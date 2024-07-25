Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Biodegradable Mulch Films Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biodegradable mulch films market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.09 billion in 2023 to $47.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing consumer demand for organic and sustainably grown produce, the rise in global population has increased the demand for food, the increasing adoption of bio-based products, the high demand for starch as a key component in biodegradable materials, and the need for high crop yield.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biodegradable mulch films market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $66.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to environmental awareness and concerns about plastic pollution, the expansion of organic farming practices, the adoption of sustainability initiatives, the ongoing need to enhance crop yields and agricultural productivity, and future economic incentives and subsidies for sustainable farming practices.

Growth Driver Of The Biodegradable Mulch Films Market

The increasing demand for organic food crops is expected to propel the growth of the biodegradable mulch film market going forward. Organic food crops are grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms, relying on natural processes and sustainable farming practices. Organic food crop production is increasing due to growing consumer demand for healthier, pesticide-free food options and a heightened awareness of environmental sustainability. Biodegradable mulch films as eco-friendly alternatives align perfectly with the principles of organic farming by enhancing soil health, reducing weed growth, and minimizing environmental impact.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biodegradable mulch films market include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Berry Global Group, Mondi Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Napco National, RKW Group.

Major companies operating in the biodegradable mulch film market are developing sustainable alternatives, such as sustainable compostable kraft paper mulch, to advance their offerings and increase brand reach. Compostable Kraft paper mulch is an environmentally friendly mulching material made from kraft paper that decomposes naturally, contributing to soil health and sustainability efforts.

Segments:

1) By Biodegradable Plastic: Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches

2) By Composition: Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

3) By End-Use Industry: Horticulture, Agriculture

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biodegradable mulch films market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biodegradable mulch films market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Definition

Biodegradable mulch films refer to agricultural coverings made from materials that decompose naturally in the environment. It is used in agriculture to cover the soil around plants. They help in weed suppression, moisture retention, and temperature regulation while decomposing naturally over time, reducing plastic waste and promoting soil health.

Biodegradable Mulch Films Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biodegradable Mulch Films Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biodegradable mulch films market size, biodegradable mulch films market drivers and trends, biodegradable mulch films market major players, biodegradable mulch films competitors' revenues, biodegradable mulch films market positioning, and biodegradable mulch films market growth across geographies. The biodegradable mulch films market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

