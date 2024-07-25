SAPS deploys members to Paris, France to assist with policing functions during the 2024 Paris Olympics

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service( SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has wished fifteen police officers from the Public Order Police (POPs) unit well as they travel to Paris this evening to assist in performing policing functions during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The SAPS is the only SADC law enforcement agency to be taking part in this skills sharing opportunity in relation to crowd management control capabilities following a request from the French Government for members from various security officers including SAPS to provide support to its Interior Security in their mission to ensure a safe and secure event, at the cost of the French Government.

The fifteen members which include seven females and eight male will depart this evening to commence their functions ahead of the two week summer Olympic Games.

The police officers have been selected from all nine provinces and each boast more than 10 years experience in the Public Order Police unit.

General Fannie Masemola says the opportunity to deploy members on a global stage is an opportunity to share expertise and knowledge to enhance SAPS crowd management capabilities.

“ Our Public Order Police officers have been involved in the policing of several world class events including the BRICS summit and AGOA which took place without incident and disruptions. We are confident that this opportunity will allow members to come back to share and transfer skills and knowledge to other members which will assist us in enhancing the policing of large gatherings and crowds”, said Gen Fannie Masemola.

To our men and women in blue goodluck and all the best in this mission, we trust you will represent the country with pride and professionalism! Keep flying the SAPS and SA flag high.

