Air Force announces the 12 Outstanding Airmen for 2024

Published July 24, 2024

Air Force Personnel Center

Air Force officials have selected the service’s top enlisted members, naming the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2024.

An Air Force selection board at the Air Force’s Personnel Center considered 35 nominees who represented major commands, direct reporting units, field operating agencies and Headquarters Air Force. The board selected the 12 Airmen based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.

The 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year (alphabetically, by rank and command of assignment when selected) are:

Senior Master Sergeant Sarah E. Buckley, Pacific Air Forces

Senior Airman Jacob K. Cummings, Air Force Special Operations Command

Technical Sergeant Cory M. Green, Air Mobility Command

Senior Airman Mariah L. Hayden, Air Force Materiel Command

Senior Airman Rachel M. Heath, Air Force Global Strike Command

Senior Airman LeAnne A. Jayoma, Air Force District of Washington

Senior Airman Mykhailo Khromiak, Air Education and Training Command

Technical Sergeant Jose Lucero IV, Air Force Reserve Command

Technical Sergeant Joseph M. Mazure, Air Combat Command

Master Sergeant Haley M. Rankin, Air National Guard

Technical Sergeant Geraldine C. Schwartz, United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa

Master Sergeant Genevieve M. Villela, Air Force Materiel Command

The winners are authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon with the bronze service star device on the ribbon. They are also authorized to wear the OAY badge for one year from the date of formal presentation.