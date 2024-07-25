Central Chinese city Jingmen showcases beauty, charm in Paris

PARIS, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jingmen City from central China's Hubei Province has presented a pleasant surprise to many Chinese in Paris, who have recently noticed a large number of posters and videos with the slogan “Jingmen, a central Chinese city with profound heritage” appearing on electronic screens in Paris metro stations and Champs-Élysées.



The Paris Metro, which commenced operations on July 19, 1900, is one of the oldest subway networks in the world. It recorded a passenger volume of 1.411 billion in 2023.

On July 19, 124 years later, Jingmen showcases its beauty and charm in the Paris Metro via a promotional campaign covering 11 out of the 14 subway lines.

Among them, Line 1 has the highest station coverage, including the Charles de Gaulle-Étoile station, which is located near famous landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées. It is considered the prime location to reach the target audience.

In the posters, various cultural and tourist attractions are prominently featured, including the World Heritage Site of Ming Tombs, the Qujialing National Archaeological Site Park, the Guodian Chu Slips that “rewrite the history of ancient Chinese thought,” the Jingmen Garden Expo Park, which is known as the window to learn about Jingchu culture.

Additionally, sports and leisure destinations such as the hometown of Chinese tennis, Jingshan, the AVI aviation sports town, the paragliding base in Shengjing Mountain, and the highway around Zhanghe Reservoir are also showcased.

These posters, produced and displayed by the Hubei branch of Xinhua News Agency's News & Information Center, showcase the splendid and diverse ethnic culture, the beautiful and unique natural landscapes, and the open and inclusive humanistic deposits of Jingmen to the world.

On the renowned Champs-Élysées, hailed as the most beautiful avenue in Paris, a video promoting Jingmen is being frequently played at the entrance of the well-known French retailer Fnac store. This has attracted tourists and locals alike, who pause and watch with great interest.

The promotional campaign in Paris is part of Jingmen's efforts to impress the world.

Located in central Hubei Province, Jingmen, known as the “gateway to Jingchu,” boasts a stunning ecological environment. It has been recognized by the central government as a city with outstanding performance in civility, tourism development, natural environment, forest coverage and clean urban environment.

The promotional posters will continue to be displayed until August 15 and is expected to reach an audience of over 100 million people.

Jingmen, a central Chinese city known for its sporty and leisurely lifestyle, abundant sunshine, and vibrant, happy atmosphere, is warmly welcoming guests from all around the world with open arms and a positive attitude.

