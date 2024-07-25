Triad Micro Devices Announces Participation in 38th Annual Small Satellite Conference
We’re excited to join SmallSat 2024 and unveil our latest advancements tailored exclusively for the aerospace and defense industries.”WINSTON-SALEM, N.C, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Micro Devices, a division of Triad Semiconductor, is proud to announce its participation in the 38th annual Small Satellite Conference (SmallSat) set to take place from August 5-8, 2024, at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. SmallSat serves as a premier event that will explore how automation is being integrated into small satellite systems across the space, launch, ground, and user segments, making them smarter and more effective.
— Jim Kemerling, CTO of TMD
Specializing in analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits exclusively for the aerospace and defense industries, Triad Micro Devices (TMD) will unveil its latest innovations in radiation-hardened technologies for these markets at booth #108 in the Taggart Student Center.
This pivotal event brings together global industry experts, researchers, and government entities to delve into the latest advancements in space and satellite technology, with a specific emphasis on small satellites.
For more information about Triad Micro Devices, please visit our website at www.triadmicrodevices.com.
About Triad Micro Devices
Triad Micro Devices (TMD), a division of Triad Semiconductor, is dedicated to creating and providing analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits exclusively for the aerospace and defense industry. The company’s products are developed utilizing industry-standard EDA tools by experts in full-custom IC design, combined with proprietary ViArray technology for accelerating time to market, while reducing qualification time and providing a lower total cost of acquisition. TMD’s ViArrays have been qualified to MIL-PRF-38535 and will be listed on the QML as class V, Q, Q+, and N. To explore the possibility of making your ideas reality, visit us at www.triadmicrodevices.com.
About Triad Semiconductor
Triad Semiconductor, a fabless IC manufacturer, is a leader in developing high-performance custom analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits including Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Application Specific Standard Products (ASSPs). We are passionate about creating solutions for the real “analog” world. Together with our clients, we are addressing major advances in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Audio, Automotive, Medical, Sensors, Silicon Photonics / Optical Communication, and Triad Micro Devices (TMD) Aerospace & Defense applications. The company was launched over twenty years ago and has attracted a team of highly skilled and experienced analog mixed-signal engineers from world leading semiconductor companies. These engineers bring their expertise and creativity to develop cutting-edge solutions for analog and mixed-signal applications. To learn more about Triad Semiconductor, please visit www.triadsemi.com.
Press contacts:
Melissa Semeta
Triad Micro Devices
media@triadmicrodevices.com
Team
Grand Bridges Marketing Ltd
team@grandbridges.com