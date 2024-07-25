Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.26 billion in 2023 to $34.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in funding, increase in healthcare expenditure, economic growth in emerging markets, rapid technological advances, emergence of novel pathogenic infestations, and rapid growth in geriatric population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $48.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics, aging population, increase in healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for molecular diagnostic devices and equipment due to COVID-19.

Growth Driver Of The Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market going forward. Chronic diseases, also known as non-communicable diseases (NCDs), are long-term health conditions that generally progress slowly over time and often persist for a prolonged duration. Molecular diagnostics devices and equipment play a vital role in the diagnosis, monitoring, and management of chronic diseases by enabling healthcare professionals to analyze genetic, molecular, and biochemical markers associated with these conditions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Hologic, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Biomérieux, Becton Dickinson & Co, Siemens Healthineers AG, Grifols S.A., Sysmex Corporation, Abbott India Limited, Qiagen India Pvt Ltd., Biocartis, Bio-Techne India Private Limited.

Major companies operating in the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as high throughput sample-to-result instruments for molecular diagnostics. High throughput system will be based on ELITech’s proven extraction and assay technology. It will use the same reagents as InGenius and BeGenius.

Segments:

1) By Product: Instruments, Reagents And Consumables, Software

2) By Technology: DNA(Deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing, Polymerase chain reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), In situ hybridization, Microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic testing, Infectious disease, Prenatal, Other Applications

4) By End User: Diagnostic laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest market in molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market. The regions covered in the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA. It helps doctors prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market size, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market drivers and trends, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market major players, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment competitors' revenues, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market positioning, and molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market growth across geographies.

