Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.79 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.4%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.52 billion in 2023 to $4.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising use of diagnostic medical imaging, high incidences of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and rising government initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population and increase in healthcare access.

Growth Driver Of The Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market going forward. The geriatric population refers to a specific demographic group within a society composed of individuals who are typically older adults, usually aged 60 years or older. The rising geriatric population increases the demand for nuclear imaging systems and equipment due to the greater prevalence of age-related diseases and conditions that require advanced diagnostic and monitoring tools, which nuclear imaging provides effectively.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., General Electric Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, DongCheng Pharmaceutical Group, Cura, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Major companies operating in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are focusing on product innovations such as PET or CT system to enhance accuracy in medical imaging systems. A PET or CT system, short for positron emission tomography or computed tomography system, is a medical imaging technology that combines two powerful imaging techniques to provide detailed information about the body's structure and function.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: SPECT Systems, PET Systems, Planar Scintigraphy Systems

2) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in nuclear imaging devices and equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in nuclear imaging devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of diseases by using small amounts of radioactive substances in the patients and are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.

