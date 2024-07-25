Building and Construction Plastic Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview By 2025

Global Building and Construction Plastic Market Expected to Reach $104,507 Million by 2025

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermoplastics dominated the market in 2017, accounting for over three-quarters of the share, and are poised for substantial growth in the coming years. The global building and construction plastic market was valued at $57,908.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $104,507 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Building and construction plastics are essential for modern infrastructure, offering strength, lightness, and sustainability. Their applications span roofing, insulation, waterproofing, reinforcement, and more. The global surge in construction projects is driving demand for these materials. Additionally, their aesthetic appeal at competitive costs is boosting market growth.

However, challenges such as poor cold weather performance, softening at high temperatures, and degradation from UV exposure hinder market expansion.

Key factors propelling market growth include:

Plastics' non-corrosive, durable, and cost-effective nature.

Increasing investments in residential and commercial interior design.

Conversely, potential market obstacles include:

Competition from substitute materials like wood.

Nevertheless, technological advancements, such as the use of thermoplastics and thermosetting plastics in sanitary equipment, piping, and shuttering, as well as the emergence of bio-based and biodegradable options, present promising growth opportunities for the global building and construction plastic market.

Key Findings of the Building and Construction Plastics Market:

Based on application, the piping segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017, and LAMEA is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.

The thermoplastics segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to grow at the rate of 7.7%.

In Asia-Pacific, China accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

