectively.​

of $68 million represented a $154 million improvement compared to the same quarter of 2023. Reported cash flow usage from operating activities and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets were $31 million and $37 million, respectively.​ Backlog (4) as at June 30, 2024 was $14.9 billion on unit book-to-bill (5) of 1.0, reflecting consistent demand.

as at June 30, 2024 was $14.9 billion on unit book-to-bill of 1.0, reflecting consistent demand. Available liquidity(1) remained strong at $1.3 billion; cash and cash equivalents were $1.0 billion as at June 30, 2024.



All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

MONTRÉAL, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024. With significant, double-digit growth year over year across key metrics including deliveries, revenues, services and profitability, the company is on pace to meet 2024 full-year guidance(6).

“The entire Bombardier team is consistently performing at an extremely high level. As the company enters the fourth year of our journey centered on business aviation, our being able to post double-digit growth year-over-year underscores our focused business model, the strength of our plan and the team’s unwavering ability to execute,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “We continue to demonstrate our unique expertise and ingenuity when it comes to maintaining the industry’s strongest track record for managing the supply chain. I am proud that we have, time and again, proven our agility, resilience and ability to thrive in all environments we face, which has kept us on track to meet full-year guidance(6).”

Higher Deliveries and Impressive Increase in Services Drive Revenue Growth

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 rose to $2.2 billion, up 32% year-over-year, driven by higher aircraft deliveries and a steady increase in services revenue. Aircraft deliveries reached 39 units in the quarter, representing a 34% increase year-over-year, or ten additional aircraft when compared to the same quarter last year. With its very strong delivery performance this quarter, Bombardier has clear line of sight to reach its full-year guidance(6) of between 150 to 155 aircraft.

Martel added, “As the market for business aviation remains strong around the world, we are well positioned to meet demand with our impressive product lineup and our growing Services and Defense streams. The thoughtful diversification of our portfolio has allowed us to make an important step change in how we perform, and by maintaining a strong focus on quality throughout our production processes, we are able to cultivate new opportunities and chart a clear path forward.”

The company’s Services business continued its solid performance as it fully operationalizes its recently expanded network. Services contributed $507 million to total revenues, representing an impressive increase of 18% year-over-year. The Services business continues its remarkable growth streak and is well on its way to achieving run rates that support the company’s objective of reaching $2 billion in revenues by 2025(6).

Bombardier saw sustained demand in multiple key regions, as well as a healthy mix throughout its portfolio of aircraft both for business jet customers, as well as for defense and medevac solutions. Backlog(4) reached $14.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, fueled by a strong order intake that yielded a unit book-to-bill(5) of 1.0.

Expanded Profitability Reflects Solid Operational Execution

Bombardier continued its profitable growth trajectory in the second quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA(1) of $335 million, up 22% year-over-year, driven by a healthy delivery mix and strong Services business. The adjusted EBITDA margin(2) was 15.2% this quarter, down 120 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBIT(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $216 million, a 14% increase from the same quarter last year. The adjusted EBIT margin(2) was down by 150 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EPS(2) for the second quarter came in at $1.04, compared to $0.72 in the same quarter last year.

Free cash flow usage(1) of $68 million for the quarter was in line with expectations, an improvement of $154 million when compared with second quarter of 2023. Reported cash flow usage from operating activities and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets were at $31 million and $37 million, respectively.​

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Management Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q2-2024 MD&A) for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q2-2024 MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Only from continuing operations. (4) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services. (5) Defined as net new aircraft orders in units over aircraft deliveries in units. (6) Forward-looking statement. See the forward-looking statements disclaimer herein and see the forward-looking statements assumptions on which the 2024 guidance is based in the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.





SELECTED RESULTS



Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended June 30 2024 2023 Variance Revenues $ 2,203 $ 1,675 32 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 335 $ 275 22 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 15.2 % 16.4 % (120) bps Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 216 $ 190 14 % Adjusted EBIT margin(2) 9.8 % 11.3 % (150) bps EBIT $ 191 $ 245 (22) % EBIT margin(3) 8.7 % 14.6 % (590) bps Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 19 $ 10 $ 9 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations(4) $ — $ (45 ) $ 45 Net income (loss) $ 19 $ (35 ) $ 54 Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in dollars) $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (in dollars)(4) $ 0.00 $ (0.47 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.12 $ (0.44 ) $ 0.56 Adjusted net income(1) $ 111 $ 80 $ 31 Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(2) $ 1.04 $ 0.72 $ 0.32 Cash flows from operating activities(5) $ (31 ) $ (134 ) $ 103 Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ (37 ) $ (88 ) $ 51 Free cash flow (usage)(1) $ (68 ) $ (222 ) $ 154 As at June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Variance Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,016 $ 1,594 (36) % Available liquidity(1) $ 1,316 $ 1,845 (29) % Order backlog (in billions of dollars)(6) $ 14.9 $ 14.2 5 %

bps: basis points

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and the Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2024 MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and the Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2024 MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding Non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and the Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2024 MD&A for definitions of these metrics. (4) Discontinued operations are related to the sale of the Transportation business. The expenses recorded in discontinued operations for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 principally relate to change in estimates of a provision for professional fees. (5) Only from continuing operations. (6) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services.





About Bombardier



At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation - innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Media Resources



Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+1 514 240-9649 Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855-7167



The Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available at ir.bombardier.com.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is based on reported earnings in accordance with IFRS and on the following non-GAAP and other financial measures:



Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBIT EBIT excluding certain items which do not reflect the Corporations core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of the consolidated financial statements in understanding the Corporation’s results for the period. Such items include restructuring charges (reversals), loss (gain) related to disposal of business, impairment and program termination (reversals), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases, and non-commercial legal claims. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBIT plus amortization charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Adjusted net income (loss) Net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding restructuring charges (reversals), loss (gain) related to disposal of business, impairment and program termination (reversals), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases, non-commercial legal claims, certain net gains and losses arising from changes in measurement of provisions and of financial instruments carried at FVTP&L, accretion on net retirement benefit obligation, losses (gains) on repayment of long-term debt, changes in discount rates of provisions and the related tax impacts of these items.

Free cash flow (usage) Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Available liquidity Cash and cash equivalents, plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Non-GAAP Financial Ratios Adjusted EPS EPS calculated based on adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc., using the treasury stock method, giving effect to the exercise of all dilutive elements. Adjusted EBIT margin Adjusted EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of total revenues. Supplementary Financial Measure EBIT margin EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues.



Non-GAAP and other financial measures are measures mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements. Therefore, these might not be comparable to similar non-GAAP and other financial measures used by other issuers. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP or other financial measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring.



Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT is defined as the EBIT excluding certain items which do not reflect the Corporations core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of the consolidated financial statements in understanding the Corporation’s results for the period. Such items include restructuring charges (reversals)(1)(2), loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3), impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases(1), and non-commercial legal claims(1). Management uses adjusted EBIT for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes presentation of this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the EBIT excluding restructuring charges (reversals)(1)(2), loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3), impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases(1), non-commercial legal claims(1), and amortization charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Management uses adjusted EBITDA for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business, since it excludes the effects of items that are usually associated with investing or financing activities and items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as the net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for certain specific items that are significant but are not, based on management’s judgment, reflective of the Corporation’s underlying operations. These include adjustments related to restructuring charges (reversals)(1)(2), loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3), impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases(1), non-commercial legal claims(1), certain net gains and losses arising from changes in measurement of provisions and of financial instruments carried at FVTP&L, accretion on net retirement benefit obligation, losses (gains) on repayment of long-term debt, changes in discount rates of provisions and the related tax impacts of these items. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted net income (loss) excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

(1) Special items and certain items of other expense (income) were mainly reclassified to loss (gain) related to disposal of business, impairment and program termination (reversals), and restructuring charges (reversals), for the comparative periods. See Note 20 - Reclassification to the Corporation's Interim consolidated financial statements for more information. (2) Includes severance charges or related reversal, as well as curtailment losses (gains), if any. (3) Includes changes in provisions related to past divestitures. (4) Includes impairment or reversal of impairment of PP&E and intangible assets, as well as provisions related to program termination or their related reversal, if any.





Free cash flow (usage)

Free cash flow (usage) is defined as cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Management believes that this non-GAAP cash flow measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation’s generation of cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. This non-GAAP cash flow measure does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow (usage) as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity generation.

Available liquidity

Available liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation’s ability to meet expected liquidity requirements, including the support of product development initiatives and to ensure financial flexibility. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as the adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Bombardier Inc., divided by the weighted-average diluted number of common shares for the period. Management uses adjusted EPS for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EPS excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBIT margin

Adjusted EBIT margin is defined as the adjusted EBIT expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBIT margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBIT margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBITDA margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBITDA margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBIT margin Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 EBIT $ 191 $ 245 $ 335 $ 385 Restructuring charges (reversals)(1)(2) — — (1 ) — Loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3) — (58 ) — (59 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4) — 3 (1 ) 2 Non-commercial legal claims 25 — 25 — Adjusted EBIT $ 216 $ 190 $ 358 $ 328 Total revenues $ 2,203 $ 1,675 $ 3,484 $ 3,128 Adjusted EBIT margin 9.8 % 11.3 % 10.3 % 10.5 %





Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBITDA margin Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 EBIT $ 191 $ 245 $ 335 $ 385 Amortization 119 85 182 159 Restructuring charges (reversals)(1)(2) — — (1 ) — Loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3) — (58 ) — (59 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4) — 3 (1 ) 2 Non-commercial legal claims 25 — 25 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 335 $ 275 $ 540 $ 487 Total revenues $ 2,203 $ 1,675 $ 3,484 $ 3,128 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2 % 16.4 % 15.5 % 15.6 %





Reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income and computation of adjusted EPS Three-month periods ended June 30

2024 2023 (per share) (per share) Net income from continuing operations $ 19 $ 10 Adjustments to EBIT related to: Loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3) — — (58 ) (0.59 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals) (1)(4) — — 3 0.03 Non-commercial legal claims 25 0.25 — — Adjustments to net financing expense (income) related to: Net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments (69 ) (0.70 ) 120 1.20 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 9 0.09 6 0.06 Losses on repayment of long-term debt 127 1.28 — — Changes in discount rates of provisions — — (1 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income 111 80 Preferred share dividends, including taxes (8 ) (8 ) Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 103 $ 72 Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 99,505 99,363 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 1.04 $ 0.72





Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Three-month periods ended June 30

2024 2023 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Impact of adjustments to EBIT related to: Loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3) — (0.59 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4) — 0.03 Non-commercial legal claims 0.25 — Adjustments to net financing expense (income) related to: Net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments (0.70 ) 1.20 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 0.09 0.06 Losses on repayment of long-term debt 1.28 — Changes in discount rates of provisions — (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.04 $ 0.72





Reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income and computation of adjusted EPS Six-month periods ended June 30

2024 2023 (per share) (per share) Net income from continuing operations $ 129 $ 312 Adjustments to EBIT related to: Restructuring charges (reversals)(1)(2) (1 ) (0.01 ) — — Loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3) — — (59 ) (0.60 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4) (1 ) (0.01 ) 2 0.02 Non-commercial legal claims 25 0.25 — — Adjustments to net financing expense (income) related to: Net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments (141 ) (1.42 ) (112 ) (1.13 ) Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 17 0.17 12 0.12 Losses on repayment of long-term debt 127 1.28 38 0.38 Adjusted net income 155 193 Preferred share dividends, including taxes (16 ) (16 ) Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 139 $ 177 Weighted-average diluted number of common shares 99,235 99,131 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 1.40 $ 1.79





Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Six-month periods ended June 30

2024 2023 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.14 $ 3.00 Impact of adjustments to EBIT related to: Restructuring charges (reversals)(1)(2) (0.01 ) — Loss (gain) related to disposal of business(1)(3) — (0.60 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(1)(4) (0.01 ) 0.02 Non-commercial legal claims 0.25 — Adjustments to net financing expense (income) related to: Net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments (1.42 ) (1.13 ) Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 0.17 0.12 Losses on repayment of long-term debt 1.28 0.38 Adjusted EPS $ 1.40 $ 1.79





Reconciliation of free cash flow (usage) to cash flows from operating activities Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations $ (31 ) $ (134 ) $ (374 ) $ (296 ) Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (37 ) (88 ) (81 ) (173 ) Free cash flow (usage) from continuing operations $ (68 ) $ (222 ) $ (455 ) $ (469 )





Reconciliation of available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents As at June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,016 $ 1,594 Undrawn amounts under available revolving credit facility(5) 300 251 Available liquidity $ 1,316 $ 1,845





(1) Special items and certain items of other expense (income) were mainly reclassified to loss (gain) related to disposal of business, impairment and program termination (reversals), and restructuring charges (reversals), for the comparative periods. See Note 20 - Reclassification to the Corporation's Interim consolidated financial statements for more information. (2) Includes severance charges or related reversal, as well as curtailment losses (gains), if any. (3) Includes changes in provisions related to past divestitures. (4) Includes impairment or reversal of impairment of PP&E and intangible assets, as well as provisions related to program termination or their related reversal, if any. (5) A committed secured revolving credit facility of $300 million which matures in 2027 and is available for cash drawings for the ongoing working capital needs of the Corporation and for issuance of performance letters of credit. This facility was undrawn as at June 30, 2024 and the availability as at such date was $300 million based on the collateral, which may vary from time to time.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but are not limited to: statements with respect to our objectives, anticipations and outlook or guidance in respect of various financial and global metrics and sources of contribution thereto, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position, financial performance, market position, capabilities, competitive strengths, credit ratings, beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an industry; customer value; expected demand for products and services; growth strategy; product development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services, orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and execution of orders in general; competitive position; expectations regarding revenue and backlog mix; the expected impact of the legislative and regulatory environment and legal proceedings; strength of capital profile and balance sheet, creditworthiness, available liquidities and capital resources, expected financial requirements, and ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives; the introduction of productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies, cost reduction and restructuring initiatives, and anticipated costs, intended benefits and timing thereof; the ability to continue business growth and cash generation; expectations, objectives and strategies regarding debt repayment, refinancing of maturities and interest cost reduction; compliance with restrictive debt covenants; expectations regarding the declaration and payment of dividends on our preferred shares; intentions and objectives for our programs, assets and operations; expectations regarding the availability of government assistance programs; the impact of new, or exacerbation of existing global health, geopolitical or military events on the foregoing and the effectiveness of our plans and measures in response thereto; and expectations regarding the strength of markets, economic downturns or recession, and inflationary and supply chain pressures.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “shall”, “can”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “maintain” or “align”, the negative of these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations, guidance, outlook and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of our business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results set forth in forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate. The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release include the following material assumptions: growth of the business aviation market and the Corporation’s share of such market; proper identification and continued management of recurring cost saving; optimization of our real estate portfolio; and access to working capital facilities on market terms. For additional information, including with respect to other assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Forward-looking statements - Assumptions section in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Given the impact of the changing circumstances surrounding new or continuing global health, geopolitical and military events, and the related response from the Corporation, governments (federal, provincial and municipal, both domestic, foreign and multinational inter-governmental organizations), regulatory authorities, businesses, suppliers, customers, counterparties and third-party service providers, there is an inherently higher degree of uncertainty associated with the Corporation’s assumptions.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: operational risks (such as risks related to business development and growth; order backlog; deployment and execution of our strategy, including cost reductions and working capital improvements and manufacturing and productivity enhancement initiatives; developing new products and services, including technological innovation and disruption; the certification of products and services; pressures on cash flows and capital expenditures, including due to seasonality and cyclicality; doing business with partners; product performance warranty and casualty claim losses; environmental, health and safety concerns and regulations; dependence on limited number of contracts, customers and suppliers, including supply chain risks; human resources including the global availability of a skilled workforce; reliance on information systems (including technology vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats and privacy breaches); reliance on and protection of intellectual property rights; reputation risks; scrutiny and perception gaps regarding environmental, social and governance matters; adequacy of insurance coverage; risk management; and tax matters); financing risks (such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; substantial debt and interest payment requirements, including execution of debt management and interest cost reduction strategies; restrictive and financial debt covenants; retirement benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; and availability of government support); risks related to regulatory and legal proceedings; risks associated with general economic conditions and disruptions, both regionally and globally, that may impact our sales and operations; business environment risks (such as risks associated with the financial condition of business aircraft customers; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and geopolitical tensions; financial and economic sanctions and export control limitations; global climate change; and force majeure events); market risks (such as foreign currency fluctuations; changing interest rates; increases in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations); and other unforeseen adverse events. For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Any one or more of the foregoing factors may be exacerbated by new or continuing global health, geopolitical or military events, which may have a significantly more severe impact on the Corporation’s business, results of operations and financial condition than in the absence of such events.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect management’s expectations as at the date of this report and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we expressly disclaim any intention, and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.