[Latest] US Fitness Tracker Market Size/Share Worth USD 35.8 Billion by 2033 at a 15.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of US Fitness Tracker Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 13.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 35.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Fitbit, Garmin Ltd., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Polar Electro, Suunto, Fossil Group Inc., Amazfit, Misfit, Eric Carreel’s, WHOOP, Letsfit, Moov Inc., TomTom International BV, Timex Group, Scosche Industries, Under Armour Inc, Jawbone, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "US Fitness Tracker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Smart Watches, Smart Bands, Smart Clothing, Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking, Others), By Sale Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Fitness Tracker Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 13.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 35.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

US Fitness Tracker Market: Overview

Fitness trackers are wearable devices that monitor and measure a variety of physical activity, exercise, and health parameters. Sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, heart rate monitors, and GPS are commonly used to collect data on steps taken, distance travelled, calories burnt, heart rate, sleep patterns, and other metrics.

Integration of advanced health monitoring functions is a popular trend in the US fitness tracker industry. Fitness trackers are moving beyond simple step counting and calorie tracking to deliver more detailed health information.

These gadgets now include functions like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress level evaluation, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and even electrocardiogram (ECG) capabilities. This development indicates a rising customer desire for comprehensive health management solutions that extend beyond physical activity tracking.

Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on personalized insights and coaching, with fitness trackers using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to make tailored suggestions based on individual health data.

Furthermore, smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular, since they integrate fitness tracking functionality with extra functions such as alerts, music playing, and mobile payment capabilities, providing consumers with a comprehensive and all-encompassing wearable gadget.

By type, the smart watches segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Smartwatches are rapidly incorporating health and wellness capabilities including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout analysis.

They are also becoming increasingly self-sufficient in terms of cellular connectivity, which allows them to make calls, send messages, and use apps without the need for a smartphone nearby.

By application, the running segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. One noticeable development in running is the growing popularity of virtual races and challenges, made possible by technology and social media. These events let runners to compete from anywhere, boosting community participation, flexibility, and diversity within the running community.

By sales channel, the online segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Convenience, tailored advice, and competitive prices are driving online sales of fitness trackers. Consumers increasingly choose the convenience of online platforms that provide thorough product information, user feedback, and seamless interaction with digital health and wellness ecosystems.

Garmin Ltd develops revolutionary GPS technology for a variety of sectors, including aviation, marine, fitness, outdoor leisure, tracking, and mobile apps.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 35.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 13.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.3% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application, Sale Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Country Scope US Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the US Fitness Tracker market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this US Fitness Tracker industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the US Fitness Tracker market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the US Fitness Tracker market forward?

What are the US Fitness Tracker Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the US Fitness Tracker Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the US Fitness Tracker market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

US Fitness Tracker Market : Recent Developments

In March 2023, Garmin Singapore announced the Forerunner 265 series and Forerunner 965 smartwatches with vibrant AMOLED displays. The watch has new features that allow athletes to exceed their boundaries by planning, preparing, and tracking their workout regimen.

In September 2022, Garmin International, Inc. launched a new Black Panther fitness tracker wristwatch to track the daily activities of kids. The watch design includes Avengers character watch faces, which encourage youngsters to be active.

In September 2022, Apple introduced Apple Watch Ultra offering a unique design that delivers a comfortable fit for every adventure. The watch may be configured with several functions such as workouts, retracing, fitness tracking, and others.

List of the prominent players in the US Fitness Tracker Market:

Fitbit

Garmin Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Polar Electro

Suunto

Fossil Group Inc.

Amazfit

Misfit

Eric Carreel’s

WHOOP

Letsfit

Moov Inc.

TomTom International BV

Timex Group

Scosche Industries

Under Armour Inc

Jawbone

Others

The US Fitness Tracker Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Smart Watches

Smart Bands

Smart Clothing

Others

By Application

Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Measurement

Glucose Measurement

Sports

Running

Cycling Tracking

Others

By Sale Channel

Online

Offline

