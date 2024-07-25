Author Margaret Liu Collins of God is Good to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret Liu Collins, acclaimed author and influential figure, brings forth a profound exploration of faith and its transformative impact on everyday life in her book, “God is Good (Revised Second Edition)”. This inspiring narrative challenges prevailing misconceptions about God, revealing a loving and caring Heavenly Father who desires safety, joy, health, and prosperity for all of His children.

In this edition, Collins delves even deeper into her personal story, recounting her experiences growing up in war-torn China and navigating the challenges of gender discrimination, societal expectations as a woman, and a tumultuous marriage with two young children in tow.

Her poignant narrative, both moving and inspiring, highlights how the author discovered the power of seeking, recognizing, and heeding God’s voice—a journey that led her to embrace a life abundant with spiritual riches, financial prosperity, exuberant health, and loving relationships.

In a heartfelt gesture, Collins is donating 25 copies of “God is Good (Revised Second Edition)” to the Prison Book Program in Massachusetts. This donation includes 15 English copies, 5 Spanish copies, and 5 Chinese copies. By sharing her uplifting narrative, Collins aims to bring hope and inspiration to individuals within the correctional system, offering a source of solace and encouragement.

Margaret Liu Collins, recognized by the San Francisco Business Times in 2011 as one of the “150 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business,” is not just an author but a living testament to the transformative power of faith. Her commitment to sharing the Good News about God permeates every facet of her life, from intimate family moments to business practices, philanthropy, and leadership in her Christian community.

Margaret emphasizes the importance of God’s forgiveness.

And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins. Mark 11:25.

“I always addressed God with respect, but when my ex-husband hurt one of my children, I lashed out at God. Despite my anger, two weeks later, my husband initiated divorce papers, setting me free. It felt like Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt. God delivered me even when I was angry. Now, I always approach God sincerely, knowing He hears everyone.”

God is Good is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is also being adapted into a docudrama set to premiere on January 18, 2025, at 3 pm at the Herbst Theater in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Margaret and how to connect with her and God, visit margaretliucollins.com.

This second edition of “God is Good (Revised Second Edition)” by Margaret Liu Collins serves as an inspirational guide for anyone on a journey toward spiritual enrichment and transformation and is now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide.

Close Up Radio will feature Margaret Liu Collins in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, July 25th at 12PM EST

For more information about Margaret Liu Collins, please visit https://www.margaretliucollins.com/