Birdfy Unveils Innovative Birdwatching Solutions at the 2024 Global Birdfair

Mr. Stephen Moss at Birdfy Stand

July 12th to 14th, Birdfy showcased its birdwatching cameras at the Global Birdfair held in UK, drawing interest of thousands of bird enthusiasts and experts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three-day Global Birdfair was graced with lovely weather and sunny skies. Birdfy was thrilled by the overwhelming excitement and appreciation from visitors for its products.

During the event, Birdfy showcased its best-selling products, including the Birdfy Feeder, Birdfy Feeder Bamboo, Birdfy Pole, along with various accessories and branded merchandise.

The Classic Birdfy Feeder, featuring a smart camera and AI recognition technology, automatically identifies and records thousands of bird species. Its battery-powered design, complemented by a solar panel, ensures continuous operation even in the UK's typical weather. The Birdfy mobile app pairs seamlessly with the device, sending notifications to users' phones whenever a bird visits, such as "A European Robin is coming to your backyard!"

The Birdfy Feeder Bamboo and the Birdfy Nest, crafted from FSC-certified bamboo, offer an environmentally conscious choice for observing bird feeding, hatching, and nesting processes. These products also cater to those who prefer a nature-inspired design to enhance their backyard, highlighting Birdfy's commitment to environmental sustainability and attracting many nature enthusiasts.

At the Birdfy booth, a screen continuously displayed bird videos captured by Birdfy cameras, offering visitors a unique and engaging view of various bird species. Many attendees expressed amazement at the innovative perspectives offered by Birdfy's products.|

Besides those innovative products, the success of Birdfy’s presence at the Global Birdfair was also greatly supported by their global consultant Mr. Stephen Moss, a renowned British natural historian, birder, author, and television producer. Mr. Stephen Moss gave speeches and held several interesting quiz activities during the fair, providing valuable insights based on his extensive experience in birdwatching and his deep understanding of the British birding practice. He also shared his own experience of smart birding with Birdfy's products. His endorsement boosted trust in the Birdfy brand among attendees, provided valuable insights for future product development, aligning Birdfy's offerings with market needs.

A significant highlight of the event was the Birdfy Fund, central to Birdfy's mission of combining the joy of birdwatching with meaningful support for avian conservation and societal welfare. Birdfy has pledged to allocate $1 from every sale of Birdfy Camera products to this fund, which has reached $200,000 to date.

Many visitors are intrigued and touched by the Birdfy Fund project, which not only builds greater trust and affinity for the brand but also encourages them to get involved in natural and societal initiatives. Additionally, representatives from bird conservation non-profits expressed keen interest, seeking potential collaboration opportunities to further support avian conservation efforts.

As of today, the Birdfy Fund has successfully sponsored 30 diverse projects. These include research initiatives, educational institutions, conservation efforts, charitable organizations, elder care, and avian associations. Birdfy provided research sponsorship to the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, offered opportunities for bird engagement activities to Glen Helen Outdoor Education Center and Bear Path Elementary, and sponsored Audubon Georgia's Premier Coastal Birding Festival! This broad range of support demonstrates the Birdfy Fund's commitment to advancing education, conservation, societal welfare, and research worldwide.

"We are delighted to participate in the Global Birdfair, it really offers a fantastic platform to engage with bird enthusiasts and industry experts worldwide. We are proud that our products, accessories, and even our special tote bags...were well-received by the audience," said Birdfy Marketing Director Prima. "Our commitment is to contribute to bird conservation through innovative technology and to understand our users' needs deeply."

Birdfy remains committed to promoting smart bird feeders and bird conservation, aiming to raise awareness of avian welfare. Looking forward, Birdfy aspires to see more people join them in advancing this important cause, fostering a deeper appreciation for birds and the natural world through innovative technology and community engagement.