Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,795 in the last 365 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

  • Second quarter net income of $24.7 million;
  • Second quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.81;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.19%;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 16.90%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Southside reported net income of $24.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to $24.9 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share remained the same at $0.81 for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was 12.46%, compared to 13.32% for the same period in 2023.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.29% for the same period in 2023.

“We reported excellent financial results for the second quarter highlighted by earnings per share of $0.81, a return on assets of 1.19%, a 16.90% return on average tangible equity(1), and continued strong asset quality,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Linked quarter net interest income increased $260,000 and the net interest margin(1) increased one basis point to 2.87%. Noninterest expense, linked quarter decreased $1.1 million due to a $1.1 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, $618,000 of which was due to a first quarter cost reduction initiative.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net income was $24.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $24.9 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.9%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.81 for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The decrease in net income was a result of increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense and the decrease in net interest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest income and the decrease in provision for credit losses. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.19% and 12.46%, respectively, compared to 1.29% and 13.32%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 54.90% and 52.71%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 53.54% and 51.06%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 57.95% and 55.54%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $53.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.6%, from the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was largely due to increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to $53.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, largely due to the increase in the average yield on our interest earning assets and the decrease in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.74% and 2.87%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.99% and 3.17%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 2.72% and 2.86%, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income was $11.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.4%, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and an increase in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income due to a death benefit realized in 2024, partially offset by a $2.6 million net gain on sale of equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.8 million, or 18.9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in BOLI income related to a $1.0 million death benefit realized in the second quarter of 2024, and increases in gain on sale of loans and other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 2.2%, to $35.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $35.0 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance, amortization of intangibles and professional fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense.

Income tax expense increased $0.6 million, or 14.1%, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.6 million, or 12.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 15.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and decreased slightly from 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net income was $46.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $50.9 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 9.3%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.52 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.64 for the same period in 2023, a decrease of 7.3%. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of the increase in noninterest expense, the decrease in noninterest income and the increase in income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.11% and 11.74%, respectively, compared to 1.34% and 13.62%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 56.41% and 54.11%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 53.55% and 51.02%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $107.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $107.3 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.3%, due to increases in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the increase in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.73% and 2.87%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.01% and 3.19%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income was $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.4%, compared to $22.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in the net gain on sale of equity securities, deposit services income and other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS.

Noninterest expense was $72.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $69.8 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4.0%. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in professional fees and net occupancy expense.

Income tax expense increased $0.7 million, or 7.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Our ETR was approximately 17.6% and 15.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The higher ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At June 30, 2024, Southside had $8.36 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $7.81 billion at June 30, 2023.

Loans at June 30, 2024 were $4.59 billion, an increase of $260.3 million, or 6.0%, compared to $4.33 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter, loans increased $12.0 million, or 0.3%, due to increases of $59.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $17.5 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $1.8 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $53.4 million in construction loans, $10.2 million in municipal loans and $3.0 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at June 30, 2024 were $2.71 billion, an increase of $63.6 million, or 2.4%, compared to $2.65 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter, securities remained the same at $2.71 billion at March 31, 2024.

Deposits at June 30, 2024 were $6.50 billion, an increase of $378.2 million, or 6.2%, compared to $6.12 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in public fund deposits of $306.8 million, or 38.3%. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $49.8 million, or 0.8%, from $6.55 billion at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, we had 179,536 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $32,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 36.4% as of June 30, 2024. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 19.4% as of June 30, 2024. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 21.0% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 4 basis points from 2.97% in the prior quarter to 3.01%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits increased 3 basis points from 2.36% in the prior quarter to 2.39%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 107 basis points, from 1.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, to 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 95 basis points, from 1.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, to 2.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, we purchased 57,966 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $26.22 authorized pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.24 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 were $6.9 million, or 0.08% of total assets, an increase of $3.9 million, or 126.2%, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million, from $8.0 million at March 31, 2024 due primarily to a decrease of $1.6 million, or 20.7%, in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in other real estate owned of $0.5 million, or 444.5%.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $42.4 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $43.6 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses was $36.3 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans of $0.9 million, compared to provisions of $0.3 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 and 2023, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on May 9, 2024, which was paid on June 6, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2024.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CDT.  The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI75b7c880842b4a5586bfc4c325374418 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.36 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 54 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Julie Shamburger at (903) 531-7134, or julie.shamburger@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate increases, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, prolonged elevated interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, labor shortages and changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  As of
  2024    2023 
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 114,283     $ 96,744     $ 122,021     $ 105,601     $ 114,707  
Interest earning deposits   272,469       307,257       391,719       106,094       14,059  
Federal funds sold   65,244       65,372       46,770       114,128       78,347  
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value   1,405,944       1,405,221       1,296,294       1,335,560       1,339,821  
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value   1,305,975       1,306,898       1,307,053       1,307,886       1,308,472  
Total securities   2,711,919       2,712,119       2,603,347       2,643,446       2,648,293  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   32,991       27,958       11,936       12,778       10,801  
Loans held for sale   1,352       756       10,894       1,382       1,666  
Loans   4,589,365       4,577,368       4,524,510       4,420,633       4,329,043  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (42,407 )     (43,557 )     (42,674 )     (41,760 )     (36,303 )
Net loans   4,546,958       4,533,811       4,481,836       4,378,873       4,292,740  
Premises & equipment, net   138,489       139,491       138,950       139,473       139,801  
Goodwill   201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116  
Other intangible assets, net   2,281       2,588       2,925       3,295       3,702  
Bank owned life insurance   136,903       136,604       136,330       135,737       134,951  
Other assets   133,697       130,047       137,070       130,545       167,069  
Total assets $ 8,357,702     $ 8,353,863     $ 8,284,914     $ 7,972,468     $ 7,807,252  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,366,924     $ 1,358,827     $ 1,390,407     $ 1,431,285     $ 1,466,756  
Interest bearing deposits   5,129,008       5,186,933       5,159,274       4,918,286       4,650,931  
Total deposits   6,495,932       6,545,760       6,549,681       6,349,571       6,117,687  
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   763,700       770,151       722,468       608,038       683,348  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		   91,970       93,913       93,877       93,838       93,796  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,272       60,271       60,270       60,269       60,267  
Other liabilities   144,858       95,846       85,330       132,157       86,993  
Total liabilities   7,556,732       7,565,941       7,511,626       7,243,873       7,042,091  
Shareholders' equity   800,970       787,922       773,288       728,595       765,161  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,357,702     $ 8,353,863     $ 8,284,914     $ 7,972,468     $ 7,807,252  
                                       


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
   2024    2023
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Income Statement:                  
Total interest income $ 104,186     $ 102,758     $ 98,939     $ 93,078     $ 86,876  
Total interest expense   50,578       49,410       44,454       39,805       32,960  
Net interest income   53,608       53,348       54,485       53,273       53,916  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (485 )     58       2,281       6,987       (74 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   54,093       53,290       52,204       46,286       53,990  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services   6,157       5,985       6,305       6,479       6,291  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale   (563 )     (18 )     (10,386 )     11       (3,455 )
Net gain on sale of equity securities                           2,642  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   220       (436 )     178       96       185  
Trust fees   1,456       1,336       1,431       1,522       1,490  
Bank owned life insurance   1,767       784       2,602       790       756  
Brokerage services   1,081       1,014       944       760       904  
Other   1,439       1,059       1,427       1,178       1,651  
Total noninterest income   11,557       9,724       2,501       10,836       10,464  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   21,984       23,113       21,152       21,241       21,376  
Net occupancy   3,750       3,362       3,474       3,796       3,690  
Advertising, travel & entertainment   795       950       1,127       1,062       854  
ATM expense   368       325       318       358       320  
Professional fees   1,075       1,154       1,315       1,472       1,192  
Software and data processing   2,860       2,856       2,644       2,432       2,264  
Communications   410       449       435       359       348  
FDIC insurance   977       943       892       902       1,220  
Amortization of intangibles   307       337       370       407       442  
Other   3,239       3,392       3,456       3,524       3,287  
Total noninterest expense   35,765       36,881       35,183       35,553       34,993  
Income before income tax expense   29,885       26,133       19,522       21,569       29,461  
Income tax expense   5,212       4,622       2,206       3,120       4,568  
Net income $ 24,673     $ 21,511     $ 17,316     $ 18,449     $ 24,893  
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   30,280       30,262       30,235       30,502       30,721  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   30,312       30,305       30,276       30,543       30,754  
Common shares outstanding end of period   30,261       30,284       30,249       30,338       30,532  
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.81     $ 0.71     $ 0.57     $ 0.60     $ 0.81  
Diluted   0.81       0.71       0.57       0.60       0.81  
Book value per common share   26.47       26.02       25.56       24.02       25.06  
Tangible book value per common share   19.75       19.29       18.82       17.28       18.35  
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.36       0.36       0.37       0.35       0.35  
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.19 %     1.03 %     0.85 %     0.93 %     1.29 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   12.46       11.02       9.31       9.50       13.32  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   16.90       15.07       13.10       13.17       18.59  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   5.45       5.38       5.30       5.15       5.00  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   3.32       3.22       3.04       2.84       2.45  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   2.87       2.86       2.99       3.02       3.17  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.13       2.16       2.26       2.31       2.55  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   128.62       127.71       131.65       133.24       134.12  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.72       1.77       1.73       1.79       1.82  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   52.71       55.54       50.86       52.29       51.06  

(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  2024   2023
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Nonperforming Assets: $ 6,918     $ 7,979     $ 4,001     $ 4,381     $ 3,059  
Nonaccrual loans   6,110       7,709       3,889       4,316       3,017  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days                            
Restructured loans   145       151       13       15        
Other real estate owned   648       119       99       50        
Repossessed assets   15                         42  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:                  
Total loans   0.13 %     0.17 %     0.09 %     0.10 %     0.07 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:                  
Total assets   0.08       0.10       0.05       0.05       0.04  
Total loans   0.15       0.17       0.09       0.10       0.07  
Total loans and OREO   0.15       0.17       0.09       0.10       0.07  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:                  
Nonaccruing loans   694.06       565.01       1,097.30       967.56       1,203.28  
Nonperforming assets   613.00       545.90       1,066.58       953.21       1,186.76  
Total loans   0.92       0.95       0.94       0.94       0.84  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.02       0.03       0.11       0.08       0.03  
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.58       9.43       9.33       9.14       9.80  
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.72       12.43       12.28       12.27       12.32  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   13.76       13.47       13.32       13.31       13.37  
Total risk-based capital   16.16       15.92       15.73       15.71       15.68  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.40       9.22       9.39       9.61       9.69  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.33       7.17       7.04       6.75       7.37  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.52       9.35       9.13       9.76       9.72  

(1)   Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  2024    2023
Loan Portfolio Composition Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Real Estate Loans:                  
Construction $ 546,040     $ 599,464     $ 789,744     $ 720,515     $ 657,354  
1-4 Family Residential   738,037       720,508       696,738       689,492       684,878  
Commercial   2,472,771       2,413,345       2,168,451       2,117,306       2,100,338  
Commercial Loans   359,807       358,053       366,893       385,816       383,724  
Municipal Loans   416,986       427,225       441,168       441,512       435,211  
Loans to Individuals   55,724       58,773       61,516       65,992       67,538  
Total Loans $ 4,589,365     $ 4,577,368     $ 4,524,510     $ 4,420,633     $ 4,329,043  
                   
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 43,557     $ 42,674     $ 41,760     $ 36,303     $ 36,332  
Loans charged-off   (721 )     (634 )     (1,572 )     (1,262 )     (737 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   444       347       284       378       430  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (277 )     (287 )     (1,288 )     (884 )     (307 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   (873 )     1,170       2,202       6,341       278  
Balance at end of period $ 42,407     $ 43,557     $ 42,674     $ 41,760     $ 36,303  
                   
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 2,820     $ 3,932     $ 3,853     $ 3,207     $ 3,559  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   388       (1,112 )     79       646       (352 )
Balance at end of period $ 3,208     $ 2,820     $ 3,932     $ 3,853     $ 3,207  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 45,615     $ 46,377     $ 46,606     $ 45,613     $ 39,510  
                                       


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
   2024     2023 
Income Statement:      
Total interest income $ 206,944     $ 167,724  
Total interest expense   99,988       60,455  
Net interest income   106,956       107,269  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   (427 )     (114 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   107,383       107,383  
Noninterest income      
Deposit services   12,142       12,713  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale   (581 )     (5,601 )
Net gain on sale of equity securities         5,058  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   (216 )     289  
Trust fees   2,792       2,957  
Bank owned life insurance   2,551       2,431  
Brokerage services   2,095       1,601  
Other   2,498       3,049  
Total noninterest income   21,281       22,497  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   45,097       43,232  
Net occupancy   7,112       7,424  
Advertising, travel & entertainment   1,745       1,904  
ATM expense   693       675  
Professional fees   2,229       2,564  
Software and data processing   5,716       4,319  
Communications   859       675  
FDIC insurance   1,920       1,764  
Amortization of intangibles   644       920  
Other   6,631       6,365  
Total noninterest expense   72,646       69,842  
Income before income tax expense   56,018       60,038  
Income tax expense   9,834       9,111  
Net income $ 46,184     $ 50,927  
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   30,271       31,045  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   30,310       31,099  
Common shares outstanding end of period   30,261       30,532  
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 1.52     $ 1.64  
Diluted   1.52       1.64  
Book value per common share   26.47       25.06  
Tangible book value per common share   19.75       18.35  
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.72       0.70  
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.11 %     1.34 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   11.74       13.62  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   15.99       18.98  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   5.42       4.88  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   3.27       2.30  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   2.87       3.19  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.15       2.58  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   128.16       135.85  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.74       1.84  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   54.11       51.02  

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
    2024       2023  
Nonperforming Assets: $ 6,918     $ 3,059  
Nonaccrual loans   6,110       3,017  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days          
Restructured loans   145        
Other real estate owned   648        
Repossessed assets   15       42  
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:      
Total loans   0.13 %     0.07 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:      
Total assets   0.08       0.04  
Total loans   0.15       0.07  
Total loans and OREO   0.15       0.07  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:      
Nonaccruing loans   694.06       1,203.28  
Nonperforming assets   613.00       1,186.76  
Total loans   0.92       0.84  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.02       0.03  
       
Capital Ratios:      
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.58       9.80  
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.72       12.32  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   13.76       13.37  
Total risk-based capital   16.16       15.68  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.40       9.69  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.33       7.37  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.43       9.83  

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition   2024       2023  
Real Estate Loans:      
Construction $ 546,040     $ 657,354  
1-4 Family Residential   738,037       684,878  
Commercial   2,472,771       2,100,338  
Commercial Loans   359,807       383,724  
Municipal Loans   416,986       435,211  
Loans to Individuals   55,724       67,538  
Total Loans $ 4,589,365     $ 4,329,043  
       
Summary of Changes in Allowances:      
Allowance for Loan Losses      
Balance at beginning of period $ 42,674     $ 36,515  
Loans charged-off   (1,355 )     (1,370 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   791       792  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (564 )     (578 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   297       366  
Balance at end of period $ 42,407     $ 36,303  
       
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures      
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,932     $ 3,687  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   (724 )     (480 )
Balance at end of period $ 3,208     $ 3,207  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 45,615     $ 39,510  

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,595,980     $ 70,293   6.15 %   $ 4,559,602     $ 68,849   6.07 %
Loans held for sale   1,489       24   6.48 %     8,834       18   0.82 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   783,856       7,009   3.60 %     780,423       6,967   3.59 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,254,097       12,761   4.09 %     1,285,922       13,168   4.12 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   830,504       11,084   5.37 %     764,713       10,119   5.32 %
Total securities   2,868,457       30,854   4.33 %     2,831,058       30,254   4.30 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   40,467       573   5.69 %     40,063       333   3.34 %
Interest earning deposits   300,047       4,105   5.50 %     380,181       5,202   5.50 %
Federal funds sold   75,479       1,021   5.44 %     62,599       838   5.38 %
Total earning assets   7,881,919       106,870   5.45 %     7,882,337       105,494   5.38 %
Cash and due from banks   110,102               114,379          
Accrued interest and other assets   424,323               441,783          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (43,738 )             (42,973 )        
Total assets $ 8,372,606             $ 8,395,526          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 604,753       1,454   0.97 %   $ 604,529       1,424   0.95 %
Certificates of deposit   1,020,099       11,630   4.59 %     941,947       10,341   4.42 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,513,068       25,382   2.91 %     3,634,936       26,433   2.92 %
Total interest bearing deposits   5,137,920       38,466   3.01 %     5,181,412       38,198   2.97 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   606,851       6,455   4.28 %     607,033       5,950   3.94 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   92,017       936   4.09 %     93,895       956   4.10 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,271       1,171   7.81 %     60,270       1,175   7.84 %
Repurchase agreements   88,007       955   4.36 %     92,177       967   4.22 %
Other borrowings   143,169       2,595   7.29 %     137,287       2,164   6.34 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,128,235       50,578   3.32 %     6,172,074       49,410   3.22 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,346,274               1,338,384          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   101,399               100,014          
Total liabilities   7,575,908               7,610,472          
Shareholders’ equity   796,698               785,054          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,372,606             $ 8,395,526          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 56,292           $ 56,084    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.87 %           2.86 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.13 %           2.16 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, loans totaling $6.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,473,618     $ 67,886   6.02 %   $ 4,396,184     $ 64,758   5.84 %
Loans held for sale   1,858       27   5.77 %     1,537       26   6.71 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   852,023       7,970   3.71 %     912,789       8,731   3.79 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,456,187       15,688   4.27 %     1,510,044       16,232   4.26 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   581,548       6,865   4.68 %     442,908       4,426   3.96 %
Total securities   2,889,758       30,523   4.19 %     2,865,741       29,389   4.07 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   24,674       296   4.76 %     22,363       265   4.70 %
Interest earning deposits   150,763       2,054   5.41 %     37,891       535   5.60 %
Federal funds sold   93,149       1,286   5.48 %     94,441       1,253   5.26 %
Total earning assets   7,633,820       102,072   5.30 %     7,418,157       96,226   5.15 %
Cash and due from banks   110,380               106,348          
Accrued interest and other assets   374,120               400,850          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (41,822 )             (36,493 )        
Total assets $ 8,076,498             $ 7,888,862          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 610,453       1,432   0.93 %   $ 622,246       1,458   0.93 %
Certificates of deposit   910,759       9,691   4.22 %     949,894       9,443   3.94 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,469,120       24,498   2.80 %     3,189,048       20,050   2.49 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,990,332       35,621   2.83 %     4,761,188       30,951   2.58 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   262,709       1,430   2.16 %     230,184       1,174   2.02 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   93,859       965   4.08 %     93,817       962   4.07 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,269       1,195   7.87 %     60,268       1,178   7.75 %
Repurchase agreements   96,622       1,008   4.14 %     104,070       1,048   4.00 %
Other borrowings   294,683       4,235   5.70 %     317,913       4,492   5.61 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,798,474       44,454   3.04 %     5,567,440       39,805   2.84 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,424,961               1,441,738          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   115,388               109,490          
Total liabilities   7,338,823               7,118,668          
Shareholders’ equity   737,675               770,194          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,076,498             $ 7,888,862          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 57,618           $ 56,421    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.99 %           3.02 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.26 %           2.31 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, loans totaling $3.9 million and $4.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $ 4,197,130     $ 59,334   5.67 %
Loans held for sale   1,664       23   5.54 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2)   925,445       8,773   3.80 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,562,232       16,182   4.15 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   401,427       3,830   3.83 %
Total securities   2,889,104       28,785   4.00 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   21,480       379   7.08 %
Interest earning deposits   56,604       742   5.26 %
Federal funds sold   59,186       748   5.07 %
Total earning assets   7,225,168       90,011   5.00 %
Cash and due from banks   103,559          
Accrued interest and other assets   419,420          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (36,512 )        
Total assets $ 7,711,635          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $ 648,560       1,430   0.88 %
Certificates of deposit   797,992       6,365   3.20 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   2,841,818       13,884   1.96 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,288,370       21,679   2.03 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   211,309       1,032   1.96 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   97,804       994   4.08 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,266       1,100   7.32 %
Repurchase agreements   97,915       883   3.62 %
Other borrowings   631,447       7,272   4.62 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,387,111       32,960   2.45 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,490,445          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   84,252          
Total liabilities   6,961,808          
Shareholders’ equity   749,827          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,711,635          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 57,051    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.17 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.55 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2023, loans totaling $3.0 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,577,791     $ 139,142   6.11 %   $ 4,163,141     $ 114,787   5.56 %
Loans held for sale   5,162       42   1.64 %     1,663       43   5.21 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   782,139       13,976   3.59 %     808,803       14,485   3.61 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,270,010       25,929   4.11 %     1,627,105       32,648   4.05 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   797,608       21,203   5.35 %     428,469       8,159   3.84 %
Total securities   2,849,757       61,108   4.31 %     2,864,377       55,292   3.89 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   40,265       906   4.52 %     26,448       624   4.76 %
Interest earning deposits   340,114       9,307   5.50 %     72,177       1,775   4.96 %
Federal funds sold   69,039       1,859   5.41 %     65,871       1,585   4.85 %
Total earning assets   7,882,128       212,364   5.42 %     7,193,677       174,106   4.88 %
Cash and due from banks   112,241               105,650          
Accrued interest and other assets   432,904               408,908          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (43,356 )             (36,601 )        
Total assets $ 8,383,917             $ 7,671,634          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 604,641       2,878   0.96 %   $ 657,192       2,743   0.84 %
Certificates of deposit   981,023       21,971   4.50 %     792,967       11,772   2.99 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,574,001       51,815   2.92 %     2,912,127       27,070   1.87 %
Total interest bearing deposits   5,159,665       76,664   2.99 %     4,362,286       41,585   1.92 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   606,942       12,405   4.11 %     307,221       4,173   2.74 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   92,956       1,892   4.09 %     98,246       1,993   4.09 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,271       2,346   7.83 %     60,266       2,131   7.13 %
Repurchase agreements   90,092       1,922   4.29 %     81,765       1,375   3.39 %
Other borrowings   140,228       4,759   6.82 %     385,440       9,198   4.81 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,150,154       99,988   3.27 %     5,295,224       60,455   2.30 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,342,329               1,539,313          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   100,558               82,833          
Total liabilities   7,593,041               6,917,370          
Shareholders’ equity   790,876               754,264          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,383,917             $ 7,671,634          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 112,376           $ 113,651    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.87 %           3.19 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.15 %           2.58 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2024 and 2023, loans totaling $6.1 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
     2024    2023    2024    2023
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Jun 30,   Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:                            
Net income   $ 24,673     $ 21,511     $ 17,316     $ 18,449     $ 24,893     $ 46,184     $ 50,927  
After-tax amortization expense     243       266       292       322       349       509       727  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $ 24,916     $ 21,777     $ 17,608     $ 18,771     $ 25,242     $ 46,693     $ 51,654  
                             
Average shareholders' equity   $ 796,698     $ 785,054     $ 737,675     $ 770,194     $ 749,827     $ 790,876     $ 754,264  
Less: Average intangibles for the period     (203,581 )     (203,910 )     (204,267 )     (204,658 )     (205,086 )     (203,745 )     (205,319 )
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 593,117     $ 581,144     $ 533,408     $ 565,536     $ 544,741     $ 587,131     $ 548,945  
                             
Return on average tangible common equity     16.90 %     15.07 %     13.10 %     13.17 %     18.59 %     15.99 %     18.98 %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $ 800,970     $ 787,922     $ 773,288     $ 728,595     $ 765,161     $ 800,970     $ 765,161  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (203,397 )     (203,704 )     (204,041 )     (204,411 )     (204,818 )     (203,397 )     (204,818 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $ 597,573     $ 584,218     $ 569,247     $ 524,184     $ 560,343     $ 597,573     $ 560,343  
                             
Total assets at end of period   $ 8,357,702     $ 8,353,863     $ 8,284,914     $ 7,972,468     $ 7,807,252     $ 8,357,702     $ 7,807,252  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (203,397 )     (203,704 )     (204,041 )     (204,411 )     (204,818 )     (203,397 )     (204,818 )
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 8,154,305     $ 8,150,159     $ 8,080,873     $ 7,768,057     $ 7,602,434     $ 8,154,305     $ 7,602,434  
                             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets     7.33 %     7.17 %     7.04 %     6.75 %     7.37 %     7.33 %     7.37 %
                             
Common shares outstanding end of period     30,261       30,284       30,249       30,338       30,532       30,261       30,532  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 19.75     $ 19.29     $ 18.82     $ 17.28     $ 18.35     $ 19.75     $ 18.35  
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 53,608     $ 53,348     $ 54,485     $ 53,273     $ 53,916     $ 106,956     $ 107,269  
Tax-equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans     633       656       680       674       673       1,289       1,370  
Tax-exempt investment securities     2,051       2,080       2,453       2,474       2,462       4,131       5,012  
Net interest income (FTE) (1)     56,292       56,084       57,618       56,421       57,051       112,376       113,651  
Noninterest income     11,557       9,724       2,501       10,836       10,464       21,281       22,497  
Nonrecurring income (2)     (576 )     18       8,376       (11 )     226       (558 )     (995 )
Total revenue   $ 67,273     $ 65,826     $ 68,495     $ 67,246     $ 67,741     $ 133,099     $ 135,153  
                             
Noninterest expense   $ 35,765     $ 36,881     $ 35,183     $ 35,553     $ 34,993     $ 72,646     $ 69,842  
Pre-tax amortization expense     (307 )     (337 )     (370 )     (407 )     (442 )     (644 )     (920 )
Nonrecurring expense (3)     2       17       22       17       36       19       39  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 35,460     $ 36,561     $ 34,835     $ 35,163     $ 34,587     $ 72,021     $ 68,961  
                             
Efficiency ratio     54.90 %     57.95 %     53.30 %     54.86 %     53.54 %     56.41 %     53.55 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)     52.71 %     55.54 %     50.86 %     52.29 %     51.06 %     54.11 %     51.02 %
                             
Average earning assets   $ 7,881,919     $ 7,882,337     $ 7,633,820     $ 7,418,157     $ 7,225,168     $ 7,882,128     $ 7,193,677  
                             
Net interest margin     2.74 %     2.72 %     2.83 %     2.85 %     2.99 %     2.73 %     3.01 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)     2.87 %     2.86 %     2.99 %     3.02 %     3.17 %     2.87 %     3.19 %
                             
Net interest spread     2.00 %     2.02 %     2.10 %     2.14 %     2.37 %     2.01 %     2.40 %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)     2.13 %     2.16 %     2.26 %     2.31 %     2.55 %     2.15 %     2.58 %

(1)   These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2)   These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3)   These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more