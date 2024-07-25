NEBRASKA, July 25 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Calls Special Session to Fix the State’s Property Tax Crisis

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued a proclamation calling for a special session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature. The session will convene Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. The scope will be limited to enacting legislation related to reducing state property taxes.

