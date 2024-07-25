Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,819 in the last 365 days.

Cargotec’s half-year financial report January–June 2024 to be published on Thursday, 8 August 2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 JULY 2024 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s half-year financial report January–June 2024 to be published on Thursday, 8 August 2024

Cargotec Corporation will publish its half-year financial report January–June 2024 on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after the publication.

A live international teleconference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 9:30 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO of Cargotec Casimir Lindholm, CFO Mikko Puolakka and President of Hiab Scott Phillips. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50049132. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/q2-2024. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec’s (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. The company's continuing operations sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cargotec’s half-year financial report January–June 2024 to be published on Thursday, 8 August 2024

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more