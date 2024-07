Radware Introduces New Compliance Solution to Meet PCI DSS 4.0 Requirements for Application Protection

New addition to Radware’s cloud security platform empowers organizations to streamline protections, visibility, reporting, and auditing

MAHWAH, N.J., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, introduced a new one-stop PCI DSS 4.0 Compliance Solution to help organizations easily navigate and streamline the process in meeting the regulation’s new application protection requirements. The new solution offers dedicated controls, extensive visibility, easy-to-access reports, and streamlined auditing. The regulation went into effect March 31, 2024. Following a 12-month grace period, it will become mandatory starting March 31, 2025.



“PCI compliance is no longer just for traditional retail payment chains. PCI DSS 4.0 is a call for all businesses processing financial transactions or providing supporting services to comply,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “Radware is taking the complexity out of PCI DSS 4.0 compliance and making it more convenient and efficient for organizations to zero in on the specific requirements for application protection and speed time to value. The out-of-the-box features are designed to help CISOs and compliance officers simplify reporting, streamline auditing, mitigate security risks, and avoid the potential fines and reputational damage that result from failed compliance.”

To comply with PCI DSS 4.0 requirements, Radware’s new solution combines a set of AI-powered, behavioral-based application protection tools in a single platform. The solution, which is built on Radware’s Cloud Application Protection Service, includes:

An industry-leading WAF to safeguard websites (Section 6.4.2 requirement): To comply with the requirement for real-time adaptive and active protection against new threats and blocking of non-essential traffic, Radware’s cloud WAF provides organizations a unique combination of negative and AI-powered, behavioral-based positive security models.

Real-time API protection to prevent business logic attacks (Section 6.2.4 requirement): So organizations can identify and track all API endpoints and their parameters, Radware’s solution uses AI and machine-learning based algorithms to analyze business logic and detect API requests that deviate from normal behavior.

Advanced client-side protection measures (Section 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 requirements): Radware’s Client-Side Protection simplifies the process of maintaining the visibility and integrity of payment page scripts by helping organizations uncover and map third-party scripts running on an application’s browser side.

To detect unauthorized changes to payment pages, the solution automatically generates alerts, so organizations are informed when HTTP headers and payment page content are manipulated.

Radware has received numerous awards for its application and network security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

