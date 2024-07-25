Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The androgenetic alopecia treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.13 billion in 2023 to $2.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emphasis on improving patient outcomes and quality of life, increase in the geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The androgenetic alopecia treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising incidence of hair loss, prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and rheumatoid arthritis, demand for effective solutions to address hair loss concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market

The rising hair loss cases are expected to propel the growth of the androgenetic alopecia treatment market going forward. Hair loss or alopecia refers to the partial or complete loss of hair from the scalp or other body parts. Hair loss cases are related to nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, genetics, and increased stress. Androgenetic alopecia treatments work through various mechanisms, including hormonal regulation, follicle stimulation, and surgical restoration, to manage hair loss and promote regrowth.

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the androgenetic alopecia treatment market include Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi-Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the androgenetic alopecia treatment market are developing innovative drug options for addressing hair loss through mechanisms such as promoting hair follicle regeneration, inhibiting hormones that cause hair loss, and using novel delivery systems like topical treatments and oral medications.

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market Segments:

1) By Treatment Type: Pharmaceutical, Device

2) By Medication Type: Prescription, Over-The-Counter

3) By Gender: Male, Female

4) By End-User: Homecare Settings, Dermatology, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the androgenetic alopecia treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the androgenetic alopecia treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Market Definition

Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male-pattern baldness or female-pattern hair loss, is a common form of hair loss in both men and women. It is characterized by a progressive thinning of the hair, typically starting with a receding hairline in men and diffuse thinning over the crown in women. This condition is influenced by genetic factors and the presence of androgens, particularly dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on androgenetic alopecia treatment market size, androgenetic alopecia treatment market drivers and trends, androgenetic alopecia treatment market major players, androgenetic alopecia treatment competitors' revenues, androgenetic alopecia treatment market positioning, and androgenetic alopecia treatment market growth across geographies. The androgenetic alopecia treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

