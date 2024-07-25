Government Future Financing 2030 Program visits the Advisory Commission to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers

BAGHDAD, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program, which is managed exclusively by Elite Capital & Co. Limited, and the accompanying delegation, has visited Dr. Abdulkareem Al Faisal, the Chairman of the Advisory Commission to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the Republic of Iraq, to exchange views in examining ways to promote national and green projects in this important region.







“The visit of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program's delegation yesterday, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, was excellent, as the delegation explained the possibility of cooperation to finance national and green projects for the Republic of Iraq without affecting its credit rating, as well as finding solutions to reduce the financial cost very significantly on the future aspirations of the Iraqi development plan to achieve self-sufficiency and economic sustainability,” Mr. George Matharu said.

The Advisory Commission to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in Iraq plays a crucial role in providing strategic advice and recommendations to the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. This commission is involved in various aspects of governance, including policy formulation, economic planning, and administrative reforms.

The Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, is the principal executive body of the Iraqi government. The commission’s work supports the Council in making informed decisions that impact the country’s development and governance.

“The Republic of Iraq is located in a strategic and vital spot on the continent of Asia and the Middle East and has great relations with many countries of the world. The current government is working diligently and sincerely to develop this country, which is expected to play an important role in the global economic movement within the next few years,” Mr. George Matharu said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. George Matharu, MBA. concluded his statement by saying, “The Government Future Financing 2030 Program looks forward to fruitful cooperation to participate in supporting the Iraqi economy, especially finding alternative solutions to reduce the financial cost of national and green projects in Iraq’s future development plan.”

