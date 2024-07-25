Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.35 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.4%

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automated liquid handling technologies market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated liquid handling technologies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-throughput screening, increased investment in drug development, increased clinical trials, increasing spending in diagnostic centers, and a rise in the pharmaceutical industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automated liquid handling technologies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing adoption of personalized medicine, rising investments in research and development, the expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increased demand for genomic analysis, and increased use of innovative automated liquid-handling workstations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15731&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the automated liquid handling technologies market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a health condition or disease that is persistent or long-lasting in its effects, usually lasting for three months or longer, and may get worse over time. The prevalence of chronic diseases is due to various factors, such as the aging population, unhealthy lifestyle choices, a lack of preventive measures, and genetic predispositions. Automated liquid handling technologies enhance laboratory processes' efficiency, accuracy, and reproducibility, significantly contributing to the advancement of research, diagnostics, and treatments for chronic diseases.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-liquid-handling-technologies-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automated liquid handling technologies market include Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Inc.

Major companies operating in the automated liquid handling technologies market are developing innovative technologies, such as the genomics liquid handling platform, to serve customers with advanced features better. A genomics liquid handling platform is a specialized automated system explicitly designed for handling liquids in genomic applications.

Segments:

1) By Product: Automated Liquid Handling Workstations, Reagents And Consumables

2) By Application: Drug Discovery And ADME-Tox Research, Cancer And Genomic Research, Bioprocessing Or Biotechnology, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automated liquid handling technologies market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated liquid handling technologies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Definition

Automated liquid handling technologies refer to a range of equipment and systems designed to perform liquid transfer tasks in a laboratory setting with minimal human intervention. These technologies use robotics and software to accurately and efficiently manage liquids dispensing, mixing, and transferring. Automated liquid handling technologies are widely used in genomics, proteomics, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and other fields that require precise and repeatable liquid handling.

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated liquid handling technologies market size, automated liquid handling technologies market drivers and trends, automated liquid handling technologies market major players, automated liquid handling technologies competitors' revenues, automated liquid handling technologies market positioning, and automated liquid handling technologies market growth across geographies. The automated liquid handling technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-external-defibrillators-aed-global-market-report

Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-container-terminal-global-market-report

Automated Machine Learning Solution Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-machine-learning-solution-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293