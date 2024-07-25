SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 25, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Gamma.io, a Bitcoin NFT Marketplace

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Gamma.io, providing the OKX Web3 community with a seamless and secure way to engage with Gamma.io's innovative Bitcoin NFT marketplace via web extension.



To connect to Gamma.io, users can simply select ‘Connect Wallet’ and ‘OKX Wallet,’ then log into the OKX Wallet via web extension on Chrome or Firefox.



Gamma.io is a leading Bitcoin NFT marketplace powered by Stacks, which enables smart contracts that settle onto Bitcoin. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to explore, collect, and trade Bitcoin NFTs with ease. Gamma.io supports Bitcoin Ordinals as well as NFTs that are part of the Stacks ecosystem, which brings smart contract functionality to Bitcoin.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

