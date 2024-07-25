Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,812 in the last 365 days.

South Africa welcomes the declaration of unity between the various Palestinian groups

South Africa welcomes the declaration of unity between various Palestinian groups and their stated intention to constitute an interim national unity reconciliation government. Palestinian unity has the capacity to bring Palestinians closer to achieving the core objectives of the Palestinian cause: self-determination, freedom, justice, peace and the establishment of an independent, sovereign and prosperous Palestinian state.

Our own struggle for a free, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united, undivided and prosperous South Africa instructs unity as the foundation of our collective strength, resilience and achievement.

It is through unity and solidarity that the Palestinian people can effectively confront the challenges of occupation and oppression, and work towards the realisation of their national aspirations. The declaration issued signals a commitment to overcome past divisions and advance towards a shared vision and future.

South Africa commends the various Palestinian groups, their leaders and representatives who have chosen the path of dialogue, national reconciliation and common action in pursuit of the undoubtedly just Palestinian cause.

South Africa further remains committed to the two-state solution and a free Palestine. As we express our continued solidarity and unwavering support, we look forward to the positive impact that Palestinian unity and national reconciliation will bring, fostering hope and driving meaningful change. Let this be the dawn of a new era where the collective aspirations for freedom, justice and self-determination of the Palestinian people are fully realised.

You just read:

South Africa welcomes the declaration of unity between the various Palestinian groups

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more