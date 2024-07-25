Atherectomy Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The atherectomy devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The atherectomy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.85 billion in 2023 to $0.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in the incidence of cardiovascular conditions, an increase in the elderly population, rising obesity rates, increased funding and investment in cardiovascular research and healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The atherectomy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing rates of diabetes, rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing availability of reimbursements for atherectomy systems, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for atherectomy procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Atherectomy Devices Market

The prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to propel the growth of the atherectomy devices market going forward. Coronary artery disease (CAD) refers to a condition characterized by the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries due to plaque buildup, leading to reduced blood flow to the heart. The prevalence of coronary artery disease is due to a global increase in the elderly population, a rise in sedentary behaviors, increased levels of stress and mental health issues, and increased consumption of unhealthy foods. Directional coronary atherectomy is a minimally invasive procedure designed to remove blockages from coronary arteries, enhancing blood flow to the heart muscle and alleviating pain.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the atherectomy devices market include Cardinal Health Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Philips Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the atherectomy devices market are developing innovative products, such as the atherectomy peripheral platform-based catheter, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An atherectomy peripheral platform-based catheter is a medical device utilized to treat peripheral artery disease by navigating through blood vessels to address arterial blockages in the legs.

Segments:

1) By Product: Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Directional Atherectomy Devices, Other Products

2) By Application: Peripheral Vascular Applications, Cardiovascular Applications, Neurovascular Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals And Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the atherectomy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the atherectomy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Atherectomy Devices Market Definition

Atherectomy devices are specialized medical instruments used in the procedure of atherectomy, a minimally invasive surgical technique to remove atherosclerotic plaque from blood vessels. Atherectomy devices are crucial in managing arterial blockages, offering a precise and minimally invasive solution to restore blood flow and alleviate symptoms associated with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD).

Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on atherectomy devices market size, atherectomy devices market drivers and trends, atherectomy devices market major players, atherectomy devices competitors' revenues, atherectomy devices market positioning, and atherectomy devices market growth across geographies. The atherectomy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

